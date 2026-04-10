Lenzing Aktie

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WKN: 64450 / ISIN: AT0000644505

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10.04.2026 09:05:04

EQS-News: Award-Nominated LENZING™ DualWipe Supports Europe’s Shift to Bio-Based Materials

EQS-News: Lenzing AG / Key word(s): Product Launch/Sustainability
Award-Nominated LENZING™ DualWipe Supports Europe’s Shift to Bio-Based Materials

10.04.2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Award-Nominated LENZING™ DualWipe Supports Europe’s Shift to Bio-Based Materials

 

  • LENZING™ DualWipe nominated for INDEX™26 Awards as a new cellulose-based, plastic-free wipe innovation
  • Brussels roundtable highlights the need for bio-based materials in Europe’s industrial transition

 

Lenzing, April 10, 2026 – The Lenzing Group, a leading global producer of regenerated cellulose fibers for the textile and nonwovens industries, introduces LENZING™ DualWipe, its latest plastic-free wipe innovation and a nominee for the prestigious INDEX™26 Awards in the “Nonwovens Roll Goods” category. The nomination underlines Lenzing’s continued commitment to developing scalable, cellulose-based solutions for applications that have traditionally relied on fossil-based materials.

 

LENZING™ DualWipe, enabled by Lenzing’s Nonwovens Technology, integrates two functional surfaces within a single material: an abrasive side for effective removal of dirt and residues, and a soft, highly absorbent side for wiping and finishing. DualWipe contains no synthetic fibers, binders or finishing chemicals, the wipe eliminates the risk of plastic and microplastic shedding typically associated with conventional synthetic wipes. Its compatibility with standard converting processes supports broad applicability across industrial, professional and household cleaning segments. LENZING™ DualWipe thus stands as an example of Lenzing’s ambition to link policy objectives for material transformation with market-ready, industrially applicable solutions.

 

This innovation directly addresses the material demands discussed during a high-level roundtable held in Brussels in early March, organized in cooperation with Euractiv, where policymakers, industry representatives and experts examined how bio-based materials can enhance Europe’s economic resilience and accelerate the shift toward lower-carbon, fossil-reduced material systems. The conversations in Brussels highlighted the increasing relevance of cellulose-based innovations as practical enablers of a more sustainable European materials landscape.

 

“Europe has set ambitious goals for industrial transformation. Our dialogue in Brussels showed that bio-based materials are becoming increasingly scalable. At Lenzing, we combine policy engagement with innovation to help enable this shift,” says Georg Kasperkovitz, Member of the Management Board of the Lenzing Group.

 

The INDEX™26 nomination for DualWipe underlines how Lenzing translates these policy discussions into concrete product innovation. “The Brussels roundtable highlighted the relevance of cellulosic fibers in reducing reliance on fossil-based materials. With innovations like LENZING™ DualWipe, we translate this into practice by offering a high-performance, plastic-free wipe material designed to meet regulatory and consumer expectations,” emphasizes Patricia A. Sargeant, Executive Vice President Commercial Nonwovens at Lenzing Group.

 

By combining technological innovation with industrial capabilities and active policy engagement, Lenzing continues to advance material solutions that support Europe’s sustainability goals while offering better solutions for its environment without compromise to consumers. LENZING™ DualWipe represents a tangible example of how cellulose-based technologies can offer viable, market-ready alternatives across the nonwovens sector.

 

 

Photo download:

https://mediadb.lenzing.com/pinaccess/showpin.do?pinCode=z5t9o9F3p1a3

 

 
For enquiries, please contact
Media Relations:
 
Phone   +43 7672 701 2743
E-mail    media@lenzing.com
Web       www.lenzing.com		  
 

 

About the Lenzing Group
 
The Lenzing Group stands for the responsible production of specialty and premium fibers based on regenerated cellulose. As an innovation leader, Lenzing is a partner of global textile and nonwoven manufacturers and drives many new technological developments. The Lenzing Group’s high-quality fibers are the raw material for a wide range of textile applications – ranging from functional, comfortable, and fashionable clothing through to durable and sustainable home textiles. TÜV-certified biodegradable and compostable Lenzing fibers are also ideal for demanding use in everyday hygiene applications.
 
The Lenzing Group’s business model extends far beyond that of a traditional fiber producer. Together with its customers and partners, Lenzing develops innovative products along the value chain, adding value for consumers. The Lenzing Group strives for efficient utilization and processing of all raw materials and offers solutions for the transition of the textile industry from the current linear economic system to a circular economy. In order to align its commitment to limiting man-made climate change with the goals of the Paris Agreement, Lenzing has a clear, science-based climate action plan that provides for a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions (Scopes 1, 2, and 3) by 2030 and a net-zero target by 2050.
 
Key Facts & Figures Lenzing Group 2025
Revenue: EUR 2.60 bn
Nominal capacity (fibers): 1,110,000 tonnes
Employees (full-time equivalents): 7,838
 
TENCEL™, LENZING™ ECOVERO™, VEOCEL™, LENZING™, and REFIBRA™ are trademarks of Lenzing AG.

 


10.04.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Lenzing AG
4860 Lenzing
Austria
Phone: +43 7672-701-0
Fax: +43 7672-96301
E-mail: office@lenzing.com
Internet: www.lenzing.com
ISIN: AT0000644505
Indices: ATX
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 2306228

 
End of News EQS News Service

2306228  10.04.2026 CET/CEST

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