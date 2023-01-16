EQS-News: Baader Helvea Swiss Equities Conference sees a large attendance on its return to being a physical event

EQS-News: Baader Bank AG / Key word(s): Conference

Baader Helvea Swiss Equities Conference sees a large attendance on its return to being a physical event



16.01.2023 / 14:00 CET/CEST

Following two years of being held virtually due to the Corona pandemic, the three-day Baader Helvea Swiss Equities Conference took place again this January in Bad Ragaz, Switzerland. Over the course of three conference days, a total of more than 80 leading Swiss companies and almost 300 investors attended. Almost half of the companies listed in the Swiss Market Index were amongst the companies which presented at the event.

Approximately 1,000 individual and small group meetings were held, during which investors and key management from the corporates discussed the events of the past year as well as the future outlook. The success of this format underlined the proven benefits of face to face meetings over purely virtual events.

"The Baader Helvea Swiss Equites Conference in Bad Ragaz has established itself as an important event in Sika's agenda. Since Sika always starts the reporting season in Switzerland in January with the publication of its financial results, the conference is an ideal place for us to exchange ideas with investors and to gather the market's expectations for the new year," emphasizes Dominik Slappnig, Head Corporate Communications & Investor Relations at Sika Technology AG. "The Baader Helvea Swiss Equities Conference was, once again, a great event with many good conversations and a professional organization. For me, the conference is a key institution during the year and for the Swiss financial community," says Reto Suter, Chief Financial Officer of the Siegfried Group.

The participating Swiss companies remained mostly calm regarding the negative factors discussed on the markets in recent months. Despite the increased uncertainty about the future economic outlook, the various Management representatives were confident that their robust and sustainable business models will allow them to successfully overcome the ongoing challenges caused by the changed Inflation and interest rate environment. Looking ahead to the second half of 2023 and 2024, some company representatives also expressed expectations of a gradual brightening of their business environment. On balance, therefore, optimism prevailed among most companies, with many firms pointing to earnings development that has remained robust over recent quarters. In their presentations, most companies thus confirmed their conviction that they would be able to continue to grow profitably and, in doing so, confirmed the targets they had set themselves. In addition, many companies underlined the viable prospects for further increases in dividend payments.

"We are delighted that many investors made their way to Bad Ragaz again this year to take part in our Swiss Equities Conference. The demand for Swiss equities continues unabated and the high level of positive feedback regarding the conference concept motivates us to continue optimizing it," said Oliver Riedel, Member of the Board of Directors of Baader Bank.



The next Baader Helvea Swiss Equities Conference will take place on January 10-12, in 2024. Further details can also be found on our website https://www.swissequitiesconference.com.

