EQS-News: Baader Bank launches new Baader Trading website with market content

26.06.2025 / 12:00 CET/CEST

Baader Bank launches new Baader Trading website with market content

Baader Bank is expanding the online presence for its trading offering, Baader Trading, and launching an innovative website to provide information relating to securities trading. The new Baader Trading platform is intended for private investors who engage in securities trading and provides a wealth of information alongside exciting insights into the capital market and exclusive content.

With this new website, Baader Bank is providing private investors with a new way to utilise its extensive trading offering. Not only will interested investors have access to the latest prices, market data and news, but they will also be able to benefit from in-depth expert videos on relevant capital market topics. In addition, the website will host content from inspirational personalities from the financial world - including Robert Halver, for instance - as well as highlighting current trends and offering practical insights for successful securities trading.

The new Baader Trading website will also provide an overview of Baader Bank's securities account partners and trading partners. This will give private investors a transparent look at the partner offering and the trading channels - both directly with Baader Trading and via gettex. The website is thus tailored specifically to the information needs of modern investors and provides easy access to relevant market information.

"With the launch of our new trading website, we are creating a central hub for those who are interested in securities trading, looking to grow their knowledge of the capital market and seeking a comprehensive and varied everyday information source. Our aim is to make Baader Bank's trading offering both visible and tangible", says Oliver Riedel, Deputy CEO of Baader Bank.

The new Baader Trading website is already live and will be continuously updated to include new content and exclusive insights. Both private investors who already engage in securities trading and those who are new to securities trading are invited to use the Baader Trading platform to acquire comprehensive information and to use the expertise offered there to delve into the world of securities trading and benefit from the trading expertise that Baader Bank has been building since 1983: www.baadertrading.de

