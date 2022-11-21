EQS-News: AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1 Group signed a new partnership with Arval in Italy for remarketing used cars

EQS-News: AUTO1 Group SE / Key word(s): Agreement

AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1 Group signed a new partnership with Arval in Italy for remarketing used cars



21.11.2022 / 16:55 CET/CEST

AUTO1 Group signed a new partnership with Arval in Italy for remarketing used cars

Europe's leading company for buying and selling used cars online expands the offer of its B2C channel Autohero with vehicles bought from Arval

Milan, 21 November 2022 AUTO1 Group, Europe's leading digital automotive platform for buying and selling used cars online, signed a new partnership in Italy with Arval (BNP Paribas Group), a leading company in long-term car rental and mobility services. The multi-year collaboration will enable AUTO1 Group to offer ex long-term rental vehicles from the Arval fleet for sale on its channels and thus expand the offer dedicated to Autohero customers. Arval will benefit from AUTO1 Group's technologies, wide network and know-how to better manage the remarketing of used vehicles returned by customers at the end of the rental contract.

AUTO1 Group will offer Arval's vehicles on sale on Autohero, which provides customers with the best experience to buy a used car online with its innovative technology that allows them to find the car best suited to their needs, at any time and comfortably from their device, and to receive it directly to their front door. The extensive multi-brand inventory on Autohero's online shop can be explored in every detail thanks to a rich gallery of images and a 360° tour of the cars' interiors. In addition to this, customers benefit from a one-year warranty period, extendable up to 36 months, and a 21-day money-back guarantee, ensuring the highest level of transparency and security of the service. All of Autohero vehicles, including those from Arval, meet high quality standards, certified through rigorous inspection and reconditioning processes carried out at its production centers.

Great attention to the customer and quality standards also shared by Arval, which has always been committed to offering its customers the best user experience, through the constant improvement of its services and the implementation of rigorous criteria in the selection, control and periodic maintenance of the vehicles in its fleet.

Stefano Galluccio, VP Italy of AUTO1 Group: We are proud to announce a new agreement with Arval thanks to which we will be able to further increase our offer by responding even more effectively to the needs and interests of the large number of customers who daily use our services to buy a used car online. A strategic partnership with an international company that, exactly like AUTO1 Group, has always put the customer at the heart of its business through an innovative, clear and customized service.

Emmanuel Lufray, Remarketing Director of Arval Italy: "The new partnership, which is valid for the next three years, allows Autohero to further expand its offer mix by accessing the quality of the Arval AutoSelect product and related services on a well-established digital showcase in the Italian market. In fact, AUTO1 Group is the best choice for Arval to take over the online channel in used-vehicle sales. Arval and Autohero have shared the same challenging strategic goals through a common desire to innovate processes, offers and standards, so as to reaffirm their respective leadership positions, surprising even the most receptive customers to the paradigm shift taking place in the sector".