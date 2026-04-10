EQS-News: Award-Nominated LENZING™ DualWipe Supports Europe’s Shift to Bio-Based Materials

EQS-News: Lenzing AG / Key word(s): Product Launch/Sustainability

Award-Nominated LENZING™ DualWipe Supports Europe’s Shift to Bio-Based Materials



10.04.2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST

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Award-Nominated LENZING™ DualWipe Supports Europe’s Shift to Bio-Based Materials

LENZING™ DualWipe nominated for INDEX™26 Awards as a new cellulose-based, plastic-free wipe innovation

Brussels roundtable highlights the need for bio-based materials in Europe’s industrial transition

Lenzing, April 10, 2026 – The Lenzing Group, a leading global producer of regenerated cellulose fibers for the textile and nonwovens industries, introduces LENZING™ DualWipe, its latest plastic-free wipe innovation and a nominee for the prestigious INDEX™26 Awards in the “Nonwovens Roll Goods” category. The nomination underlines Lenzing’s continued commitment to developing scalable, cellulose-based solutions for applications that have traditionally relied on fossil-based materials.

LENZING™ DualWipe, enabled by Lenzing’s Nonwovens Technology, integrates two functional surfaces within a single material: an abrasive side for effective removal of dirt and residues, and a soft, highly absorbent side for wiping and finishing. DualWipe contains no synthetic fibers, binders or finishing chemicals, the wipe eliminates the risk of plastic and microplastic shedding typically associated with conventional synthetic wipes. Its compatibility with standard converting processes supports broad applicability across industrial, professional and household cleaning segments. LENZING™ DualWipe thus stands as an example of Lenzing’s ambition to link policy objectives for material transformation with market-ready, industrially applicable solutions.

This innovation directly addresses the material demands discussed during a high-level roundtable held in Brussels in early March, organized in cooperation with Euractiv, where policymakers, industry representatives and experts examined how bio-based materials can enhance Europe’s economic resilience and accelerate the shift toward lower-carbon, fossil-reduced material systems. The conversations in Brussels highlighted the increasing relevance of cellulose-based innovations as practical enablers of a more sustainable European materials landscape.

“Europe has set ambitious goals for industrial transformation. Our dialogue in Brussels showed that bio-based materials are becoming increasingly scalable. At Lenzing, we combine policy engagement with innovation to help enable this shift,” says Georg Kasperkovitz, Member of the Management Board of the Lenzing Group.

The INDEX™26 nomination for DualWipe underlines how Lenzing translates these policy discussions into concrete product innovation. “The Brussels roundtable highlighted the relevance of cellulosic fibers in reducing reliance on fossil-based materials. With innovations like LENZING™ DualWipe, we translate this into practice by offering a high-performance, plastic-free wipe material designed to meet regulatory and consumer expectations,” emphasizes Patricia A. Sargeant, Executive Vice President Commercial Nonwovens at Lenzing Group.

By combining technological innovation with industrial capabilities and active policy engagement, Lenzing continues to advance material solutions that support Europe’s sustainability goals while offering better solutions for its environment without compromise to consumers. LENZING™ DualWipe represents a tangible example of how cellulose-based technologies can offer viable, market-ready alternatives across the nonwovens sector.

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