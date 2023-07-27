27.07.2023 07:30:13

EQS-News: Baader Bank posts positive consolidated pre-tax result and continued invest-ment and growth for HY1 2023

EQS-News: Baader Bank AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Baader Bank posts positive consolidated pre-tax result and continued invest-ment and growth for HY1 2023

27.07.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Baader Bank generates earnings before tax of EUR 2.9 million in HY1 of current financial year  
  • Total revenue of EUR 83.5 million for HY1; improved income from commission- and interest-driven business can partly compensate for lower result from trading business
  • Number of accounts served by the Group up by more than 150,000 in first six months to 1,000,000
  • Slight decrease in customer assets in HY1 to EUR 23.4 billion

Baader Bank posted consolidated earnings before tax of EUR 2.9 million for the first half year of the current financial year (HY1 2022: EUR 11.0 million). Earnings from the interest business were up on the same period of the previous year, rising to a solid EUR 15.0 million (HY1 2022: EUR -0.5 million), driven in particular by deposit growth in addition to interest rate developments. Earnings from commission business also increased to EUR 40.5 million compared to the same period of the previous year (HY1 2022: EUR 37.5 million) due to further growth in B2B business volume. At EUR 20.0 million, the result from trading business shows a significant decline compared to the first quarter of the previous year (HY1 2022: EUR 39.8 million). While the result from trading activities was at a high level in the same quarter in 2022 due to special situations caused by Inflation and global crises, there have been no significant market volatilities so far in 2023. Accordingly, total income amounted to EUR 83.5 million in the first half year (HY1 2022: EUR 84.8 million), down 2% on the reference period.

Total expenses in the first half year of 2023 increased noticeably by 9 % to EUR 80.6 million (HY1 2022: EUR 73.8 million). At EUR 36.1 million, personnel expenses increased compared to the first six months of the previous year (HY1 2022: EUR 32.7 million) due to the planned expansion of personnel capacities. Other operating expenses increased to EUR 41.0 million (HY1 2022: EUR 36.2 million). The increase results primarily from further investments to optimise the IT infrastructure and the expansion of platform functionalities as part of Baader Bank's high-performance banking strategy. In addition, inflation-related cost increases were recorded. Provision expenses of EUR 3.5 million (HY1 2022: EUR 4.9 million) include allocations to the fund for general banking risks of EUR 6.1 million (HY1 2022: EUR 8.7 million).

As at 30 June 2023, the Group had 536 employees (in full-time equivalents) (31 December 2022: 503).

Further growth of European B2B platform business

In terms of the number of securities accounts held within the Group, Baader Bank's account and securities account business grew by more than 150,000 accounts to 1,000,000 accounts in the first half year of 2023 (December 31, 2022: 843,000). Customer assets serviced, consisting of securities account volumes and customer deposits, have slightly decreased since the beginning of 2023 to a total of EUR 23.4 billion.

Additional B2B partnerships are also being established in Baader Bank's cooperation business. Besides the Smartbroker, which will be migrated to Baader Bank's platform in the course of the current fiscal year, another new online broker will be launched on the platform. For the further growth ahead, Baader Bank will continue its investment course in order to provide the IT infrastructure in terms of scalability in the long term. This will be particularly evident in high-trading market phases.

Solid capitalisation forms basis for further growth and investment

As at June 30, 2023, Baader Bank's total assets had increased to EUR 4.2 billion (December 31, 2022: EUR 2.4 billion) compared with the end of the previous fiscal year due to rising deposit volumes. Baader Bank's equity capital remains at a stable at EUR 165.0 million (Dec. 31, 2022: EUR 164.9 million) and the total capital ratio as at the end of the half year is a comfortable 22.7 %. With this basis, Baader Bank is solidly positioned for further growth and investments.

Note on the presentation of the income statement

In a departure from the structure used so far, following the German commercial code (Handelsgesetzbuch; HGB), the income statement will now be presented following the management account structure. As a result, earnings from the interest business will include interest-induced commission expenses in addition to interest income. Earnings from trading will include trading income, brokerage and transaction income and trade-induced commission expenses, incl. exchange and settlement fees. Current income is reported under other income. In addition to the general risk precaution, risk provision includes transfers to the fund for general banking risks in accordance with Section 340g HGB.

 

Overview of key figures H1 2023

    1st half year
(01/01/-30/06/)
in mn   2023   2022   Delta
Result from interest business   15.0   -0.5   15.5
Result from commission business   40.5   37.5   3.0
Result from trading activities   20.0   39.8   -19.8
Revenue   5.8   5.2   0.6
Other income   2.2   2.7   -0.5
Income   83.5   84.8   -1.3
             
Personnel expenses   36.1   32.7   3.4
Other operating expenses   41.0   36.2   4.8
Risk provision   3.5   4.9   -1.4
Expenses   80.6   73.8   6.8
             
Earnings before tax (EBT)   2.9   11.0   -8.1
Taxes   2.8   5.0   -2.2
Minorities   0.1   0.1   -1.1
Group results   0.0   5.8   -5.8
Earnings per share in EUR   0.00   0.12   -0.12
Return on equity after tax in %   0.1   7.1   -7.0
             

 

    as of reporting date
    30/06/2023   31/12/2022   Delta
             
Total assets in mn   4,162   2,376   416
Equity capital in mn   165.0   164.9   0.5
             
Total capital ratio in %   22.7   24.3   -
             

 

For further information and media inquiries:

Marlene Constanze Hartz
Senior Manager
Group Communication

T +49 89 5150 1044
marlene.hartz@baaderbank.de 

Baader Bank AG
Weihenstephaner Strasse 4
85716 Unterschleissheim, Germany
https://www.baaderbank.de

 

Next dates:

18-21/09/2023  Baader Investment Conference
11/10/2023        m:access analyst conference 2023
26/10/2023       Corporate News 9M results

 

About Baader Bank AG:

Baader Bank is one of the leading European partners for investment and banking services. Trading and banking are combined using a single powerful platform that offers a unique setup and optimum access to the capital market using a secure, automated and scalable approach. As a family-run full-service bank with its headquarters in Unter-schleissheim near Munich, Baader Bank AG employs around 550 staff members and operates in the business fields of Market Making, Capital Markets, Brokerage, Fund Services, Account Services and Research Services.


27.07.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Baader Bank AG
Weihenstephaner Str. 4
85716 Unterschleissheim
Germany
Phone: +49 89 5150 1013
Fax: +49 89 5150 1111
E-mail: communications@baaderbank.de
Internet: www.baaderbank.de
ISIN: DE0005088108
WKN: 508810
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1689233

 
End of News EQS News Service

1689233  27.07.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1689233&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Baader Bank AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Baader Bank AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Baader Bank AG 3,71 -2,88% Baader Bank AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach EZB- und Fed-Leitzinsentscheid: Dow stärker -- ATX im Minus -- DAX mit Rekordhoch -- Asiens Börsen schließlich uneinheitlich
Für die US-Börsen zeichnet sich ein positiver Wochenausklang ab. Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich am Freitag in der Verlustzone. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt legt leicht zu. An den asiatischen Börsen ließ sich zum Wochenende keine klare Tendenz ausmachen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen