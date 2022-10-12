EQS-News: AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1 Group sells 163,500 units in Q3 2022

EQS-News: AUTO1 Group SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1 Group sells 163,500 units in Q3 2022



12.10.2022 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Berlin, 12 October 2022 Today, AUTO1 Group publishes Q3 2022 unit sales and purchases.

AUTO1 Group sold 163,500 units in total in Q3, representing 4.5% year-over-year growth. Our platform continues to show strong momentum, outperforming the market by an estimated 25%, given a 20% decline in used car transactions[1] for July and August 2022 compared to the previous year. The Autohero Retail segment grew strongly with 52.1% more units sold year-over-year. The Merchant segment AUTO1.com, the largest B2B trading platform for used cars in Europe, sold 146,350 vehicles to partner dealers.

Q3 2022 Units

Purchased Units

Sold Retail 19,800 17,150 Merchant 139,550 146,350 Total 159,350 163,500

AUTO1 Group purchased a total of 159,350 units in Q3, 19,800 units of which were purchased for the Autohero Retail segment, reflecting our increasing focus on the most liquid and fast-turning inventory, and 139,550 of which were for the AUTO1.com Merchant segment.

The full results including financials for Q3 2022 will be announced on 2 November 2022.

Final numbers may vary. AUTO1 Group units represent only partial measures of the companys financial performance and should not be relied on as indicators of quarterly financial results, which depend on a variety of factors.

