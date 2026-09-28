EQS-News: Baader Investment Conference 2026 delivers strong results: Four Days, 750 investors and 3,000 meetings

EQS-News: Baader Bank AG / Key word(s): Conference

Baader Investment Conference 2026 delivers strong results: Four Days, 750 investors and 3,000 meetings



28.09.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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Baader Investment Conference 2026 delivers strong results: Four Days, 750 investors and 3,000 meetings

The 15th Baader Investment Conference took place in Munich from 21 to 24 September 2026, bringing together 230 presenting companies and more than 750 international investors.

Across approximately 3,000 one-on-one and small-group meetings, as well as around 90 forum presentations, international investors gained insights into the latest developments at the presenting companies. The participating companies included 22 DAX-listed companies, 36 companies from Switzerland and 27 from Austria.

“For us, the Baader Investment Conference is the key forum for bringing institutional investors and corporate decision-makers together in person. This kind of direct exchange is equally crucial in trading: markets move by the second, but sustainable investment decisions are shaped through dialogue,” emphasises Oliver Riedel, Chief Executive Officer of Baader Bank.

For the second time, the Baader Investment Conference was held in cooperation with Erste Group Bank. Once again, the program included the established ‘Austrian Day’ on 22 September, placing the spotlight on Austrian companies.

Christian Jehle, CFO of Bechtle, sums up: “The Baader Investment Conference is an important fixture in Bechtle’s capital markets calendar. It gives us the opportunity to present our strategy, operating performance and long-term growth prospects transparently in direct dialogue with investors. This personal exchange is a key element of our investor relations activities and strengthens understanding of our business model and our commitment to sustainable value creation.”

A varied program

Complementing the main conference program, the Private Markets Summit on 23 September and the Trading Forum on 24 September provided dedicated platforms for in-depth discussion. The focus was on current capital market trends, developments in retail trading and tokenized securities. The agenda also featured panel discussions comparing investments in private markets with traditional asset classes.

The Partner and Wealth Manager Forum on the fourth and final day of the conference marked one of the event’s highlights, featuring presentations, panel discussions and the traditional closing dialogue among capital markets experts. Alongside numerous renowned speakers from the financial sector, journalist and founder Franca Lehfeldt joined as a guest speaker, delivering a presentation on the principle of merit.

“The Baader Investment Conference offers exactly what we need as a listed company: efficient meetings and focused, face-to-face dialogue with investors and partners - all within a highly concentrated timeframe. This focus on what matters most makes the event particularly valuable to us,” says Dr Christian H. Meyer, Chief Executive Officer of K+S.

Companies remain confident despite persistent uncertainties

The majority of presenting companies expressed optimism regarding their current business performance. In the face of pressures stemming from geopolitical conflicts and structural challenges, many companies highlighted the cost efficiencies achieved through ongoing or completed optimization measures.

Given their strong positioning in business areas offering above-average growth prospects, most of the executives in attendance saw considerable potential for further revenue growth and a gradual improvement in profitability. As a result, they remained confident of achieving both their current guidance and their longer-term targets as planned.

Against the backdrop of the ECB’s renewed monetary tightening cycle, which began in June, the discussions also addressed current refinancing conditions and the maturity profile of liabilities. Overall, however, the rise in interest rates was not yet regarded as a material burden.

The next Baader Investment Conference will take place in Munich from 20 to 23 September 2027. Further information is available on our website at https://www.baaderinvestmentconference.com.

For further information and media enquiries:

Marlene Constanze Hartz

Senior Manager

Group Communication

T +49 89 5150 1044

Marlene.hartz@baaderbank.de



Baader Bank AG

Weihenstephaner Strasse 4

85716 Unterschleißheim, Germany

www.baaderbank.de

www.baadertrading.de



Upcoming dates:

10/10/2026 ‚Börsentag‘ Berlin

17 & 18/10/2026 Baader Trading Days (Munich)

24/10/2026 ‘Börsentag’ Nuremberg

About Baader Bank:



Baader Bank is one of the leading European partners for investment and banking services. Trading and banking are combined using a single powerful platform that offers a unique set-up and optimum access to the capital market using a secure, automated and scalable approach. As a full-service bank with its headquarters in Unterschleissheim near Munich, Baader Bank AG employs around 700 staff members and operates in Market Making, Capital Markets, Brokerage, Fund Services, Account Services and Research Services. The Baader Trading brand unites the trading activities and services of Baader Bank.