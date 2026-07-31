EQS-News: Baader Bank acquires stake in crypto provider Hyphe

EQS-News: Baader Bank AG / Key word(s): Investment

Baader Bank acquires stake in crypto provider Hyphe



31.07.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

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Baader Bank acquires stake in crypto provider Hyphe

Baader Bank is expanding its strategic offering in digital assets and crypto products by acquiring a 9.9 % stake in its crypto business partner Hyphe.

The transaction comprises an investment in the parent company, the Dutch B4C Markets B.V. The company holds all shares in Hyphe Markets GmbH (“Hyphe”), based in Munich, Germany. Hyphe is authorised under the German Securities Institutions Act (WpIG) and the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR), and is supervised by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). The company specialises in trading digital assets (cryptocurrencies) and tokenised securities.

Baader Bank and Hyphe have been working together successfully since 2023 on Baader Bank’s crypto offering, a 24/7 trading solution available to investors via selected cooperation partners of Baader Trading, Baader Bank’s trading brand.

“As a long-standing business partner for Baader Bank’s crypto offering, Hyphe is the ideal partner for this strategic expansion of our business,” says Oliver Riedel, CEO of Baader Bank.

In crypto trading, Baader Bank acts as a financial commission agent, while the custody of crypto assets is provided by an authorised crypto custodian (Tangany GmbH). With this investment, Baader Bank is strengthening its focus on further developing its existing crypto trading infrastructure.

Hyphe is a Munich-based fintech company specialising in digital assets. It acts as a liquidity provider and market maker for cryptocurrencies and tokenised assets, with a particular focus on banks, brokers and asset managers in Europe.

“I am delighted to welcome Baader Bank AG as a strategic investor in Hyphe. We share a conviction that crypto and digital asset infrastructure will reshape how investors access financial markets - both now and in future,” explains Dolf Diederichsen, CEO of Hyphe. Baader Bank and Hyphe intend to further intensify their relationship going forward.

The strategic investment in Hyphe complements Baader Bank’s product strategy, which also includes a 9.9 % stake in Tangany GmbH, a Munich-based custodian for digital assets.

For further information and media enquiries:

Marlene Constanze Hartz

Senior Manager

Group Communication



T +49 89 5150 1044

Marlene.hartz@baaderbank.de



Baader Bank AG

Weihenstephaner Strasse 4

85716 Unterschleißheim, Germany

www.baaderbank.de

www.baadertrading.de







Upcoming dates:

12/09/2026 ‚Börsentag‘ Düsseldorf

21-24/09/2026 Baader Investment Conference

About Baader Bank:

Baader Bank is one of the leading European partners for investment and banking services. Trading and banking are combined using a single powerful platform that offers a unique set-up and optimum access to the capital market using a secure, automated and scalable approach. As a full-service bank with its headquarters in Unter-schleissheim near Munich, Baader Bank AG employs around 700 staff members and operates in Market Making, Capital Markets, Brokerage, Fund Services, Account Services and Research Services. The Baader Trading brand unites the trading activities and services of Baader Bank.