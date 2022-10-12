Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
12.10.2022 07:30:03

EQS-News: AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1 Group sells 163,500 units in Q3 2022

EQS-News: AUTO1 Group SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
12.10.2022 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, 12 October 2022 Today, AUTO1 Group publishes Q3 2022 unit sales and purchases.

AUTO1 Group sold 163,500 units in total in Q3, representing 4.5% year-over-year growth. Our platform continues to show strong momentum, outperforming the market by an estimated 25%, given a 20% decline in used car transactions[1] for July and August 2022 compared to the previous year. The Autohero Retail segment grew strongly with 52.1% more units sold year-over-year. The Merchant segment AUTO1.com, the largest B2B trading platform for used cars in Europe,  sold 146,350 vehicles to partner dealers.

 

Q3 2022 Units
Purchased		 Units
Sold
Retail 19,800 17,150
Merchant 139,550 146,350
Total 159,350 163,500

AUTO1 Group purchased a total of 159,350 units in Q3, 19,800 units of which were purchased for the Autohero Retail segment, reflecting our increasing focus on the most liquid and fast-turning inventory, and 139,550 of which were for the AUTO1.com Merchant segment.

The full results including financials for Q3 2022 will be announced on 2 November 2022.

Final numbers may vary. AUTO1 Group units represent only partial measures of the companys financial performance and should not be relied on as indicators of quarterly financial results, which depend on a variety of factors.

 

About AUTO1 Group
 

Founded in 2012, AUTO1 Group is a multi-brand technology company that is building the best way to buy and sell cars online. Its local European consumer brands like wirkaufendeinauto.de offer consumers the fastest and easiest way to sell their car. Its merchant brand, AUTO1.com, is Europe's largest wholesale platform for car trading professionals. With its retail brand Autohero, AUTO1 Group is using its technology, scale and operational excellence to develop the best consumer experience to buy a car online. AUTO1 Group is operating in over 30 countries and achieved revenues of 4.78 billion in 2021. Following its successful IPO in February 2021, the group's shares are trading on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the trading symbol AG1 and the ISIN DE000A2LQ884.

 

For more information please visit www.auto1-group.com

 

 

Investor Relations contact

Alexander Enge

Senior Manager Investor Relations

Phone: +49 (0)30 - 2016 38 213

Email: ir@auto1-group.com

 

Media Relations contact

Christine Preyer

Director Communications & PR

Email: press@auto1-group.com

 

AUTO1 Group SE | Bergmannstrasse 72 | 10961 Berlin | Germany

 

[1] Based on official statistics website and national car registration office statistics for July and August 2022 for AUTO1 Group core purchasing markets (DE, IT, ES, FR, NL, BE, AT, SE)


12.10.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: AUTO1 Group SE
Bergmannstraße 72
10961 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://www.auto1-group.com/de/
ISIN: DE000A2LQ884
WKN: A2LQ88
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1461167

 
End of News EQS News Service

1461167  12.10.2022 CET/CEST

