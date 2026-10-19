Baader Bank Aktie
WKN: 508810 / ISIN: DE0005088108
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19.10.2026 07:30:04
EQS-News: Baader Trading Days 2026 attract strong interest
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EQS-News: Baader Bank AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Baader Trading Days 2026 attract strong interest
Baader Bank has drawn a positive conclusion from the second Baader Trading Days, held in Munich last weekend. More than twenty selected cooperation partners showcased their brokerage offerings and provided around 2,500 visitors with insights into investing and securities trading.
A comprehensive programme of presentations featuring renowned experts from the financial sector, academia, the media and sport offered practical trading expertise and first-hand financial knowledge. Speakers included Wall Street expert Markus Koch, financial journalist Tim Schäfer, capital markets and stock exchange commentator Robert Halver, ARD stock market expert Anja Kohl, meme influencer Hedgefondshenning, political scientist Prof. Dr Thomas Jäger, bestselling author Franca Lehfeldt and “Börsenpunk” Jochen Kauper. A particular highlight on both days was the concluding expert panel, which included Baader Bank founder Uto Baader.
“The strong response to the Baader Trading Days demonstrates the importance of sound financial knowledge for retail investors. By offering a modern financial event in Munich, this initiative creates a forum for information and personal dialogue while reinforcing our role as a trading venue and platform for our partners,” says Oliver Riedel, Chief Executive Officer of Baader Bank. “In doing so, we are also advancing our mission to foster a stronger equity culture in Germany.”
At the event, Baader Bank announced that it will continue to expand its trading offering (‘Baader Trading’). Following the extension of trading hours from 7:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. last year, trading will be available for 23 hours a day on five days a week from the first quarter of 2027 (Monday to Friday: 12:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.). The additional over-the-counter Saturday trading service will remain unchanged.
Through its trading offering under the ‘Baader Trading’ brand and the successful continuation of the Baader Trading Days, Baader Bank combines technological capabilities with a firm commitment to financial education. The Baader Trading Days are set to continue in the future, helping retail investors make informed investment and trading decisions.
For further information and media enquiries:
Marlene Constanze Hartz
Marlene.hartz@baaderbank.de
24 October 2026 Nuremberg Stock Exchange Day
21 November 2026 Hamburg Stock Exchange Day
23 November 2026 German Equity Forum
About Baader Bank AG:
19.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Baader Bank AG
|Weihenstephaner Str. 4
|85716 Unterschleissheim
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 5150 1044
|Fax:
|+49 89 5150 1111
|E-mail:
|communications@baaderbank.de
|Internet:
|www.baaderbank.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005088108
|WKN:
|508810
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900JFOPPEDUR61H13
|EQS News ID:
|2417580
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2417580 19.10.2026 CET/CEST
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19.10.26
|EQS-News: Baader Trading Days 2026 attract strong interest (EQS Group)
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19.10.26
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17.10.26
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07.10.26
|EQS-News: Baader Trading Days 2026 bring financial knowledge and stock market expertise to Munich (EQS Group)
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07.10.26
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|6,70
|0,60%
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