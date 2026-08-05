Autodoc Aktie
WKN DE: AUTD0C / ISIN: DE000AUTD0C3
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05.08.2026 23:04:14
EQS-News: AUTODOC to publish H1 2026 report and host a conference call on Q2 results on 13 August 2026
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EQS-News: Autodoc SE
/ Key word(s): Half Year Report/Conference
AUTODOC to publish H1 2026 report and host a conference call on Q2 results on 13 August 2026
Berlin, 05 August 2026 – Autodoc SE, Europe’s leading online retailer of automotive spare parts and accessories, will publish its report on the first half year of the financial year 2026 and host an analyst and investor conference call on the results of the second quarter 2026 on 13 August 2026.
Dmitri Zadorojnii, CEO, and Lennart Schmidt, CFO, will present the operational and financial developments in Q2 2026 and answer questions.
The conference call will be held at 11:00 a.m. CEST.
To register for the conference please use the following link: AUTODOC webcast
We recommend that all participants take the live Q&A test on this test page in advance to ensure that everything runs smoothly: AUTODOC test
We look forward to welcoming you to our conference call.
About AUTODOC
AUTODOC is the leading digital pure-play automotive parts platform in Europe. The business, which was founded in Berlin in 2008 by Alexej Erdle, Max Wegner and Vitalij Kungel, has developed into one of the most exciting E-Commerce companies in Europe in a remarkably short period. Since November 2022, the Company has been operating as the European corporation Autodoc SE. The Management Board consists of Dmitri Zadorojnii (CEO) and Lennart Schmidt (CFO). As of 31 December 2025, AUTODOC’s product assortment comprises around 7.8 million SKUs from around 2,700 brand manufacturers – including car, truck and motorcycle parts, tires as well as adjacent products such as tools, accessories, oils, liquids and consumables – and has significantly increased over time. In 2025, AUTODOC generated sales revenue of €1.8 billion (2024: €1.6 billion). AUTODOC has online shops in 27 European countries and employs more than 5,500 people in 13 locations: Belgium, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Kazakhstan, Luxembourg, Moldova, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Ukraine and the United Kingdom.
Stefanie Steiner
Director of Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 30 208476524
Mobile: +49 151 55621476
Email: s.steiner@autodoc.eu
05.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Autodoc SE
|Josef-Orlopp-Straße 55
|10365 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 30 208478264
|E-mail:
|info@autodoc.de
|Internet:
|https://www.autodoc.group
|ISIN:
|DE000AUTD0C3
|WKN:
|AUTD0C
|LEI Code:
|391200ANBU7IVMH30G90
|EQS News ID:
|2378246
|Börsengang geplant. / Intended to be listed.
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2378246 05.08.2026 CET/CEST
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05.08.26
|EQS-News: AUTODOC to publish H1 2026 report and host a conference call on Q2 results on 13 August 2026 (EQS Group)
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|EQS-News: AUTODOC optimiert erfolgreich seine Kapitalstruktur (EQS Group)
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|EQS-News: AUTODOC beabsichtigt, ein vorrangig besichertes Darlehen (Term Loan B) aufzunehmen (EQS Group)
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|EQS-News: AUTODOC has got off to a strong start in 2026 (EQS Group)
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|EQS-News: AUTODOC startet erfolgreich ins Jahr 2026 (EQS Group)
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05.05.26
|EQS-News: AUTODOC to publish Q1 2026 report and host a conference call on 13 May 2026 (EQS Group)
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