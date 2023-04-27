EQS-News: Baader Bank posts positive consolidated pre-tax result and continued growth for Q1 2023

EQS-News: Baader Bank AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Baader Bank posts positive consolidated pre-tax result and continued growth for Q1 2023



Baader Bank posts positive consolidated pre-tax result and continued growth for Q1 2023

Baader Bank generates earnings before tax of EUR 1.8 million in Q1 of current financial year

Total revenue of EUR 47.1 million for Q1; improved income from commission- and interest-driven business can partly compensate for lower result from trading business

Number of accounts served by the Group up by almost 100,000 in first three months to 941,000

Further growth in customer assets in Q1 of almost 20% to EUR 21.1 billion

Baader Bank posted consolidated earnings before tax of EUR 1.8 million for the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1 2022: EUR 10.3 million). Earnings from the interest business were up on the same quarter of the previous year, rising to a solid EUR 6.5 million (Q1 2022: EUR -0.5 million), driven in particular by deposit growth in addition to interest rate developments. Earnings from commission business also increased to EUR 23.3 million compared to the same quarter of the previous year (Q1 2022: EUR 20.8 million) due to further growth in B2B business volume. At EUR 13.7 million, the result from trading business shows a significant decline compared to the first quarter of the previous year (Q1 2022: EUR 33.1 million). While the result from trading activities was at a high level in the same quarter in 2022 due to special situations caused by Inflation and global crises, there have been no significant market volatilities so far in 2023. Accordingly, total income amounted to EUR 47.1 million in the first quarter (Q1 2022: EUR 57.0 million), down 17% on the strong comparative quarter.

Total expenses in the first quarter of 2023 decreased slightly by 3 % to EUR 45.3 million (Q1 2022: EUR 46.7 million). At EUR 19.0 million, personnel expenses increased compared to the first quarter of the previous year (Q1 2022: EUR 17.6 million) due to the planned expansion of personnel capacities. Other operating expenses increased to EUR 21.8 million (Q1 2022: EUR 17.9 million). The increase results primarily from further investments to optimise the IT infrastructure and the expansion of platform functionalities as part of Baader Bank's high-performance banking strategy. In addition, inflation-related cost increases were recorded. The increase in administrative expenses was more than offset by the lower need for provision expenses of EUR 4.5 million (Q1 2022: EUR 11.2 million). This includes allocations to the fund for general banking risks of EUR 6.1 million (Q1 2022: EUR 9.7 million).

As at 31 March 2023, the Group had 518 employees (in full-time equivalents) (31 December 2022: 503).

Further growth of European B2B platform business and renewed De-SPAC mandate

In terms of the number of securities accounts held within the Group, Baader Bank's account and securities account business grew by around a further 100,000 accounts to 941,000 accounts in the first quarter of 2023 (December 31, 2022: 843,000). Customer assets serviced, consisting of securities account volumes and customer deposits, have increased by almost 20 % since the beginning of 2023 to a total of EUR 21.1 billion.

On the capital market side, Baader Bank acted as listing agent for the De-SPAC of GFJ ESG Acquisition I SE in the first quarter. In this context, the company learnd was listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as part of the business combination. Baader Bank already accompanied the De-SPAC of Lakestar SPAC I SE and thus the stock market debut of the company HomeToGo in 2021. In the German-speaking region, three De-SPAC transactions have been completed in recent years, with Baader Bank now having accompanied two of the three transactions. This underlines Baader Bank's expertise in accompanying complex and innovative transaction structures.

Solid capitalisation forms basis for further growth and investment

As at March 31, 2023, Baader Bank's total assets had increased to EUR 3.7 billion (December 31, 2022: EUR 2.4 billion) compared with the end of the previous fiscal year due to rising deposit volumes. Baader Bank's equity capital remains at a stable at EUR 164.4 million (Dec. 31, 2022: EUR 164.9 million) and the total capital ratio as at the end of the quarter is a comfortable 24.3 %. With this basis, Baader Bank is solidly positioned for further growth and investments.

Note on the presentation of the income statement

In a departure from the structure used so far, following the German commercial code (Handelsgesetzbuch; HGB), the income statement will now be presented following the management account structure. As a result, earnings from the interest business will include interest-induced commission expenses in addition to interest income. Earnings from trading will include trading income, brokerage and transaction income and trade-induced commission expenses, incl. exchange and settlement fees. Current income is reported under other income. In addition to the general risk precaution, risk provision includes transfers to the fund for general banking risks in accordance with Section 340g HGB.

Overview of key figures Q1 2023

1st quarter

(01/01/-31/03/) in mn Q1 2022 Q1 2023 Delta Result from interest business -0.5 6.5 7.0 Result from commission business 20.8 23.3 2.5 Result from trading activities 33.1 13.7 -19.4 Revenue 2.5 2.8 0.3 Other income 1.2 0.8 -0.4 Income 57.0 47.1 -9.9 Personnel expenses 17.6 19.0 1.4 Other operating expenses 17.9 21.8 3.9 Risk provision 11.2 4.5 -6.7 Expenses 46.7 45.3 -1.4 Earnings before tax (EBT) 10.3 1.8 -8.5 Taxes 5.1 2.0 -3.1 Minorities 0.1 0.1 0.0 Group results 5.2 -0.3 -5.4 Earnings per share in EUR 0.11 -0.01 -0.12 Return on equity after tax in % 12.5 -0.7 -13.2

as of reporting date in mn 31/12/2022 31/03/2023 Delta Total assets 2,376 3,746 1,370 Equity capital 164.9 164.4 -0.5 Total capital ratio in % 24.3 24.3 0.0

