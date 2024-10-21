EQS-News: Baader Bank and Scalable Capital agree on cooperation over the next years

EQS-News: Baader Bank AG / Key word(s): Alliance

Baader Bank and Scalable Capital agree on cooperation over the next years



21.10.2024 / 12:59 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Baader Bank and Scalable Capital agree on cooperation over the next years

Baader Bank has signed a future agreement with its B2B2C cooperation partner Scalable Capital to continue working together for several years. The two companies have been cooperating successfully in the areas of brokerage and wealth management since 2015.

‘Scalable Capital has been working side by side with Baader Bank as a reliable and strong partner since its very beginning and will continue to do so in the future,’ says Erik Podzuweit, founder and Co-CEO of Scalable Capital. In order to further develop the partnership, Scalable Capital and Baader Bank have signed a new co-operation agreement for a period of several years.

Baader Bank is consistently focussing on B2B and B2B2C business with its existing and new cooperation partners. Most recently, other existing cooperation agreements in the securities account and securities trading business with Smartbroker, Traders Place, sino and finanzen.net ZERO, among others, were extended for several years, thereby securing long-term earnings potential for Baader Bank.

Furthermore, Baader Bank is consistently driving forward the diversification of its B2B2C co-operation partnerships. At the same time, new product improvements are constantly being implemented and the trading offering is being further optimised under the new Baader Trading brand.

‘Our cooperation partnership with Scalable Capital is already based on a wealth of shared experience. We look forward to the continued cooperation in the future,’ says Oliver Riedel, Deputy CEO of Baader Bank AG.

For further information and media inquiries:

Marlene Constanze Hartz

Senior Manager

Group Communication

T +49 89 5150 1044

marlene.hartz@baaderbank.de

Baader Bank AG

Weihenstephaner Strasse 4

85716 Unterschleissheim, Germany

https://www.baaderbank.de

Next dates:

31/10/2024 Press Release Nine month results 2024

25/11/2024 German Equity Forum 2024, Frankfurt

About Baader Bank AG:

Baader Bank is one of the leading European partners for investment and banking services. Trading and banking are combined using a single powerful platform that offers a unique setup and optimum access to the capital market using a secure, automated and scalable approach. As a family-run full-service bank with its headquarters in Unter-schleissheim near Munich, Baader Bank AG employs around 550 staff members and operates in Market Making, Capital Markets, Brokerage, Fund Services, Account Services and Research Services.