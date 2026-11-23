Baader Bank Aktie
WKN: 508810 / ISIN: DE0005088108
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23.11.2026 09:00:04
EQS-News: Baader Bank and sino continue and extend partnership
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EQS-News: Baader Bank AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Baader Bank and sino continue and extend partnership
Baader Bank AG and sino AG are continuing their long-term collaboration: the two companies have extended their existing cooperation agreement for several more years ahead of schedule. The agreement covers the cooperation partner business between sino and Baader Bank and underscores their shared commitment to continuing their established partnership for heavy traders. The trading offering (Baader Trading) for sino’s clients plays an important role in this context.
“Our partnership with Baader Bank has proven successful, which is why we are extending the agreement ahead of schedule. Our clients are highly active traders with high expectations, and we ourselves hold to those standards. Our traders also benefit from the ongoing development of the Baader Trading offering,” says Ingo Hillen, CEO of sino AG.
Since the cooperation began in the 2022 financial year and sino’s clients were transferred to Baader Bank’s platform, the two companies have worked closely together in the trading and securities account business. The partnership has also provided impetus for the further development of Baader Bank’s product offering. The partners intend to build on this joint progress. The renewed extension of the agreement provides a reliable framework for this and underscores the importance of long-term B2B partnerships for Baader Bank.
“The early extension of our agreement with sino is a strong sign of mutual trust. We are delighted to continue and further advance our successful long-term collaboration. With our platform and our Baader Trading offering, we aim to provide our partners with a high-performance foundation for their business. Our focus is on combining reliable collaboration with the joint creation of forward-looking opportunities and products,” says Oliver Riedel, CEO of Baader Bank AG.
Marlene Constanze Hartz
Marlene.hartz@baaderbank.de
Upcoming events:
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23.01.2027 Dresden Investor Day 2027
About Baader Bank AG:
23.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Baader Bank AG
|Weihenstephaner Str. 4
|85716 Unterschleissheim
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 5150 1044
|Fax:
|+49 89 5150 1111
|E-mail:
|communications@baaderbank.de
|Internet:
|www.baaderbank.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005088108
|WKN:
|508810
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900JFOPPEDUR61H13
|EQS News ID:
|2440050
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2440050 23.11.2026 CET/CEST
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09:00
|EQS-News: Baader Bank und sino verlängern Partnerschaft vorzeitig (EQS Group)
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09:00
|EQS-News: Baader Bank and sino continue and extend partnership (EQS Group)
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11.11.26
|EQS-DD: Baader Bank AG: Oliver Riedel, buy (EQS Group)
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|EQS-DD: Baader Bank AG: Oliver Riedel, Kauf (EQS Group)
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10.11.26
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|6,74
|-2,32%
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