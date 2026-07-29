EQS-News: AUTO1 Group reports strong Q2 2026 unit and profitability growth

EQS-News: AUTO1 Group SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results

AUTO1 Group reports strong Q2 2026 unit and profitability growth



29.07.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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AUTO1 Group reports strong Q2 2026 unit and profitability growth



Berlin, July 29, 2026 – AUTO1 Group SE, Europe’s leading digital automotive platform for buying, selling and financing used cars, today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2026, highlighting strong growth across all key metrics.

Q2 2026 Result Highlights

Units sold of 240,298, up 19.9% year over year

of 240,298, up 19.9% year over year Merchant units sold of 206,883, up 17.1% year over year

of 206,883, up 17.1% year over year Retail units sold of 33,415, up 40.3% year over year

of 33,415, up 40.3% year over year Gross profit of EUR 280.7 million, up 21.4% year over year

of EUR 280.7 million, up 21.4% year over year Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 58.6 million, up 38.4% year over year

Christian Bertermann, CEO and Co-founder of AUTO1 Group: "Our second quarter results were very strong, delivering increasing operating leverage across the business at scale. Our adjusted EBITDA margin climbed to 2.4%, that is 30 basis points higher than last year and the highest Q2 margin we ever achieved. These great results continue to demonstrate the strength of our value-first strategy and the structural advantages of our vertically integrated business model. As we head into the second half of the year, we are extremely motivated to continue to capture the massive opportunity ahead of us as we progress further towards our long-term targets.”

Christian Wallentin, CFO of AUTO1 Group: “Recently we priced FinanceHero 3, our latest public ABS transaction, introducing a vertical risk retention for the first time. We are breaking new ground with this funding structure, and it is what makes the long-term model we have committed to work in practice — capital-light growth, funded by the business itself, becoming more profitable as we scale.”

Second quarter business performance

The Group sold a total of 240,298 units in Q2, up 19.9% year over year, generating revenue of EUR 2.4 billion, up 23.4% year over year. The Group reported EUR 280.7 million gross profit, up 21.4% year over year. AUTO1 Group achieved an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 58.6 million in Q2, up 38.4% year over year.

The Merchant segment AUTO1.com sold 206,883 vehicles to partner dealers, up 17.1% year over year. Merchant revenue was EUR 1.8 billion, up 17.9% year over year, and gross profit was EUR 198.5 million, up 17.0% year over year with GPU of EUR 959.

AUTO1 Group's Retail business Autohero sold 33,415 units, up 40.3% year over year, generating revenue of EUR 598.3 million, up 44.1% year over year. Retail gross profit was EUR 82.2 million, up 33.7% year over year, and Autohero reported GPU of EUR 2,503.

Financial Outlook

AUTO1 Group confirms its full-year guidance for 2026:

Total units at 940,000 - 1,000,000

Units in the Merchant segment at 815,000 - 865,000

Units in the Retail segment at 125,000 - 135,000

Total gross profit at EUR 1.1 - 1.2 billion

Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 250 - 275 million

Selected Financial Data

Q2 2025 Q2 2026 YoY AUTO1 GROUP Number of units sold 200,498 240,298 19.9% Revenue (in million EUR) 1,970.6 2,432.1 23.4% Gross profit (in million EUR) 231.2 280.7 21.4% GPU[1] (EUR) 1,148 1,174 2.3% Adjusted EBITDA (in million EUR) 42.3 58.6 38.4% Retail Number of units sold 23,824 33,415 40.3% Revenue (in million EUR) 415.3 598.3 44.1% Gross profit (in million EUR) 61.5 82.2 33.7% GPU2 (EUR) 2,538 2,503 -1.4% Merchant Number of units sold 176,674 206,883 17.1% Revenue (in million EUR) 1,555.2 1,833.7 17.9% Gross profit (in million EUR) 169.7 198.5 17.0% GPU (EUR) 961 959 -0.1%

The Group’s financial results for the second quarter 2026 can be found in the company’s quarterly trading update presentation in the Investor Relations section of the AUTO1 Group homepage.

AUTO1 Group will publish its 2026 half-year financial report on 2 September 2026.

About AUTO1 Group

Founded in 2012, AUTO1 Group is Europe’s leading digital automotive platform for buying, selling, and financing used cars. By leveraging technology and data, AUTO1 Group is maximizing value for consumers and partner dealers in Europe across three brands: wirkaufendeinauto.de, Autohero and AUTO1.com. With wirkaufendeinauto.de and its sister brands, the Group offers consumers a fast and easy way to sell their cars. Its Retail brand Autohero makes choosing, buying, and financing high-quality used cars easy and stress-free. AUTO1.com is Europe’s largest wholesale trading platform for car dealers, supporting them in growing their businesses. The company operates in over 30 countries, employed 8,600 people at the end of 2025, generated revenue of EUR 8.2 billion in 2025 and sold 842,000 cars in 2025. AUTO1 Group went public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in February 2021 and is part of the MDAX (Mid-cap German stock market index). For more information please visit www.auto1-group.com.

Investor Relations contacts

Philip Reicherstorfer

Group Treasurer

Phone: +49 (0)30 - 2016 38 213

Email: ir@auto1-group.com

Maria Shevtsova

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +49 (0) 170 556 9259

Email: ir@auto1-group.com

Media Relations contact

Christine Preyer

Director Communications & PR

Phone: +49 (0)175 64 59 192

Email: press@auto1-group.com

Forward Looking Statements

This publication contains forward-looking statements based on current views and assumptions of AUTO1 Group’s management and made to the best of such management’s knowledge. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause AUTO1 Group’s revenues, profitability or the degree to which it performs or achieves its targets to materially deviate from what is explicitly or implicitly stated or described in this publication. Therefore, persons who obtain possession of this publication should not rely on such forward-looking statements. AUTO1 Group accepts no guarantee or responsibility regarding forward-looking statements and will not adjust them to future results or developments.

[1]&2 GPU is not equal to gross profit/number of cars sold because of the effects of inventory changes due to the capitalization of internal refurbishment costs which are not part of cost of materials.