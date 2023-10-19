|
EQS-News: Awarded as a pioneer for climate strategies: FUCHS SE receives Global Transition Award
Awarded as a pioneer for climate strategies: FUCHS SE receives Global Transition Award
FUCHS SE is the winner of the Global Transition Award 2023, which was presented by Handelsblatt together with its scientific partner right° on October 18, 2023. According to the jury, the world's largest independent supplier of innovative lubrication solutions is one of the pioneering German companies whose climate strategies are driving the transition to a 1.5 °C compliant economy.
This is the second time that FUCHS has received a prestigious sustainability award. After winning the German Sustainability Award 2016 as the most sustainable medium-sized company, FUCHS has now received the Global Transition Award 2023 in Düsseldorf. The award is presented by Handelsblatt, a renowned German-language business newspaper, together with its scientific partner right° and the other partners Capgemini and Techem. FUCHS is a leader in climate performance, the jury said. The company stands out for its comprehensive reports on all emissions sub-areas, as well as its ambitious target for reducing emissions inside and outside the factory gates (Scope 3 emissions). FUCHS aims to become a net zero company by 2040. This science-based objective is supported by close cooperation at global and local level. To achieve this, the Group is investing heavily in research & development, defossilization and innovative solutions, and is embedding the changes in a comprehensive strategy process that also places an emphasis on cultural change within the company.
"We are very pleased to receive this recognition and award for our commitment to climate neutrality as part of our FUCHS2025 transformation program," explains Stefan Fuchs, CEO of the FUCHS Group. "We see the award as an appreciation and an encouragement to consistently continue on our path. I am particularly proud of our 6,000 employees who are actively shaping our transformation. To drive this culture change, we have nominated so-called cultural scouts in each of our 56 subsidiaries who are committed to local culture change on the one hand, but also create an environment conducive to innovation."
Leading the way for the lubricants industry
About the Global Transition Award
The Global Transition Award recognizes companies that actively contribute to a 1.5 °C compliant economy. In partnership with the climate tech company right°, the award honors companies that are helping to shape the transition to such a future and thus set a new climate standard in the German economy. Selected companies are evaluated based on their current and aspired climate performance and an analysis of their decarbonization strategies. Special recognition is given to companies that not only drive their own transformation, but also provide innovative solutions for others, thus decisively advancing the global transformation towards a climate-compliant reorientation.
About FUCHS
Founded in 1931 as a family business in Mannheim, FUCHS is now the world's largest independent supplier of innovative lubrication solutions, covering almost every industry and application. Today, the company's 6,000 employees in over 50 countries still share the same goal: to keep the world moving both sustainably and efficiently. To live up to this claim, we think in terms of perfection, not merely standards. When developing individual solutions, we enter into an intensive customer dialogue – acting as an experienced consultant, innovative problem solver and reliable team partner.
Mannheim, October 19, 2023
FUCHS SE
