EQS-News: AUTODOC has got off to a strong start in 2026

EQS-News: Autodoc SE / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results

AUTODOC has got off to a strong start in 2026



13.05.2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST

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AUTODOC has got off to a strong start in 2026

All performance metrics continued to improve

Sales revenue in Q1 2026 grew by 13.5% to €484.9 million (Q1 2025: €427.3 million)

in Q1 2026 grew by 13.5% to €484.9 million (Q1 2025: €427.3 million) Adjusted EBITDA increased by 16.1% to €39.4 million (Q1 2025: €33.9 million)

increased by 16.1% to €39.4 million (Q1 2025: €33.9 million) Adjusted EBITDA margin of 8.1% (Q1 2025: 7.9%)

of 8.1% (Q1 2025: 7.9%) Net profit increased by 103.5% to €22.2 million (Q1 2025: €10.9 million)

increased by 103.5% to €22.2 million (Q1 2025: €10.9 million) Active customer base expanded by 10.3% to 9.5 million (LTM 31 March 2025: 8.6 million)

Berlin, 13 May 2026 – Autodoc SE, Europe’s leading online retailer of automotive spare parts and accessories, continued its growth trajectory during the first quarter of 2026 – maintaining momentum despite the tense geopolitical situation and the energy crisis in Europe. “Our strong start to 2026 confirms that the procurement of automotive spare parts is continuing to shift online. We are benefiting from the rising average age of the European vehicle fleet and the fact that more end customers and independent garages are researching and comparing parts online before they buy,” said Dmitri Zadorojnii, CEO of AUTODOC, adding: “Our aim is to further expand this leading position.”

AUTODOC is built on a solid financial foundation

The Q1 figures demonstrate that the company is on the right track. Revenue rose 13.5% year-on-year to €484.9 million (Q1 2025: €427.3 million), while adjusted EBITDA increased 16.1% to €39.4 million (Q1 2025: €33.9 million). The adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 8.1% (Q1 2025: 7.9%). Net profit grew by 103.5% to €22.2 million (Q1 2025: €10.9 million). “The first quarter serves as a strong validation of our business model, both operationally and financially. We increased revenue, expanded our margin and significantly improved adjusted EBITDA. This provides solid momentum for the quarters to come,” says CFO Lennart Schmidt. He added that it was particularly pleasing to achieve this growth while maintaining capital discipline. “Clear proof that profitable growth and customer satisfaction go hand-in-hand in our model,” Schmidt continued. Free cash flow increased by 36.8% between January and March 2026 to €113.1 million (Q1 2025: €82.7 million). Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the first quarter amounted to €259.7 million (Q1 2025: €164.6 million), comprising bank balances, cash on hand, overnight deposits at banks and other highly liquid investment securities.

More customers and higher average order value

Order volume saw healthy growth of 8.5%, rising from 4.7 million in the first quarter of 2025 to 5.1 million in the first quarter of 2026. This upward trend is also reflected in the 12-month figures: for the last-12-month period ending 31 March 2026, total orders reached 19.4 million. This represents an increase of 1.9 million orders compared to the 17.5 million recorded in the previous year’s 12-month period.

Successful in B2C and B2B segments

The customer base expanded across both B2C and B2B segments. For the last twelve months ending 31 March 2026, the number of active customers reached 9.5 million, a 10.3% increase (0.9 million) over the 8.6 million reported for the last twelve months on 31 March 2025. The average order value rose by 3.4%, increasing from €93.1 in the three-month period ending 31 March 2025 to €96.2 in the corresponding period of 2026. B2C sales revenue increased in the first quarter 2026 to €442.5 million from €396.9 million in Q1 2025. B2B sales revenue increased in the same period from €30.5 million to €42.4 million, driven by the optimisation of AUTODOC PRO, particularly through local drop-shipping solutions that enabled faster delivery times.

”Our double-digit customer growth and the successful development of all our major sales regions demonstrate that our targeted investments in logistics and service quality are effectively helping us make our operations stronger,” says CFO Lennart Schmidt. AUTODOC achieved a notable rise in sales revenue in its biggest markets during the first quarter of 2026. The largest sales markets of France and Germany reached a growth totalling around 12.0% and an increase in sales revenue of €28.2m.

AUTODOC MARKETPLACE drives broader customer engagement

Following its successful launch in France, AUTODOC MARKETPLACE has expanded to Germany, Austria, Spain, Italy, Portugal, the Benelux region and the UK. This ongoing rollout further strengthens the scalable platform model and drives broader customer engagement. „The Marketplace has become our fastest driver for expanding our catalogue at a speed first-party logistics alone could not match. Today, through the Marketplace, we can respond to market trends in days,” says Dmitri Zadorojnii.

Investments in logistics automation, specifically the advanced warehouse in Cheb, Czech Republic, are expected to significantly enhance operational efficiency. At the same time, the expansion of the logistics network, including the launch of the new warehouse in Ghent, Belgium, and the warehouse in Manchester, UK, supports improved delivery capabilities and reinforces AUTODOC’s service coverage across key European markets.

AUTODOC confirms outlook for FY 2026

“Against the backdrop of stable consumer sentiment in our core markets and a continuing rise in online penetration in the aftermarket, we are confirming our full-year forecast despite current geopolitical uncertainties,” emphasised Schmidt. The Group continues to forecast sales revenue growth of between 11% and 16%, driven by refined customer acquisition strategies and to a smaller extent the continued expansion of the MARKETPLACE model throughout Europe. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to land between €170.0 million and €195.0 million, reflecting a disciplined focus on operational efficiency and a strategic balance between growth and profitability. “Besides the offline-to-online trend, we see three structural drivers that bolster our confidence for the coming years: the ageing vehicle fleet, the growing need for electric and hybrid vehicle components and rising demand for affordable yet high-quality spare parts,” says CEO Dmitri Zadorojnii.

Furthermore, order numbers are projected to increase in the low double-digit percentage range. This growth will be supported by the further development of logistics infrastructure, most notably the full operational launch of the UK10 warehouse in the United Kingdom during the second quarter. Ultimately, the Group remains dedicated to its vision of becoming Europe’s leading automotive aftermarket tech ecosystem. By leveraging advanced AI capabilities, AUTODOC continues to prioritise data-driven decision-making and an enhanced digital experience for its customers.

Financial highlights

Q1 2025 Q1 2026 % Sales revenue 427.3 484.9 13.5% Gross Profit 179.2 204.4 14.1% Adjusted EBITDA 33.9 39.4 16.1% Adjusted EBITDA margin 7.9% 8.1% 0.2%pp Net profit 10.9 22.2 103.5% Free cash flow 82.7 113.1 36.8% Cash and cash equivalents 164.6 259.7 57.8%

About AUTODOC

AUTODOC is the leading digital pure-play automotive parts platform in Europe. The business, which was founded in Berlin in 2008 by Alexej Erdle, Max Wegner and Vitalij Kungel, has developed into one of the most exciting E-Commerce companies in Europe in a remarkably short period. Since November 2022, the Company has been operating as the European corporation Autodoc SE. The Management Board consists of Dmitri Zadorojnii (CEO) and Lennart Schmidt (CFO). As of 31 December 2025, AUTODOC’s product assortment comprised around 7.8 million SKUs from around 2,700 brand manufacturers - including car, truck and motorcycle parts, tires as well as adjacent products such as tools, accessories, oils, liquids and consumables - and has significantly increased over time. In 2025, AUTODOC generated sales revenue of €1.8 billion (2024: €1.6 billion). AUTODOC has online shops in 27 European countries and employs more than 5,500 people in 13 locations: Belgium, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Kazakhstan, Luxembourg, Moldova, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Ukraine and the United Kingdom.



Investor contact

Stefanie Steiner

Director of Investor Relations

Mobile: +49 151 55621476

Email: s.steiner@autodoc.eu

https://ir.autodoc.group





Press contact

Tina Rodriguez

Director of Communications

Mobile: +49 160 99051581

Email: t.rodriguez@autodoc.eu