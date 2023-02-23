|
23.02.2023 07:30:04
EQS-News: AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1 Group reports record results in 2022
|
EQS-News: AUTO1 Group SE
/ Key word(s): Annual Results/Quarter Results
AUTO1 Group reports record results in 2022
AUTO1 Group strengthened its position as Europes largest used car platform and grew market share by 19% to 2.5% in 2022 despite a sharp decline in used car market transactions in Europe.
Berlin, February 23, 2023 AUTO1 Group SE, Europes leading digital automotive platform for buying and selling used cars, today reported financial results for the full year and fourth quarter of 2022, highlighting a record year in revenue, unit sales, gross profit and market share.
In Q4 2022, Autohero significantly improved its gross profit per unit (GPU) while at the same time growing units and revenue strongly compared to Q4 2021. The number of units sold via Autohero grew to 16,647 units, while revenue increased to EUR 265.0 million. Autohero GPU improved by threefold to EUR 1,254.
In the Merchant segment, 133,744 units were sold to partner dealers over the course of Q4 2022. Merchant revenue was EUR 1.2 billion and gross profit was EUR 90.0 million.
AUTO1 Group sold 150,391 units in total in Q4, generating revenue of EUR 1.4 billion and reported gross profit of EUR 114.5 million.
Adjusted EBITDA was EUR (36.0) million for the quarter, a year over year improvement of EUR 9.0 million.
AUTO1 Group provides the following full-year guidance for 2023:
The Groups essential financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 can be found in the companys quarterly and full year trading update presentation in the Investor Relations section of the AUTO1 Group homepage.
AUTO1 Group will publish its annual report for 2022 on 5 April 2023.
About AUTO1 Group
For more information please visit www.auto1-group.com
Investor Relations contact
Alexander Enge
Senior Manager Investor Relations
Phone: +49 (0)30 - 2016 38 213
Email: ir@auto1-group.com
Media Relations contact
Christine Preyer
Director Communications & PR
Phone: +49 (0)175 64 59 192
Email: press@auto1-group.com
Forward Looking Statements
This publication contains forward-looking statements based on current views and assumptions of AUTO1 Groups management and made to the best of such managements knowledge. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause AUTO1 Groups revenues, profitability or the degree to which it performs or achieves its targets to materially deviate from what is explicitly or implicitly stated or described in this publication. Therefore, persons who obtain possession of this publication should not rely on such forward-looking statements. AUTO1 Group accepts no guarantee or responsibility regarding forward-looking statements and will not adjust them to future results or developments.
[1]&2 GPU doesn't equal GP/units retail, due to the exclusion of the positive impact of capitalization of refurbishment costs of not yet sold cars.
