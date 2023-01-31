EQS-News: AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1 Group extends availability period of inventory financing and increases size of consumer loan refinancing

EQS-News: AUTO1 Group SE / Key word(s): Financing

AUTO1 Group extends availability period of inventory financing and increases size of consumer loan refinancing

Extension of availability period of EUR 1 billion inventory asset-backed securitisation to February 2025

Increase of consumer loan asset-backed securitisation to EUR 250 million

Berlin, January 31, 2023 AUTO1 Group SE, Europes leading digital automotive platform for buying and selling used cars, today announces the one year extension of its EUR 1 billion inventory asset-backed securitisation (ABS) financing from February 2024 to February 2025. In addition, the company increased its consumer loan ABS for refinancing car loans extended to Autohero, the Groups retail brand, customers in Germany and Austria from EUR 150 million to EUR 250 million.

AUTO1 Group will use the extended and increased financing capacity to further expand its already market-leading car selection for wholesale and retail customers, as well as to provide Autohero customers with financing solutions to buy their cars with the Groups retail brand.

Markus Boser, CFO of AUTO1 Group: "The extension of our inventory ABS and the increase of our consumer loan ABS are important steps in AUTO1 Groups mission to build the best way to buy and sell cars. Securing and closing these two transactions in the current macro-economic environment demonstrates strong support from our banking partners and the strength and resilience of our business model.

Further expanding consumer financing

By combining the purchase and the financing of a car into one single digital transaction, AUTO1 Group is building the best car buying experience through its retail brand Autohero. The increased consumer loan ABS, with Citigroup as arranger and Senior Note Purchaser, will provide additional funding to steadily grow the consumer financing portfolio in existing and new markets.

The Group closed the inventory ABS extension with the existing senior note holders with no change in economic terms. Credit Agricole CIB acted as lead arranger for the facility.

On both transactions, AUTO1 Group was advised by Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer. Hogan Lovells advised the lenders.

About AUTO1 Group

Founded in 2012, AUTO1 Group is a multi-brand technology company that is building the best way to buy and sell cars online. Its local European consumer brands like wirkaufendeinauto.de offer consumers the fastest and easiest way to sell their car. Its merchant brand, AUTO1.com, is Europe's largest wholesale platform for car trading professionals. With its retail brand Autohero, AUTO1 Group is using its technology, scale and operational excellence to develop the best consumer experience to buy a car online. AUTO1 Group is operating in over 30 countries and achieved revenues of 4.78 billion in 2021. Following its successful IPO in February 2021, the group's shares are trading on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the trading symbol AG1 and the ISIN DE000A2LQ884.

For more information please visit www.auto1-group.com

Investor Relations contact

Alexander Enge

Senior Manager Investor Relations

Phone: +49 (0)30 - 2016 38 213

Email: ir@auto1-group.com

Media Relations contact

Christine Preyer

Director Communications & PR

Phone: +49 (0)175 64 59 192

Email: press@auto1-group.com