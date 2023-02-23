EQS-News: AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1 Group reports record results in 2022

EQS-News: AUTO1 Group SE / Key word(s): Annual Results/Quarter Results

AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1 Group reports record results in 2022



23.02.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST

AUTO1 Group reports record results in 2022

AUTO1 Group strengthened its position as Europes largest used car platform and grew market share by 19% to 2.5% in 2022 despite a sharp decline in used car market transactions in Europe.

Berlin, February 23, 2023 AUTO1 Group SE, Europes leading digital automotive platform for buying and selling used cars, today reported financial results for the full year and fourth quarter of 2022, highlighting a record year in revenue, unit sales, gross profit and market share.



Full Year 2022 Financial Highlights

Total revenue grew to EUR 6.5 billion, up 36.8% year over year

Christian Bertermann, CEO and Co-founder of AUTO1 Group: 2022 was a strong and remarkable year for us. We celebrated our 10 year anniversary in August and I could not be prouder of what our team has achieved over the last decade. We have all the building blocks in place to transition the market to online sales at fast pace and we are pulling more and more transactions onto our platform by providing our customers with constant great value. We are still at the very beginning of our journey and I am excited to continue our mission of transforming the used car market this year and beyond.



Fourth quarter business performance

In Q4 2022, Autohero significantly improved its gross profit per unit (GPU) while at the same time growing units and revenue strongly compared to Q4 2021. The number of units sold via Autohero grew to 16,647 units, while revenue increased to EUR 265.0 million. Autohero GPU improved by threefold to EUR 1,254.

In the Merchant segment, 133,744 units were sold to partner dealers over the course of Q4 2022. Merchant revenue was EUR 1.2 billion and gross profit was EUR 90.0 million.

AUTO1 Group sold 150,391 units in total in Q4, generating revenue of EUR 1.4 billion and reported gross profit of EUR 114.5 million.

Adjusted EBITDA was EUR (36.0) million for the quarter, a year over year improvement of EUR 9.0 million.



Financial Outlook

AUTO1 Group provides the following full-year guidance for 2023:

Total units at 625,000 - 690,000 (2022: 649,709 units)

Units in the Merchant segment at 590,000 +/-5 % (2022: 585,545 units)

Units in the Retail segment at 65,000 - 70,000 (2022: 64,164 units)

Total gross profit at EUR 500 - 550 million (2022: EUR 488.2 million)

Adjusted EBITDA of EUR (60) to (90) million for the full year (2022: EUR (165.6) million) with the aim of adjusted EBITDA break-even in Q4



Markus Boser, CFO of AUTO1 Group: Our team delivered on our strategic and financial goals, despite a volatile macroeconomic environment, Inflation and lower used car transactions across Europe. Our investments in technology, in-house production and branding, coupled with our strong balance sheet, including our recently extended EUR 1 billion ABS Inventory Facility, provide us with the ideal foundation for long-term profitable growth.



Selected Financial Data

Q4 2022 FY 2021 FY 2022 FY YoY AUTO1 GROUP Number of units sold 150,391 596,731 649,709 8.9% Revenue (in million EUR) 1,447.3 4,775.0 6,534.1 36.8% Gross profit (in million EUR) 114.5 430.9 488.2 13.3% GPU[1] (EUR) 737 722 746 3.3% Retail Number of units sold 16,647 41,380 64,164 55.1% Revenue (in million EUR) 265.0 579.0 1,056.5 82.5% Gross profit (in million EUR) 24.4 15.0 70.2 369.1% GPU[2] (EUR) 1,254 362 1,039 187.2% Merchant Number of units sold 133,744 555,351 585,545 5.4% Revenue (in million EUR) 1,182.3 4,196.0 5,477.6 30.5% Gross profit (in million EUR) 90.0 415.9 418.0 0.5% GPU (EUR) 673 749 714 (4.7%)

The Groups essential financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 can be found in the companys quarterly and full year trading update presentation in the Investor Relations section of the AUTO1 Group homepage.

AUTO1 Group will publish its annual report for 2022 on 5 April 2023.

About AUTO1 Group

Founded in 2012, AUTO1 Group is a multi-brand technology company that is building the best way to buy and sell cars online. Its local European consumer brands like wirkaufendeinauto.de offer consumers the fastest and easiest way to sell their car. Its merchant brand, AUTO1.com, is Europe's largest wholesale platform for car trading professionals. With its retail brand Autohero, AUTO1 Group is using its technology, scale and operational excellence to develop the best consumer experience to buy a car online. AUTO1 Group is operating in over 30 countries and generated a revenue of EUR 6.5 billion in 2022. Following its successful IPO in February 2021, the group's shares are trading on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the trading symbol AG1 and the ISIN DE000A2LQ884.

[1]&2 GPU doesn't equal GP/units retail, due to the exclusion of the positive impact of capitalization of refurbishment costs of not yet sold cars.