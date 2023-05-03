EQS-News: AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1 Group reports record gross profit in Q1 2023

EQS-News: AUTO1 Group SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results

AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1 Group reports record gross profit in Q1 2023



03.05.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





AUTO1 Group reports record gross profit in Q1 2023

Berlin, May 3, 2023 AUTO1 Group SE, Europes leading digital automotive platform for buying and selling used cars, today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2023, highlighting record gross profit, record retail metrics and significant progress towards break-even.

Financial Highlights

Total units sold came in at 157,106, up 4.5% quarter over quarter

sold came in at 157,106, up 4.5% quarter over quarter Total gross profit increased to EUR 132 million, up 15.3% quarter over quarter

Total revenue grew to EUR 1.5 billion, up 4.0% quarter over quarter

grew to EUR 1.5 billion, up 4.0% quarter over quarter Retail units sold grew to 18,079, up 24.2% year over year

sold grew to 18,079, up 24.2% year over year Retail gross profit increased to EUR 25.0 million, up 139.7% year over year

Merchant units sold grew to 139,027, up 4.0% quarter over quarter

sold grew to 139,027, up 4.0% quarter over quarter Merchant gross profit increased to EUR 107 million, up 18.8% quarter over quarter

increased to EUR 107 million, up 18.8% quarter over quarter Adjusted EBITDA at EUR (25.1) million, an improvement of EUR 11 million from Q4 2022 and an important milestone on its path to achieving adjusted EBITDA profitability by the end of the year

Christian Bertermann, CEO and Co-founder of AUTO1 Group: Q1 was very successful and a great start into 2023 for us. We are proud of the significant progress in our profitability driven by record gross profit and an exceptionally strong retail performance. We continue to invest in all areas, enabling our business for strong growth as we move the European used car market onto one platform.

First quarter business performance

AUTO1 Group sold 157,106 units in total in Q1, generating revenue of EUR 1.5 billion and gross profit of EUR 132.0 million.

AUTO1 Groups Retail business Autohero significantly improved its gross profit per unit (GPU) while once again growing units and revenue strongly. The number of units sold via Autohero increased by 24.2% year over year to 18,079 units while increasing revenue to EUR 284.4 million, up 16.4% year over year. Compared to Q1 2022, Autohero improved its GPU by 88% year over year to EUR 1,349, resulting in total Retail gross profit of EUR 25.0 million, up 139.7% year over year.

The Merchant segment AUTO1.com sold 139,027 vehicles to partner dealers. Merchant revenue was EUR 1.2 billion, and gross profit was EUR 107.0 million.

AUTO1 Group improved its adjusted EBITDA by 47.2% from EUR (47.6) million in Q1 2022 to EUR (25.1) million in Q1 2023, putting it well on track to achieve its goal of adjusted EBITDA profitability by Q4 2023.

Financial Outlook

AUTO1 Group confirmed its full-year 2023 gross profit target of EUR 500-550 million with an adjusted EBITDA of EUR (60) to (90) million for the full year. The Group continues to aim for a target of 625,000 - 690,000 units sold, with 65,000 - 70,000 units sold in its Autohero retail segment and 590,000 +/-5 % units sold in its AUTO1.com merchant segment.

Selected Financial Data

Q1 2022 Q4 2022 Q1 2023 QoQ AUTO1 GROUP Number of units sold 169,610 150,391 157,106 4.5% Revenue (in million EUR) 1,637.9 1,447.3 1,505.9 4.0% Gross profit (in million EUR) 124.0 114.5 132.0 15.3% GPU[1] (EUR) 731 737 836 13.4% Adjusted EBITDA (in million EUR) (47.6) (36.0) (25.1) 30.2% Retail Number of units sold 14,558 16,647 18,079 8.6% Revenue (in million EUR) 244.4 265.0 284.4 7.3% Gross profit (in million EUR) 10.4 24.4 25.0 2.4% GPU[2] (EUR) 718 1,254 1,349 7.6% Merchant Number of units sold 155,052 133,744 139,027 4.0% Revenue (in million EUR) 1,393.5 1,182.3 1,221.5 3.3% Gross profit (in million EUR) 113.5 90.0 107.0 18.8% GPU (EUR) 732 673 769 14.3%

The Groups comprehensive financial results for the first quarter 2023 can be found in the companys quarterly trading update presentation in the Investor Relations section of the AUTO1 Group homepage.

About AUTO1 Group

Founded in 2012, AUTO1 Group is a multi-brand technology company that is building the best way to buy and sell cars online. Its local European consumer brands like wirkaufendeinauto.de offer consumers the fastest and easiest way to sell their car. Its merchant brand, AUTO1.com, is Europe's largest wholesale platform for car trading professionals. With its retail brand Autohero, AUTO1 Group is using its technology, scale and operational excellence to develop the best consumer experience to buy a car online. AUTO1 Group is operating in over 30 countries and generated a revenue of EUR 6.5 billion in 2022. Following its successful IPO in February 2021, the group's shares are trading on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the trading symbol AG1 and the ISIN DE000A2LQ884.

For more information please visit www.auto1-group.com

Investor Relations contact

Alexander Enge

Senior Manager Investor Relations

Phone: +49 (0)30 - 2016 38 213

Email: ir@auto1-group.com

Media Relations contact

Christine Preyer

Director Communications & PR

Phone: +49 (0)175 64 59 192

Email: press@auto1-group.com

Forward Looking Statements

This publication contains forward-looking statements based on current views and assumptions of AUTO1 Groups management and made to the best of such managements knowledge. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause AUTO1 Groups revenues, profitability or the degree to which it performs or achieves its targets to materially deviate from what is explicitly or implicitly stated or described in this publication. Therefore, persons who obtain possession of this publication should not rely on such forward-looking statements. AUTO1 Group accepts no guarantee or responsibility regarding forward-looking statements and will not adjust them to future results or developments.

[1]&2GPU is not equal to gross profit/number of cars sold because of the effects of inventory changes due to the capitalisation of internal refurbishment costs which are not part of cost of materials.

[2]