Autodoc Aktie
WKN DE: AUTD0C / ISIN: DE000AUTD0C3
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07.07.2026 11:23:03
EQS-News: AUTODOC intends to launch a senior secured term loan B
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EQS-News: Autodoc SE
/ Key word(s): Financing
AUTODOC intends to launch a senior secured term loan B
Europe’s leading online auto parts retailer intends to optimise its capital structure and streamline shareholder structure
Berlin, 07 July 2026 – AUTODOC, Europe’s leading online retailer of automotive spare parts and accessories, announced today its intention to launch a senior secured term loan B facility in an aggregate principal amount of €530,000,000 (the "Facility") arranged by Citibank, N.A., London Branch, and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Structurally, Autodoc Holding SE was founded as the issuing entity above Autodoc SE. Autodoc Holding SE received the above-mentioned ratings and intends to take up the Facility.
It is intended that Autodoc Holding SE will use the proceeds from the Facility to fund the repurchase of shares held by Apollo’s Hybrid Value fund in the Company and to pay related fees and expenses in connection with the foregoing.
Having achieved significant operational and financial milestones, the Company has elected to take this step as part of a broader capital structure optimisation, consolidating its shareholder base as it enters the next phase of its growth strategy.
Share repurchase
Apollo, via its Hybrid Value funds, acquired a minority stake in AUTODOC in April 2024 as part of a pre-IPO investment. In partnering with Apollo, AUTODOC sought a leading institutional partner to help validate and sharpen its internal processes and reporting, operational scalability and governance in advance of a future potential listing. The Company has since met its preparedness objectives and continues on its path of profitable growth. AUTODOC will consider an IPO again in the future based on broader market conditions and receptivity.
Investor contact
Stefanie Steiner
Director Investor Relations
Mobile: +49 151 5562 1476
Email: s.steiner@autodoc.eu
www.autodoc.group
Press contact
Tina Rodriguez
Director of Communications
Mobile: +49 160 99051581
Email: t.rodriguez@autodoc.eu
www.autodoc.group
07.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Autodoc SE
|Josef-Orlopp-Straße 55
|10365 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 30 208478264
|E-mail:
|info@autodoc.de
|Internet:
|https://www.autodoc.group
|ISIN:
|DE000AUTD0C3
|WKN:
|AUTD0C
|EQS News ID:
|2361686
|Börsengang geplant. / Intended to be listed.
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2361686 07.07.2026 CET/CEST
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