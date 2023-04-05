EQS-News: AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1 Group publishes 2022 ESG Report

EQS-News: AUTO1 Group SE / Key word(s): Sustainability

AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1 Group publishes 2022 ESG Report



05.04.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





AUTO1 Group publishes 2022 ESG Report

ESG Report highlights 2022 progress across all ESG areas, demonstrating the companys commitment to enhanced transparency in the historically opaque used car market.

Berlin, April 5, 2023 - AUTO1 Group, Europe's leading digital automotive platform for buying and selling used cars, published its second ESG report today, showing significant progress in areas such as transparency, governance and the launch of the AUTO1 Group communities.

In 2022, the company reiterated its commitment to becoming carbon neutral by 2030. The importance of ESG at AUTO1 Group is underlined by its best-in-class governance structure, which includes a dedicated ESG Committee in the Supervisory Board, which is a voluntary committee that exceeds the requirements of the German corporate governance code. In addition, the governance structure is made up of the Management Board and the ESG Steering Committee on an operational level.

Markus Boser, CFO of AUTO1 Group and Management Board representative for sustainability, ESG Ambassador and Chairman of the ESG Steering Committee: We continue to play a crucial role in enhancing transparency in the historically opaque used car market. What is more, we are helping the market transition towards a greener and more consumer-friendly future. In our second ESG Report we show that we have made strong progress on several ESG-initiatives, while in some areas we are still at the very beginning of this journey. This year we will continue to generate value for our customers while staying on track with making progress with our ESG-initiatives, such as our commitment to having 25% women on the Management Board and 25% female leaders in the two management levels below the Management Board by 2026. We could not be more excited about whats ahead of us.

As a result of substantial improvements in 2022 in all three ESG areas, MSCI upgraded AUTO1 Groups ESG rating in October 2022 from BBB to AA.

The 2022 ESG report discloses key non-financial metrics following the EU Taxonomy Regulation and the SASB standard.

Read the 2022 ESG report here and access the Groups annual report here.

About AUTO1 Group

Founded in 2012, AUTO1 Group is a multi-brand technology company that is building the best way to buy and sell cars online. Its local European consumer brands like wirkaufendeinauto.de offer consumers the fastest and easiest way to sell their car. Its merchant brand, AUTO1.com, is Europe's largest wholesale platform for car trading professionals. With its retail brand Autohero, AUTO1 Group is using its technology, scale and operational excellence to develop the best consumer experience to buy a car online. AUTO1 Group is operating in over 30 countries and generated a revenue of EUR 6.5 billion in 2022. Following its successful IPO in February 2021, the group's shares are trading on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the trading symbol AG1 and the ISIN DE000A2LQ884.

For more information please visit www.auto1-group.com

Investor Relations contact

Alexander Enge

Senior Manager Investor Relations

Phone: +49 (0)30 - 2016 38 213

Email: ir@auto1-group.com

Media Relations contact

Christine Preyer

Director Communications & PR

Phone: +49 (0)175 64 59 192

Email: press@auto1-group.com