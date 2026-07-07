Autodoc Aktie

Autodoc für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: AUTD0C / ISIN: DE000AUTD0C3

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
07.07.2026 11:23:03

EQS-News: AUTODOC intends to launch a senior secured term loan B

EQS-News: Autodoc SE / Key word(s): Financing
AUTODOC intends to launch a senior secured term loan B

07.07.2026 / 11:23 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AUTODOC intends to launch a senior secured term loan B

Europe’s leading online auto parts retailer intends to optimise its capital structure and streamline shareholder structure  

  • Optimising from a position of strength: AUTODOC’s current balance sheet provides a unique opportunity to introduce an optimal capital structure
  • Intention to launch a senior secured term loan B (TLB) and a Revolving Credit Facility (RCF): €530 million TLB facility planned alongside a €50 million RCF
  • Strong first time rating assigned by Moody’s and S&P: Ba3 with stable outlook  from Moody’s as well as B+ with positive outlook from S&P
  • Majority of proceeds intended to be used to streamline ownership structure: Following a successful term loan B transaction and following steps, it is envisioned that AUTODOC's three founders will indirectly hold 100% in AUTODOC again
  • Change in corporate structure: Implementation of Autodoc Holding SE as term loan B issuing entity above Autodoc SE 
  • Resilient and disciplined growth: Despite challenging and volatile European macroeconomic conditions, AUTODOC's path of profitable growth remains fully intact

Berlin, 07 July 2026 – AUTODOC, Europe’s leading online retailer of automotive spare parts and accessories, announced today its intention to launch a senior secured term loan B facility in an aggregate principal amount of €530,000,000 (the "Facility") arranged by Citibank, N.A., London Branch, and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Structurally, Autodoc Holding SE was founded as the issuing entity above Autodoc SE. Autodoc Holding SE received the above-mentioned ratings and intends to take up the Facility. 

It is intended that Autodoc Holding SE will use the proceeds from the Facility to fund the repurchase of shares held by Apollo’s Hybrid Value fund in the Company and to pay related fees and expenses in connection with the foregoing.

Having achieved significant operational and financial milestones, the Company has elected to take this step as part of a broader capital structure optimisation, consolidating its shareholder base as it enters the next phase of its growth strategy.

Share repurchase 

Apollo, via its Hybrid Value funds, acquired a minority stake in AUTODOC in April 2024 as part of a pre-IPO investment. In partnering with Apollo, AUTODOC sought a leading institutional partner to help validate and sharpen its internal processes and reporting, operational scalability and governance in advance of a future potential listing. The Company has since met its preparedness objectives and continues on its path of profitable growth. AUTODOC will consider an IPO again in the future based on broader market conditions and receptivity.   
 

Investor contact  

Stefanie Steiner

Director Investor Relations  

Mobile: +49 151 5562 1476  

Email: s.steiner@autodoc.eu

www.autodoc.group 
 

Press contact  

Tina Rodriguez  

Director of Communications  

Mobile: +49 160 99051581  

Email: t.rodriguez@autodoc.eu

www.autodoc.group 


07.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Autodoc SE
Josef-Orlopp-Straße 55
10365 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 208478264
E-mail: info@autodoc.de
Internet: https://www.autodoc.group
ISIN: DE000AUTD0C3
WKN: AUTD0C
EQS News ID: 2361686

Börsengang geplant. / Intended to be listed.
 
End of News EQS News Service

2361686  07.07.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Autodoc SE

mehr Nachrichten