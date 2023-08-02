|
02.08.2023 07:30:03
EQS-News: AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1 Group reports record gross profit per unit and best adjusted EBITDA result since IPO
|
EQS-News: AUTO1 Group SE
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results
AUTO1 Group reports record gross profit per unit and best adjusted EBITDA result since IPO
Berlin, August 2, 2023 AUTO1 Group SE, Europes leading digital automotive platform for buying and selling used cars, today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2023, highlighting significant progress towards profitability and record group gross profit per unit despite a continued challenging market environment.
Financial Highlights
Christian Bertermann, CEO and Co-founder of AUTO1 Group: In Q2 we took a major step towards reaching break-even. We strongly improved our cost base and unit economics across all of our business over the past year. We are more than excited to switch gears now and start investing into growth again. We are convinced that we have the power to transform one of the largest markets in the world by creating outstanding experiences for our customers, as we move the European used car market onto our platform.
Second quarter business performance
AUTO1 Group improved its adjusted EBITDA by EUR 32.0 million year over year to EUR (14.8) million, putting the company well on track to achieve its goal of adjusted EBITDA profitability.
AUTO1 Group sold 141,682 units in total in Q2, generating revenue of EUR 1.3 billion. The group reported record gross profit per unit of EUR 898, up 18.1% year over year, resulting in EUR 127.8 million total gross profit.
AUTO1 Groups Retail business Autohero significantly improved its gross profit per unit (GPU) to a record of EUR 1,680, exceeding the target of EUR 1,500 initially set for the end of the year. Compared to Q2 2022, Autohero improved its GPU by 62.4% year over year. Autohero sold 14,397 units, generating revenue of EUR 226.0 million and gross profit of EUR 24.7 million, up 51.2% year over year.
The Merchant segment AUTO1.com sold 127,285 vehicles to partner dealers and delivered record GPU of EUR 810, up 10.7% year over year. Merchant revenue was EUR 1.1 billion, and gross profit was EUR 103.1 million.
Financial Outlook
AUTO1 Group slightly updated its guidance for vehicles sold to 625,000 +/-5% units, of which the group is aiming for 65,000 +/-5% units sold in its Autohero retail segment and 560,000 +/-5% units sold in its AUTO1.com merchant segment. The group confirmed its full-year 2023 gross profit target of EUR 500-550 million and improved its adjusted EBITDA guidance from EUR (60)-(90) million to EUR (50)-(70) million for the full year.
The Groups comprehensive financial results for the second quarter 2023 can be found in the companys quarterly trading update presentation in the Investor Relations section of the AUTO1 Group homepage.
AUTO1 Group will publish its half-year financial report for 2023 on 13 September 2023.
About AUTO1 Group
Founded in 2012, AUTO1 Group is a multi-brand technology company that is building the best way to buy and sell cars online. Its local European consumer brands like wirkaufendeinauto.de offer consumers the fastest and easiest way to sell their car. Its merchant brand, AUTO1.com, is Europe's largest wholesale platform for car trading professionals. With its retail brand Autohero, AUTO1 Group is using its technology, scale and operational excellence to develop the best consumer experience to buy a car online. AUTO1 Group is operating in over 30 countries and generated a revenue of EUR 6.5 billion in 2022. Following its successful IPO in February 2021, the group's shares are trading on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the trading symbol AG1 and the ISIN DE000A2LQ884.
For more information please visit www.auto1-group.com
Investor Relations contact
Alexander Enge
Senior Manager Investor Relations
Phone: +49 (0)30 - 2016 38 213
Email: ir@auto1-group.com
Media Relations contact
Christine Preyer
Director Communications & PR
Phone: +49 (0)175 64 59 192
Email: press@auto1-group.com
Forward Looking Statements
This publication contains forward-looking statements based on current views and assumptions of AUTO1 Groups management and made to the best of such managements knowledge. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause AUTO1 Groups revenues, profitability or the degree to which it performs or achieves its targets to materially deviate from what is explicitly or implicitly stated or described in this publication. Therefore, persons who obtain possession of this publication should not rely on such forward-looking statements. AUTO1 Group accepts no guarantee or responsibility regarding forward-looking statements and will not adjust them to future results or developments.
[1]&2GPU is not equal to gross profit/number of cars sold because of the effects of inventory changes due to the capitalisation of internal refurbishment costs which are not part of cost of materials.
02.08.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AUTO1 Group SE
|Bergmannstraße 72
|10961 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.auto1-group.com/de/
|ISIN:
|DE000A2LQ884
|WKN:
|A2LQ88
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1693631
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1693631 02.08.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AUTO1mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu AUTO1mehr Analysen
|03.08.23
|AUTO1 Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.08.23
|AUTO1 Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|02.08.23
|AUTO1 Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|02.08.23
|AUTO1 Buy
|UBS AG
|02.08.23
|AUTO1 Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|03.08.23
|AUTO1 Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.08.23
|AUTO1 Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|02.08.23
|AUTO1 Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|02.08.23
|AUTO1 Buy
|UBS AG
|02.08.23
|AUTO1 Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|03.08.23
|AUTO1 Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.08.23
|AUTO1 Buy
|UBS AG
|02.08.23
|AUTO1 Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.08.23
|AUTO1 Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.07.23
|AUTO1 Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.08.22
|AUTO1 Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.07.22
|AUTO1 Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.06.22
|AUTO1 Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.05.22
|AUTO1 Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.05.22
|AUTO1 Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.08.23
|AUTO1 Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|02.08.23
|AUTO1 Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|30.06.23
|AUTO1 Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.05.23
|AUTO1 Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.05.23
|AUTO1 Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|AUTO1
|8,91
|0,93%