EQS-News: AUTODOC intends to launch a senior secured term loan B

EQS-News: Autodoc SE / Key word(s): Financing

AUTODOC intends to launch a senior secured term loan B



07.07.2026 / 11:23 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





AUTODOC intends to launch a senior secured term loan B

Europe’s leading online auto parts retailer intends to optimise its capital structure and streamline shareholder structure

Optimising from a position of strength: AUTODOC’s current balance sheet provides a unique opportunity to introduce an optimal capital structure

AUTODOC’s current balance sheet provides a unique opportunity to introduce an optimal capital structure Intention to launch a senior secured term loan B (TLB) and a Revolving Credit Facility (RCF): €530 million TLB facility planned alongside a €50 million RCF

€530 million TLB facility planned alongside a €50 million RCF Strong first time rating assigned by Moody’s and S&P: Ba3 with stable outlook from Moody’s as well as B+ with positive outlook from S&P

Ba3 with stable outlook from Moody’s as well as B+ with positive outlook from S&P Majority of proceeds intended to be used to streamline ownership structure: Following a successful term loan B transaction and following steps, it is envisioned that AUTODOC's three founders will indirectly hold 100% in AUTODOC again

Following a successful term loan B transaction and following steps, it is envisioned that AUTODOC's three founders will indirectly hold 100% in AUTODOC again Change in corporate structure: Implementation of Autodoc Holding SE as term loan B issuing entity above Autodoc SE

Implementation of Autodoc Holding SE as term loan B issuing entity above Autodoc SE Resilient and disciplined growth: Despite challenging and volatile European macroeconomic conditions, AUTODOC's path of profitable growth remains fully intact

Berlin, 07 July 2026 – AUTODOC, Europe’s leading online retailer of automotive spare parts and accessories, announced today its intention to launch a senior secured term loan B facility in an aggregate principal amount of €530,000,000 (the "Facility") arranged by Citibank, N.A., London Branch, and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Structurally, Autodoc Holding SE was founded as the issuing entity above Autodoc SE. Autodoc Holding SE received the above-mentioned ratings and intends to take up the Facility.

It is intended that Autodoc Holding SE will use the proceeds from the Facility to fund the repurchase of shares held by Apollo’s Hybrid Value fund in the Company and to pay related fees and expenses in connection with the foregoing.

Having achieved significant operational and financial milestones, the Company has elected to take this step as part of a broader capital structure optimisation, consolidating its shareholder base as it enters the next phase of its growth strategy.

Share repurchase

Apollo, via its Hybrid Value funds, acquired a minority stake in AUTODOC in April 2024 as part of a pre-IPO investment. In partnering with Apollo, AUTODOC sought a leading institutional partner to help validate and sharpen its internal processes and reporting, operational scalability and governance in advance of a future potential listing. The Company has since met its preparedness objectives and continues on its path of profitable growth. AUTODOC will consider an IPO again in the future based on broader market conditions and receptivity.



Investor contact

Stefanie Steiner

Director Investor Relations

Mobile: +49 151 5562 1476

Email: s.steiner@autodoc.eu

www.autodoc.group



Press contact

Tina Rodriguez

Director of Communications

Mobile: +49 160 99051581

Email: t.rodriguez@autodoc.eu