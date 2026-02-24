EQS-News: B2i Digital Welcomes MySize, Inc. as a Featured Company Focused on Two Big Fashion Problems: Returns and Excess Inventory

EQS-News: B2i Digital, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

B2i Digital Welcomes MySize, Inc. as a Featured Company Focused on Two Big Fashion Problems: Returns and Excess Inventory



Three-Part Platform Helps Brands Cut Returns and Sell More Inventory Online

MySize’s Platform Includes Naiz Fit for Apparel and Footwear Sizing, Percentil for Secondhand, and Orgad for Overstock

NEW YORK, NY - February 24, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - B2i Digital, Inc. today announced that MySize, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYSZ) ("MySize" or the "Company") has been selected as a B2i Digital Featured Company. A dedicated company profile will be available at https://b2idigital.com/featured-companies.

MySize is a global, Nasdaq-listed fashion-tech company built around three businesses that tackle two expensive problems in online fashion: shoppers buying the wrong size and brands getting stuck with too much inventory.

First, Naiz Fit helps shoppers pick the right size in apparel and footwear so they buy with confidence and return less. Second, Percentil makes it easy for people and brands to buy and sell secondhand clothes online across key European markets. Third, Orgad helps brands move excess and overstock inventory by selling it online through marketplaces like Amazon and other channels.

Naiz Fit is the Company’s B2B SaaS engine for sizing and product intelligence, serving more than 70 enterprise clients, including Levi’s, Moschino, Canali, Desigual, and Kiabi. The platform has profiled over 220,000 garments, gathered data from more than 20 million consumers, and the Company reports return reductions of 15% to 40% and conversion rate increases of 2x to 8x for clients.

Percentil operates a managed secondhand marketplace across Spain, France, Germany, and Italy, supporting both direct-to-consumer resale and circularity programs for brands such as Springfield (part of Tendam Group), C&A, and Desigual. The platform has processed more than 12 million items and sold over 4 million units to date. In January 2026, Percentil expanded distribution by listing curated secondhand fashion on Amazon’s marketplace in Spain.

Orgad is a U.S.-based omnichannel retailer distributing overstock and liquidation inventory through Amazon and other online marketplaces, with more than 30,000 active products and FY2024 revenue of $7.5 million.

“MySize is a simple story investors can quickly evaluate,” said David Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer of B2i Digital. “They help shoppers buy the right size so returns go down, and they help brands move more inventory through secondhand and overstock channels. Enterprise customers like Levi’s and Moschino validate the real-world value of the sizing platform. We look forward to introducing MySize to our network of more than 1.5 million investors and market participants.”

“We have spent the past several years building a platform designed to deliver measurable outcomes for fashion brands and retailers,” said Ronen Luzon, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MySize. “Working with B2i Digital helps us reach a broader investor audience as we grow revenue and improve operating leverage.”

For fiscal year 2024, MySize generated $8.26 million in revenue, an 18% increase over the prior year. The Company expects approximately $10 million in revenue for 2025.

About B2i Digital, Inc.

B2i Digital, Inc. partners with investor conferences, public companies, and capital-markets advisors through its Featured Conference, Featured Company, and Featured Expert programs. Acting as The Capital Markets Matchmaker?, B2i Digital connects investors and companies through digital marketing, investor conferences, and direct meetings, supported by a proprietary network of more than 1.5 million market participants. Its mantra, From Marketing to Meetings?, reflects this integrated approach. Founded in 2021 by former Maxim Group investment banker and Chief Marketing Officer, David Shapiro, B2i Digital is headquartered in New York City.

B2i Digital Contact Information:

David Shapiro

Chief Executive Officer

B2i Digital, Inc.

About MySize, Inc.

MySize, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYSZ) is a fashion-tech company built around three businesses that help brands reduce returns and move inventory more efficiently. Naiz Fit provides AI sizing for apparel and footwear, helping shoppers pick the right size so they return less. Percentil operates a managed secondhand marketplace across key European markets. Orgad helps brands sell excess and overstock inventory online through marketplaces like Amazon and other channels.

My Size, Inc. Contact Information:

Oren Elmaliah, Chief Financial Officer

ir@mysizeid.com



