Baader Bank Aktie
WKN: 508810 / ISIN: DE0005088108
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31.07.2026 09:00:04
EQS-News: Baader Bank acquires stake in crypto provider Hyphe
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EQS-News: Baader Bank AG
/ Key word(s): Investment
Baader Bank acquires stake in crypto provider Hyphe
Baader Bank is expanding its strategic offering in digital assets and crypto products by acquiring a 9.9 % stake in its crypto business partner Hyphe.
The transaction comprises an investment in the parent company, the Dutch B4C Markets B.V. The company holds all shares in Hyphe Markets GmbH (“Hyphe”), based in Munich, Germany. Hyphe is authorised under the German Securities Institutions Act (WpIG) and the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR), and is supervised by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). The company specialises in trading digital assets (cryptocurrencies) and tokenised securities.
Baader Bank and Hyphe have been working together successfully since 2023 on Baader Bank’s crypto offering, a 24/7 trading solution available to investors via selected cooperation partners of Baader Trading, Baader Bank’s trading brand.
“As a long-standing business partner for Baader Bank’s crypto offering, Hyphe is the ideal partner for this strategic expansion of our business,” says Oliver Riedel, CEO of Baader Bank.
Hyphe is a Munich-based fintech company specialising in digital assets. It acts as a liquidity provider and market maker for cryptocurrencies and tokenised assets, with a particular focus on banks, brokers and asset managers in Europe.
“I am delighted to welcome Baader Bank AG as a strategic investor in Hyphe. We share a conviction that crypto and digital asset infrastructure will reshape how investors access financial markets - both now and in future,” explains Dolf Diederichsen, CEO of Hyphe. Baader Bank and Hyphe intend to further intensify their relationship going forward.
The strategic investment in Hyphe complements Baader Bank’s product strategy, which also includes a 9.9 % stake in Tangany GmbH, a Munich-based custodian for digital assets.
For further information and media enquiries:
Marlene Constanze Hartz
Baader Bank AG
Upcoming dates:
12/09/2026 ‚Börsentag‘ Düsseldorf
21-24/09/2026 Baader Investment Conference
About Baader Bank:
31.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Baader Bank AG
|Weihenstephaner Str. 4
|85716 Unterschleissheim
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 5150 1017
|Fax:
|+49 89 5150 1111
|E-mail:
|communications@baaderbank.de
|Internet:
|www.baaderbank.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005088108
|WKN:
|508810
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900JFOPPEDUR61H13
|EQS News ID:
|2375106
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2375106 31.07.2026 CET/CEST
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