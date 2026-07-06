EQS-News: AUTO1 Group successfully prices its third consumer car loan ABS: FinanceHero 3

EQS-News: AUTO1 Group SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

AUTO1 Group successfully prices its third consumer car loan ABS: FinanceHero 3



06.07.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





AUTO1 Group successfully prices its third consumer car loan ABS: FinanceHero 3

With its third public securitisation, AUTO1 Group prices EUR 236.3 million of ABS notes backed by German and Austrian consumer car loans.

Introducing a six-tranche structure for the first time and vertical risk retention, the notes were successfully placed with 2.8 times oversubscription and a blended spread of 104.9bps over 1-month Euribor ("1mE").

Berlin, July 6, 2026 - AUTO1 Group SE, Europe's leading digital automotive platform for buying, selling and financing used cars, announces the successful pricing of its third issuance of rated ABS notes in the public market. With this latest transaction, AUTO1 Group continues to build on its dual-country portfolio structure, securitising German and Austrian consumer car loans originated by Autohero to issue EUR 236.3 million of notes.

The FinanceHero 3 notes carry expected ratings of up to 'AAA' on the senior tranche, benefit from "Simple, transparent and standardised" (STS) verification, and feature vertical risk retention.

The tranching and pricing is as follows*:

Class Expected Ratings (S&P (sf) / DBRS (sf))

Size (€mm) Coupon A AAA / AAA 173.2 1mE + 0.68% B AA / AA (low) 17.5 1mE + 1.00% C A / A (low) 16.8 1mE + 1.25% D BBB / BBB (low) 13.8 1mE + 1.70% E B+ / BB 8.4 1mE + 2.73% F B / B (high) 6.6 1mE + 3.69% Total 236.3

*Capital structure based on the Red Pool Cut. Cut-off date: 31 May 2026 and might be subject to an upsize at closing. Ratings remain preliminary until the expected closing date. The notes were issued by AUTO1 Car Funding S.à r.l. (Compartment FinanceHero 3), which remains consolidated on AUTO1 Group’s balance sheet under IFRS 10.

Based on strong demand and a more than 2.8 times oversubscription, FinanceHero 3 achieved a blended spread of 104.9bps across the Class A–F notes. With its third public-market transaction, AUTO1 Group introduces a six-tranche capital structure for the first time — expanding from five classes in FinanceHero 2 — and transitions to vertical risk retention, retaining a 5% position across all note classes. AUTO1 will raise financing against the 5% positions, further improving the capital efficiency of its captive finance activities. This marks an important structural milestone, reflecting AUTO1 Group's evolution as a frequent issuer in the European ABS market.

Philip Reicherstorfer, Group Treasurer at AUTO1 Group: "FinanceHero 3 is an important milestone for AUTO1 Group: with three public ABS transactions completed in two years, we have established ourselves as a frequent issuer in the European securitisation market. The transition to vertical risk retention reflects our evolution as a mature programme and our commitment to building a highly capital-efficient funding structure. Together with our expanded six-tranche structure and 2.8 times oversubscription, this transaction underlines the strength of Autohero's captive finance business as a key strategic pillar of AUTO1 Group's growth — providing accessible and competitive financing to car buyers across Germany and Austria."

Citigroup Global Markets Limited and Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank acted as underwriters and joint lead managers on the transaction. Freshfields and Arendt & Medernach advised AUTO1 Group, and Hogan Lovells acted as advisor to the underwriters.

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About AUTO1 Group

Founded in 2012, AUTO1 Group is Europe’s leading digital automotive platform for buying, selling, and financing used cars. By leveraging technology and data, AUTO1 Group is maximizing value for consumers and partner dealers in Europe across three brands: wirkaufendeinauto.de, Autohero and AUTO1.com. With wirkaufendeinauto.de and its sister brands, the Group offers consumers a fast and easy way to sell their cars. Its Retail brand Autohero makes choosing, buying, and financing high-quality used cars easy and stress-free. AUTO1.com is Europe’s largest wholesale trading platform for car dealers, supporting them in growing their businesses. The company operates in over 30 countries, employed 8,600 people at the end of 2025, generated revenue of EUR 8.2 billion and sold 842,200 cars in 2025. AUTO1 Group went public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in February 2021 and is part of the MDAX (Mid-cap German stock market index). For more information please visit www.auto1-group.com.

Investor Relations Contacts

Philip Reicherstorfer

Group Treasurer

Phone: +49 (0)30 - 2016 38 213

Email: ir@auto1-group.com

Maria Shevtsova

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +49 (0) 170 556 9259

Email: ir@auto1-group.com

Media Relations Contact:

Christine Preyer

Director Communications & PR

Phone: +49 (0)175 64 59 192

Email: press@auto1-group.com