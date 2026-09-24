Baader Bank Aktie
WKN: 508810 / ISIN: DE0005088108
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24.09.2026 07:30:03
EQS-News: Baader Bank and OSKAR strengthen Partnership
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EQS-News: Baader Bank AG
/ Key word(s): Alliance
Baader Bank and OSKAR strengthen Partnership
Baader Bank has been working with the digital platform OSKAR for almost ten years. The partners are now intensifying and expanding their partnership. The collaboration covers both account and securities account management as well as the upcoming trading infrastructure for the new retirement savings account product.
“Our collaboration has been built on trust for many years, and we are very pleased to continue having a strong partner for our digital wealth management offering on our side. As the next joint step, we will offer the retirement investment account, which is scheduled to be available from 2027, together with Baader Bank,” says Jens Ohr, co-founder of OSKAR.
OSKAR is a digital platform that enables private investors to access the capital market through securities service providers, and through which private investors can invest in ETFs starting from a savings amount of 25 euros per month. This includes one-time investments and, in particular, ETF savings plans. Furthermore, ETF savings plans for children can also be set up via OSKAR. There is a special offer on the topic of asset-building benefits (Vermögenswirksame Leistungen), which Baader Bank has been supporting together with OSKAR for almost six years. The logical next step is now being taken in cooperation with Baader Bank: the implementation of the retirement investment account - with government subsidies from 1 January 2027 of up to 540 euros per year, as well as a child bonus and a bonus for young professionals entering the workforce.
“Our collaboration with OSKAR has a long history and underscores our long-term strategic approach. A partnership on equal footing enables joint innovation and growth - exactly as we will now also implement with the retirement savings account,” emphasizes Oliver Riedel, CEO of Baader Bank.
The intensification of partnership in the custody, trading and banking business has been agreed for a multi-year period and highlights Baader Bank’s long-term and diversified growth with both existing and new B2B partners.
For further information and media enquiries:
Marlene Constanze Hartz
Baader Bank AG
Upcoming dates:
25-26/09/2026 Finance ’26 (Frankfurt am Main)
About Baader Bank:
24.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Baader Bank AG
|Weihenstephaner Str. 4
|85716 Unterschleissheim
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 5150 1044
|Fax:
|+49 89 5150 1111
|E-mail:
|communications@baaderbank.de
|Internet:
|www.baaderbank.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005088108
|WKN:
|508810
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart
|LEI Code:
|529900JFOPPEDUR61H13
|EQS News ID:
|2404124
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2404124 24.09.2026 CET/CEST
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