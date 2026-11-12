EQS-News: AUTODOC with solid growth in the first nine months of 2026

EQS-News: Autodoc SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

AUTODOC with solid growth in the first nine months of 2026



12.11.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

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AUTODOC with solid growth in the first nine months of 2026

Europe’s leading online retailer of automotive spare parts strengthens its logistics network and continues digital transformation

Sales revenue between January and September 2026 rose by 12.7% to €1,501.9 million (9M 2025: €1,332.6 million)

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 19.8% to €144.3 million (9M 2025: €120.5 million)

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 9.6% (9M 2025: 9.0%)

Active customer base grew to 9.9 million over the last twelve months (LTM 30 September 2025: 9.1 million)

The number of orders rose to 20.1 million (LTM 30 September 2025: 18.5 million).

Outlook for 2026: Sales revenue growth in the lower half of the range of 11% to 16%, Adjusted EBITDA within the range of €170 million - €195 million

Berlin, 12 November 2026 – Autodoc SE, Europe's leading online retailer of automotive spare parts and accessories, increased sales revenue in the first nine months by 12.7% year-on-year to €1,501.9 million (9M 2025: €1,332.6 million). In the twelve months to 30 September 2026, the number of orders rose to 20.1 million (twelve months to 30 September 2025: 18.5 million). Looking back over the past twelve months, AUTODOC achieved a record high in orders: "Twenty million orders in twelve months is a big number, but I think about the people behind it. Roughly 800,000 more customers than a year ago now turn to us when their car needs attention. That kind of trust is hard to win and easy to lose, so we never take it for granted and treat every order accordingly”, says CEO Dmitri Zadorojnii.

Financial performance

The rise in sales revenue breaks down as follows: €1,385.3 million (9M 2025: €1,232.9 million) was attributable to the B2C segment and €116.6 million (9M 2025: €99.8 million) to the B2B segment. The Group's largest sales markets, France and Germany, grew by a combined 10.0% to €804.1 million (9M 2025: €731.0 million).

Gross profit increased in the first nine months by 11.5% to €632.0 million (9M 2025: €566.8 million), with a gross profit margin of 42.1% (9M 2025: 42.5%). Adjusted EBITDA rose by 19.8% to €144.3 million (9M 2025: €120.5 million), resulting in an adjusted EBITDA margin of 9.6% (9M 2025: 9.0%). Pro-forma net profit - including the effect of the Term Loan B - amounted to €66.0 million (9M 2025: €39.3 million). Pro-forma free cash flow came to €130.97 million in the first nine months (9M 2025: €91.7 million). Cash and cash equivalents amounted to €193.1 million as of 30 September 2026 (30 September 2025: €155.3 million).

In the third quarter of 2026 sales revenue increased to €498.5 million (Q3 2025: €443.0 million) and Adjusted EBITDA to €52.4 million (Q3 2025: €39.6 million) in the third quarter of 2026, resulting in an adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.5% (Q3 2025: 8.9%). Net profit amounted to €45.9 million (Q3 2025: €15.0 million). “Our third-quarter performance demonstrates disciplined execution and operational leverage. While revenue growth of 12.5% highlights resilient customer demand, our stronger Adjusted EBITDA expansion reflects sustained cost discipline. By driving structural efficiencies across major cost lines and streamlining general and administrative overhead, we are building a leaner, more scalable operating model that converts revenue gains into increasing profitability”, says CFO Lennart Schmidt.

More active customers, higher order values

The number of active customers reached 9.9 million, an increase of 8.6% on the previous year's 9.1 million (LTM 30. September 2025). The average order value stood at €98.5 (9M 2025: €94.5). "Our customers are ordering more frequently and spending more with us overall. I read that as clear confidence in our product range and service, rather than just a hunt for the lowest price", says CEO Dmitri Zadorojnii.

Logistics, MARKETPLACE and AUTODOC PRO

In the third quarter of 2026, AUTODOC continued to expand its logistics network: The automation of the C27 site in Cheb (Czech Republic) is set to strengthen the logistics network from 2027 on.

In July, AUTODOC expanded its AUTODOC MARKETPLACE to Poland. Following successful rollouts in ten European countries, including Germany, Austria, France and the United Kingdom among others, this strategic launch represented a natural progression in the company's digital transformation of the European automotive aftermarket.

AUTODOC further advanced the digital transformation of its B2B business in the third quarter. This follows the reorganisation of the B2B division in Belgium, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands earlier this year.

"Initiatives like opening the marketplace in Poland and taking the B2B business fully digital in most countries lay the groundwork for long-term growth and an even stronger profitability profile. The same applies to the automation in Cheb, which will start paying off from 2027 onwards. We are building sustainable value over multiple years rather than focusing on a single set of short-term targets", says CEO Dmitri Zadorojnii.

AUTODOC confirms guidance for 2026

Following the performance in the first nine-months of 2026, AUTODOC confirms the most recent guidance for the full financial year 2026. AUTODOC expects sales revenue growth in the lower half of the range of 11% to 16% due to the move of the B2B business to a mainly digital operating model in most countries, with growth supported by the consistent implementation of optimised customer acquisition measures as well as to a lower extent the further expansion of the MARKETPLACE model across European markets. Adjusted EBITDA continues to be expected between €170.0 million and €195.0 million, reflecting a relentless focus on operational efficiency and a balanced approach between sustained growth and increasing profitability. Number of orders are expected to increase in the high single-digit percentage range, facilitated by the continued expansion of the logistics infrastructure, including the full operational go-live of the warehouse near Manchester in the United Kingdom during the second quarter. "We continue to strengthen our resilience and turn emerging challenges into opportunities for sustainable growth, innovation and long-term value creation," says Schmidt.

9M 2025 9M 2026 % Sales revenue 1,332.6 1,501.9 12.7% Gross profit 566.8 632.0 11.5% Adjusted EBITDA 120.5 144.3 19.8% Adjusted EBITDA margin 9.0% 9.6% 0.6%p Pro-forma net profit 39.3 66.0 67.7% Free cashflow 74.2 112.7 51.9% Cash and cash equivalents 155.3 193.1 24.4% Q3 2025 Q3 2026 % Sales revenue 443.0 498.5 12.5% Gross profit 188.6 209.1 10.8% Adjusted EBITDA 39.6 52.4 32.3% Adjusted EBITDA margin 8.9% 10.5% 1.6%p Pro-forma net profit 15.0 18.0 20.0%

About AUTODOC

AUTODOC is the leading digital pure-play automotive parts platform in Europe. The business, which was founded in Berlin in 2008 by Alexej Erdle, Max Wegner and Vitalij Kungel, has developed into one of the most exciting E-Commerce companies in Europe in a remarkably short period. Since November 2022, the Company has been operating as the European corporation Autodoc SE. The Management Board consists of Dmitri Zadorojnii (CEO) and Lennart Schmidt (CFO). As of 31 December 2025, AUTODOC’s product assortment comprised around 7.8 million SKUs from around 2,700 brand manufacturers - including car, truck and motorcycle parts, tires as well as adjacent products such as tools, accessories, oils, liquids and consumables - and has significantly increased over time. In 2025, AUTODOC generated sales revenue of €1.8 billion (2024: €1.6 billion). AUTODOC has online shops in 27 European countries and employs more than 5,500 people in 13 locations: Belgium, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Kazakhstan, Luxembourg, Moldova, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Ukraine and the United Kingdom.

Press contact

Stefanie Steiner

Director Investor Relations

Phone: +49 30 208476524

Mobile: +49 151 55621476

Email: s.steiner@autodoc.eu

www.autodoc.group

Marco Dalan

newskontor - Agentur für Kommunikation

Phone: +49 211 86394933

Mobile: +49 171 7614905