AUTO1 Aktie
WKN DE: A2LQ88 / ISIN: DE000A2LQ884
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29.07.2026 07:30:04
EQS-News: AUTO1 Group reports strong Q2 2026 unit and profitability growth
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EQS-News: AUTO1 Group SE
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results
AUTO1 Group reports strong Q2 2026 unit and profitability growth
Q2 2026 Result Highlights
Christian Bertermann, CEO and Co-founder of AUTO1 Group: "Our second quarter results were very strong, delivering increasing operating leverage across the business at scale. Our adjusted EBITDA margin climbed to 2.4%, that is 30 basis points higher than last year and the highest Q2 margin we ever achieved. These great results continue to demonstrate the strength of our value-first strategy and the structural advantages of our vertically integrated business model. As we head into the second half of the year, we are extremely motivated to continue to capture the massive opportunity ahead of us as we progress further towards our long-term targets.”
Christian Wallentin, CFO of AUTO1 Group: “Recently we priced FinanceHero 3, our latest public ABS transaction, introducing a vertical risk retention for the first time. We are breaking new ground with this funding structure, and it is what makes the long-term model we have committed to work in practice — capital-light growth, funded by the business itself, becoming more profitable as we scale.”
Second quarter business performance
The Group sold a total of 240,298 units in Q2, up 19.9% year over year, generating revenue of EUR 2.4 billion, up 23.4% year over year. The Group reported EUR 280.7 million gross profit, up 21.4% year over year. AUTO1 Group achieved an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 58.6 million in Q2, up 38.4% year over year.
The Merchant segment AUTO1.com sold 206,883 vehicles to partner dealers, up 17.1% year over year. Merchant revenue was EUR 1.8 billion, up 17.9% year over year, and gross profit was EUR 198.5 million, up 17.0% year over year with GPU of EUR 959.
AUTO1 Group's Retail business Autohero sold 33,415 units, up 40.3% year over year, generating revenue of EUR 598.3 million, up 44.1% year over year. Retail gross profit was EUR 82.2 million, up 33.7% year over year, and Autohero reported GPU of EUR 2,503.
Financial Outlook
AUTO1 Group confirms its full-year guidance for 2026:
Selected Financial Data
The Group’s financial results for the second quarter 2026 can be found in the company’s quarterly trading update presentation in the Investor Relations section of the AUTO1 Group homepage.
AUTO1 Group will publish its 2026 half-year financial report on 2 September 2026.
About AUTO1 Group
Founded in 2012, AUTO1 Group is Europe’s leading digital automotive platform for buying, selling, and financing used cars. By leveraging technology and data, AUTO1 Group is maximizing value for consumers and partner dealers in Europe across three brands: wirkaufendeinauto.de, Autohero and AUTO1.com. With wirkaufendeinauto.de and its sister brands, the Group offers consumers a fast and easy way to sell their cars. Its Retail brand Autohero makes choosing, buying, and financing high-quality used cars easy and stress-free. AUTO1.com is Europe’s largest wholesale trading platform for car dealers, supporting them in growing their businesses. The company operates in over 30 countries, employed 8,600 people at the end of 2025, generated revenue of EUR 8.2 billion in 2025 and sold 842,000 cars in 2025. AUTO1 Group went public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in February 2021 and is part of the MDAX (Mid-cap German stock market index). For more information please visit www.auto1-group.com.
Investor Relations contacts
Philip Reicherstorfer
Group Treasurer
Phone: +49 (0)30 - 2016 38 213
Email: ir@auto1-group.com
Maria Shevtsova
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 (0) 170 556 9259
Email: ir@auto1-group.com
Media Relations contact
Christine Preyer
Director Communications & PR
Phone: +49 (0)175 64 59 192
Email: press@auto1-group.com
Forward Looking Statements
This publication contains forward-looking statements based on current views and assumptions of AUTO1 Group’s management and made to the best of such management’s knowledge. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause AUTO1 Group’s revenues, profitability or the degree to which it performs or achieves its targets to materially deviate from what is explicitly or implicitly stated or described in this publication. Therefore, persons who obtain possession of this publication should not rely on such forward-looking statements. AUTO1 Group accepts no guarantee or responsibility regarding forward-looking statements and will not adjust them to future results or developments.
[1]&2 GPU is not equal to gross profit/number of cars sold because of the effects of inventory changes due to the capitalization of internal refurbishment costs which are not part of cost of materials.
29.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AUTO1 Group SE
|Bergmannstraße 72
|10961 Berlin
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@auto1-group.com
|Internet:
|https://ir.auto1-group.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2LQ884
|WKN:
|A2LQ88
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|391200S2LPXG5ZD5G304
|EQS News ID:
|2373064
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2373064 29.07.2026 CET/CEST
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