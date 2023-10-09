EQS-News: AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1 Group completes the first wave of its pan-European used car production network

|
AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1 Group completes the first wave of its pan-European used car production network
AUTO1 Group completes the first wave of its pan-European used car production network
Berlin, October 9, 2023 - AUTO1 Group, Europe's leading digital automotive platform for buying and selling used cars, today announces three new production centers in France, Sweden and Austria to refurbish used cars for Autohero. With the three openings the company completes the first wave of the pan-European in-house network. The additional centers increase the total production capacity for AUTO1 Groups Retail business by 22% from 147,400 to 179,900 cars per year at full capacity. With its ten internal facilities, AUTO1 Group has created a strong European production footprint and laid the foundation for further growth of its Autohero business. The new production centers are an important milestone for the group towards its goal of refurbishing more than 90% of all Retail cars in-house.
Internalizing the production of used cars allows Autohero to fully control each step of the process, including quality control, reconditioning, cleaning, as well as capturing photos and videos to ensure excellent car quality.
The facility in Montataire in France, 70 km from Paris, covers an area of 71,500 m². Autoheros French site increases the groups in-house production capacity by 25,000 cars per year at full capacity and has started its operations. AUTO1 Group is expecting to create more than 250 jobs for car specialists across different stages of production.
The facility in Vienna, Austria, covers 7,000 m² and the facility in Arlandastad in Sweden, 40 km from Stockholm, covers 8,000 m² for the refurbishment of used cars. The Swedish facility will increase the groups production capacity by 4,500 cars per year and the Austrian center will add up to 3,000 cars annually at full capacity. AUTO1 Group is expecting to create more than 25 jobs for car specialists across different stages of production for each location. Both production centers have commenced operations.
Christian Bertermann, CEO and Co-Founder of AUTO1 Group says: After successfully opening and operating production centers in six markets, we are excited to reach another major milestone in our strategy to insource the Autohero used car production. The centers in France, Sweden and Austria are significant drivers of future growth, enabling us to offer the best quality cars for our Autohero customers.
About AUTO1 Group
Founded in 2012, AUTO1 Group is a multi-brand technology company that is building the best way to buy and sell cars. Its local European consumer brands like wirkaufendeinauto.de offer consumers the fastest and easiest way to sell their car. Its merchant brand, AUTO1.com, is Europe's largest wholesale platform for car trading professionals. With its retail brand Autohero, AUTO1 Group is using its technology, scale and operational excellence to develop the best consumer experience to buy a car online. AUTO1 Group is operating in over 30 countries and achieved revenues of EUR 6.5 billion in 2022. Following its successful IPO in February 2021, the group's shares are trading on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the trading symbol AG1 and the ISIN DE000A2LQ884.
