EQS-News: AUTODOC to publish full year report 2025 and host a conference call on 24 March 2026

EQS-News: Autodoc SE / Key word(s): Annual Report/Conference

AUTODOC to publish full year report 2025 and host a conference call on 24 March 2026



16.03.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

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AUTODOC to publish full year report 2025 and host a conference call on 24 March 2026

Publication of full-year report on 24 March 2026

Investor and analyst call at 11:00 a.m. on 24 March 2026

Berlin, 16 March 2026 – Autodoc SE, the leading online retailer for vehicle spare parts and accessories in Europe, will publish its report on the financial year 2025 and host an analyst and investor conference call on the results for the financial year 2025 on 24 March 2026.

Dmitri Zadorojnii, CEO, and Lennart Schmidt, CFO, will present the operational and financial developments in 2025, give an outlook for financial year 2026 and answer questions.

The conference call will be held at 11:00 a.m. CEST.

To register for the conference please use the following link: AUTODOC webcast

We recommend that all participants take the live Q&A test on this test page in advance to ensure that everything runs smoothly: AUTODOC test

We look forward to welcoming you to our conference call.

About AUTODOC

AUTODOC is the leading digital pure-play automotive parts platform in Europe. The business, which was founded in Berlin in 2008 by Alexej Erdle, Max Wegner and Vitalij Kungel, has developed into one of the most exciting e-commerce companies in Europe in a remarkably short period. Since November 2022, the Company has been operating as the European corporation Autodoc SE. The Management Board consists of Dmitri Zadorojnii (CEO) and Lennart Schmidt (CFO). As of 31 December 2024, AUTODOC’s product assortment comprised around 6.7 million SKUs from around 2,500 brand manufacturers – including car, truck and motorcycle parts, tires, as well as adjacent products such as tools, accessories, oils, liquids and consumables – and has significantly increased over time. In 2024, AUTODOC generated Sales Revenue of €1.6 billion (2023: €1.3 billion). AUTODOC has online shops in 27 European countries and employs more than 5,000 people in 13 locations: Germany, Belgium, Czech Republic, France, Italy, Kazakhstan, Luxembourg, Moldova, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, United Kingdom and Ukraine.



Investor contact

Stefanie Steiner

Director of Investor Relations

Tel.: +49 30 208476524

Mobile: +49 151 55621476

Email: s.steiner@autodoc.eu

www.autodoc.group