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WKN DE: AUTD0C / ISIN: DE000AUTD0C3

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04.11.2026 13:46:43

EQS-News: AUTODOC to publish 9M 2026 report and host a conference call on Q3 results on 12 November 2026

EQS-News: Autodoc SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Conference
AUTODOC to publish 9M 2026 report and host a conference call on Q3 results on 12 November 2026

04.11.2026 / 13:46 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 AUTODOC to publish 9M 2026 report and host a conference call on Q3 results on 12 November 2026

  • Publication of 9M 2026 report on 12 November 2026
  • Investor and analyst call on Q3 results at 11:00 a.m. on 12 November 2026

Berlin, 04 November 2026 – Autodoc SE, Europe’s leading online retailer of automotive spare parts and accessories, will publish its report on the first nine months of the financial year 2026 and host an analyst and investor conference call on the results of the third quarter 2026 on 12 November 2026.

Dmitri Zadorojnii, CEO, and Lennart Schmidt, CFO, will present the strategic, operational and financial developments in Q3 2026. You can direct questions to Investor Relations afterwards.

The conference call will be held at 11:00 a.m. CEST.

To register for the conference please use the following link: AUTODOC webcast

We recommend that all participants take the live Q&A test on this test page in advance to ensure that everything runs smoothly: AUTODOC test

We look forward to welcoming you to our conference call.

 

About AUTODOC

AUTODOC is the leading digital pure-play automotive parts platform in Europe. The business, which was founded in Berlin in 2008 by Alexej Erdle, Max Wegner and Vitalij Kungel, has developed into one of the most exciting E-Commerce companies in Europe in a remarkably short period. Since November 2022, the Company has been operating as the European corporation Autodoc SE. The Management Board consists of Dmitri Zadorojnii (CEO) and Lennart Schmidt (CFO). As of 31 December 2025, AUTODOC’s product assortment comprises around 7.8 million SKUs from around 2,700 brand manufacturers – including car, truck and motorcycle parts, tires as well as adjacent products such as tools, accessories, oils, liquids and consumables – and has significantly increased over time. In 2025, AUTODOC generated sales revenue of €1.8 billion (2024: €1.6 billion). AUTODOC has online shops in 27 European countries and employs more than  5,500 people in 13 locations: Belgium, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Kazakhstan, Luxembourg, Moldova, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Ukraine and the United Kingdom.

Investor contact

Stefanie Steiner

Director of Investor Relations

Tel.: +49 30 208476524

Mobile: +49 151 55621476

Email: s.steiner@autodoc.eu

 www.autodoc.group


04.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Autodoc SE
Josef-Orlopp-Straße 55
10365 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 208478264
E-mail: info@autodoc.de
Internet: https://www.autodoc.group
ISIN: DE000AUTD0C3
WKN: AUTD0C
LEI Code: 391200ANBU7IVMH30G90
EQS News ID: 2428402

Börsengang geplant. / Intended to be listed.
 
End of News EQS News Service

2428402  04.11.2026 CET/CEST

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