EQS-News: AUTO1 Group reports record Q1 2026 results

EQS-News: AUTO1 Group SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results

AUTO1 Group reports record Q1 2026 results



13.05.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





AUTO1 Group reports record Q1 2026 results

Berlin, May 13, 2026 – AUTO1 Group SE, Europe’s leading digital automotive platform for buying, selling and financing used cars, today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2026, announcing record results across all financial metrics.

Q1 2026 Result Highlights

Units sold of 248,779, up 21.9% year over year

of 248,779, up 21.9% year over year Merchant units sold of 216,293, up 18.8% year over year

of 216,293, up 18.8% year over year Retail units sold of 32,486, up 47.8% year over year

of 32,486, up 47.8% year over year Gross profit of EUR 289.4 million, up 22.4% year over year

of EUR 289.4 million, up 22.4% year over year Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 59.8 million, up 3.0% year over year

Christian Bertermann, CEO and Co-founder of AUTO1 Group: "Our record Q1 performance, driven by 22% year-on-year unit growth and record-breaking gross profit, highlights the strength and scalability of our vertically integrated business model. Our unique technology platform combined with our unmatched physical infrastructure keeps delivering outstanding value for both Merchant partners and consumers across Europe. We are very excited to further change the way people buy, sell and finance cars."

Christian Wallentin, CFO of AUTO1 Group: “Our strong results this quarter once again underscore the power of our unique business model, demonstrating significant operating leverage. Building on this momentum, we are exceptionally well positioned to continue our self-funded, profitable growth journey.”

First quarter business performance

The Group sold a total of 248,779 units in Q1, up 21.9% year over year, generating revenue of EUR 2.4 billion, up 25.4% year over year. The Group reported EUR 289.4 million gross profit, up 22.4% year over year. AUTO1 Group achieved an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 59.8 million in Q1, up 3.0% year over year.

The Merchant segment AUTO1.com sold 216,293 vehicles to partner dealers, up 18.8% year over year. Merchant revenue was EUR 1.9 billion, up 20.5% year over year and gross profit was EUR 207.0 million, up 14.8% year over year with GPU of EUR 957.

AUTO1 Group’s Retail business Autohero sold 32,486 units, up 47.8% year over year, generating revenue of EUR 556.5 million, up 45.5% year over year. Retail gross profit was EUR 82.4 million, up 47.0% year over year and Autohero reported GPU of EUR 2,555.

Financial Outlook

AUTO1 Group confirms its full-year guidance for 2026:

Total units at 940,000 - 1,000,000

Units in the Merchant segment at 815,000 - 865,000

Units in the Retail segment at 125,000 - 135,000

Total gross profit at EUR 1.1 - 1.2 billion

Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 250 - 275 million

Selected financial data

Q1 2025 Q1 2026 YoY AUTO1 GROUP Number of units sold 204,046 248,779 21.9% Revenue (in million EUR) 1,942.9 2,437.1 25.4% Gross profit (in million EUR) 236.4 289.4 22.4% GPU[1] (EUR) 1,160 1,166 0.4% Adjusted EBITDA (in million EUR) 58.1 59.8 3.0% Retail Number of units sold 21,984 32,486 47.8% Revenue (in million EUR) 382.4 556.5 45.5% Gross profit (in million EUR) 56.1 82.4 47.0% GPU[2] (EUR) 2,569 2,555 -0.6% Merchant Number of units sold 182,062 216,293 18.8% Revenue (in million EUR) 1,560.5 1,880.6 20.5% Gross profit (in million EUR) 180.3 207.0 14.8% GPU (EUR) 990 957 -3.4%

The Group’s financial results for the first quarter 2026 can be found in the company’s quarterly trading update presentation in the Investor Relations section of the AUTO1 Group homepage.

AUTO1 Group will host a Capital Markets Event on 17 June 2026 as a live online webinar. Key aspects of the event will include historic Merchant and Retail segment disclosure, historic financial performance and long-term segment targets. More details on the registration will follow in a separate press release and in the Investor Relations section of the AUTO1 Group homepage.

About AUTO1 Group

Founded in 2012, AUTO1 Group is Europe’s leading digital automotive platform for buying, selling, and financing used cars. By leveraging technology and data, AUTO1 Group is maximizing value for consumers and partner dealers in Europe across three brands: wirkaufendeinauto.de, Autohero and AUTO1.com. With wirkaufendeinauto.de and its sister brands, the Group offers consumers a fast and easy way to sell their cars. Its Retail brand Autohero makes choosing, buying, and financing high-quality used cars easy and stress-free. AUTO1.com is Europe’s largest wholesale trading platform for car dealers, supporting them in growing their businesses. The company operates in over 30 countries, employed 8,600 people at the end of 2025, generated revenue of EUR 8.2 billion in 2025 and sold 842,000 cars in 2025. AUTO1 Group went public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in February 2021 and is part of the MDAX (Mid-cap German stock market index). For more information please visit www.auto1-group.com.

Investor Relations contacts

Philip Reicherstorfer

Group Treasurer

Phone: +49 (0)30 - 2016 38 213

Email: ir@auto1-group.com

Maria Shevtsova

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +49 (0) 170 556 9259

Email: ir@auto1-group.com

Media Relations contact

Christine Preyer

Director Communications & PR

Phone: +49 (0)175 64 59 192

Email: press@auto1-group.com

Forward Looking Statements

This publication contains forward-looking statements based on current views and assumptions of AUTO1 Group’s management and made to the best of such management’s knowledge. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause AUTO1 Group’s revenues, profitability or the degree to which it performs or achieves its targets to materially deviate from what is explicitly or implicitly stated or described in this publication. Therefore, persons who obtain possession of this publication should not rely on such forward-looking statements. AUTO1 Group accepts no guarantee or responsibility regarding forward-looking statements and will not adjust them to future results or developments.

[1]&2 GPU is not equal to gross profit/number of cars sold because of the effects of inventory changes due to the capitalization of internal refurbishment costs which are not part of cost of materials.