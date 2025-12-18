EQS-News: AUTO1 Group scales AI-powered damage detection to five production centers, enhancing quality and efficiency

EQS-News: AUTO1 Group SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

AUTO1 Group scales AI-powered damage detection to five production centers, enhancing quality and efficiency



18.12.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST

Berlin, December 18, 2025 – AUTO1 Group SE, Europe’s leading digital automotive platform for buying, selling and financing used cars, is now operating its AI-powered AUTO1 Car Audit Technology (AUTO1 CAT) in five of its twelve Autohero used car production centers located in Germany, Spain, France and, since December, Italy.

AUTO1 CAT is setting new standards for efficiency and transparency throughout AUTO1 Group’s refurbishment processes. By integrating advanced hardware with state-of-the-art AI, the system rapidly scans vehicles using multiple cameras and instantly detects around 90% of damages, such as dents and scratches. The resulting images and AI-driven analyses are fed directly into AUTO1 Group’s internal digital refurbishment system.

“We’re excited to expand AUTO1 CAT to more production centers and enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of our vehicle inspections,” said Karol Niznik, SVP Production, Logistics and Procurement at AUTO1 Group. “With our AI-powered technology, we can assess cars even more accurately and our teams can make better decisions during the refurbishment process, enabling us to offer customers great transparency when choosing their next Autohero car.”

The Group uses AUTO1 CAT in the beginning of the refurbishment process to identify all relevant damages, as well as for quality control after cars have been repaired, ensuring any remaining imperfections are accurately identified and transparently communicated to the Group’s customers. This quality control system underscores AUTO1 Group’s commitment to delivering peace of mind, top-quality vehicles, and transparent information to every Autohero customer.

AUTO1 Group is planning to roll out the damage detection technology to additional Autohero Retail production centers across Europe in 2026.

The rollout of AUTO1 CAT does not impact AUTO1 Group’s financial guidance.

About AUTO1 Group

Founded in 2012, AUTO1 Group is Europe’s leading digital automotive platform for buying, selling, and financing used cars. By leveraging technology and data, AUTO1 Group is maximizing value for consumers and partner dealers in Europe across three brands: wirkaufendeinauto.de, Autohero and AUTO1.com. With wirkaufendeinauto.de and its sister brands, the Group offers consumers a fast and easy way to sell their cars. Its Retail brand Autohero makes choosing, buying, and financing high-quality used cars easy and stress-free. AUTO1.com is Europe’s largest wholesale trading platform for car dealers, supporting them in growing their businesses. The company operates in over 30 countries, employed 6,300 people at the end of 2024, generated revenue of EUR 6.3 billion and sold 690,000 cars in 2024. AUTO1 Group went public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in February 2021 and is part of the MDAX (Mid-cap German stock market index). For more information please visit www.auto1-group.com.

