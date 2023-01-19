EQS-News: AUTO1 Group SE: Autohero secures in-house production capacity of up to 4,100 cars in the Netherlands

EQS-News: AUTO1 Group SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

AUTO1 Group SE: Autohero secures in-house production capacity of up to 4,100 cars in the Netherlands



AUTO1 Group SE: Autohero secures in-house production capacity of up to 4,100 cars in the Netherlands

New in-house production site in the Netherlands is an integral part of the groups profitability strategy

Production capacity of approx. 4,100 vehicles per year at full capacity

Up to 50 new specialist jobs expected to be created at AUTO1 Group

Berlin, January 19, 2023 - AUTO1 Group, Europe's leading digital automotive platform for buying and selling used cars, today announces the signing of a rent agreement for a production center in Oosterhout (North Brabant), Netherlands, to refurbish used cars for its retail brand Autohero. Bringing the used car production in-house allows Autohero to fully control each step of the process and is an integral part of the Group's profitability strategy.

The Autohero used car production center in Oosterhout covers more than 3,500 m² and has a production capacity of up to 4,100 cars per year at full capacity. It is the eighth production center AUTO1 Group has announced. With the addition of Oosterhout, the company now has the capacity to refurbish up to 147,400 cars per year at full capacity in its own facilities. AUTO1 Group will continue to increase its in-house production share throughout 2023.

For the used car production center in the Netherlands, AUTO1 Group will recruit up to 50 new car specialists across all stages of the refurbishment process. The stages include repairing, cleaning, as well as capturing photos and videos to ensure an excellent car quality and transparency. The Dutch production center commences operations in the second quarter of 2023.

"We are proud to start our own used car production center in the Netherlands, which is an integral part of our retail activities in the Dutch market and our profitability strategy as a Group. Each production center is an important driver to make our business more efficient and profitable. The facility in Oosterhout allows us to offer our Dutch customers more used cars on excellent terms and enables us to continue building the best way to buy and sell cars in the Netherlands, said Christian Bertermann, CEO and Co-Founder of AUTO1 Group.

About Autohero

Autohero, the fastest growing online seller for used cars in the European Union, is a brand of AUTO1 Group and enables its customers to buy used cars conveniently, safely and individually. The company offers vehicles from its own inventory and sells them with the outstanding Autohero quality standard. Buyers benefit from free delivery of the vehicle directly to their front door or optionally to a pick-up location near the customer. In addition to a 21-day money-back guarantee, all vehicles come with a one-year warranty.

About AUTO1 Group

Founded in 2012, AUTO1 Group is a multi-brand technology company that is building the best way to buy and sell cars online. Its local European consumer brands like wirkaufendeinauto.de offer consumers the fastest and easiest way to sell their car. Its merchant brand, AUTO1.com, is Europe's largest wholesale platform for car trading professionals. With its retail brand Autohero, AUTO1 Group is using its technology, scale and operational excellence to develop the best consumer experience to buy a car online. AUTO1 Group is operating in over 30 countries and achieved revenues of 4.78 billion in 2021. Following its successful IPO in February 2021, the group's shares are trading on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the trading symbol AG1 and the ISIN DE000A2LQ884.

