EQS-News: Baader Bank to partner with Nordea on research and corporate access

Baader Bank to partner with Nordea on research and corporate access



18.02.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Baader Bank to partner with Nordea on research and corporate access

On 1 February 2026, Baader Bank and Nordea launched their cooperation in the areas of research and corporate access. The cooperation focuses on the research offering for institutional clients, which both partners have sold primarily in different regions thus far. The cooperation aims to expand the range of services for both companies' clients so that institutional investors can benefit from complementary offerings.

Baader Bank's research offering, which is published in close cooperation with research partner AlphaValue under the brand "Baader Europe", is expected to help the new partner acquire clients in countries such as Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Norway. In addition, Nordea's corporate access services, such as roadshows and conferences, will also be offered through Baader Bank's networks.

“The partnership with Baader Bank is a natural step in advancing our equity offering. It enables us to further improve execution, broaden market access, and support our clients’ evolving needs by combining Baader Bank’s European equity expertise with Nordea’s strong market capabilities”, says Jesper Jensen, Head of Equities at Nordea.

The two organisations will continue to operate as independent legal entities. Baader Bank and Nordea will pool their expertise to create a growing European offering of research and capital market services. Both companies' clients will gain access to a broader research offering with a total of more than 600 covered securities as well as a larger investor base for corporate access activities. With its research cooperation partners, Baader Bank has one of the largest pan-European research offerings, now with additional expertise in Northern Europe.

"Cooperating with Nordea further strengthens our research and corporate access services. High-quality capital market research is the basis for sound investment decisions and, therefore, a central component of efficient capital markets. In an increasingly intensive competitive environment, we are deliberately focusing on strong partners and long-term perspectives to offer our clients real added value", emphasises Oliver Riedel, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of Baader Bank.

In the future, the cooperation between Nordea and Baader Bank is expected to be extended to activities in the equity capital markets business and in trading.

