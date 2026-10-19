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WKN: 508810 / ISIN: DE0005088108

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19.10.2026 07:30:04

EQS-News: Baader Trading Days 2026 attract strong interest

EQS-News: Baader Bank AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Baader Trading Days 2026 attract strong interest

19.10.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Baader Trading Days 2026 attract strong interest

Baader Bank has drawn a positive conclusion from the second Baader Trading Days, held in Munich last weekend. More than twenty selected cooperation partners showcased their brokerage offerings and provided around 2,500 visitors with insights into investing and securities trading.

A comprehensive programme of presentations featuring renowned experts from the financial sector, academia, the media and sport offered practical trading expertise and first-hand financial knowledge. Speakers included Wall Street expert Markus Koch, financial journalist Tim Schäfer, capital markets and stock exchange commentator Robert Halver, ARD stock market expert Anja Kohl, meme influencer Hedgefondshenning, political scientist Prof. Dr Thomas Jäger, bestselling author Franca Lehfeldt and “Börsenpunk” Jochen Kauper. A particular highlight on both days was the concluding expert panel, which included Baader Bank founder Uto Baader.

“The strong response to the Baader Trading Days demonstrates the importance of sound financial knowledge for retail investors. By offering a modern financial event in Munich, this initiative creates a forum for information and personal dialogue while reinforcing our role as a trading venue and platform for our partners,” says Oliver Riedel, Chief Executive Officer of Baader Bank. “In doing so, we are also advancing our mission to foster a stronger equity culture in Germany.”

At the event, Baader Bank announced that it will continue to expand its trading offering (‘Baader Trading’). Following the extension of trading hours from 7:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. last year, trading will be available for 23 hours a day on five days a week from the first quarter of 2027 (Monday to Friday: 12:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.). The additional over-the-counter Saturday trading service will remain unchanged.

Through its trading offering under the ‘Baader Trading’ brand and the successful continuation of the Baader Trading Days, Baader Bank combines technological capabilities with a firm commitment to financial education. The Baader Trading Days are set to continue in the future, helping retail investors make informed investment and trading decisions.

 

 

 

For further information and media enquiries:

 

Marlene Constanze Hartz
Senior Manager
Group Communication


T +49 89 5150 1044

Marlene.hartz@baaderbank.de

Baader Bank AG
Weihenstephaner Strasse 4
85716 Unterschleissheim, Germany
www.baaderbank.de
www.baadertrading.de

Upcoming dates:

24 October 2026                   Nuremberg Stock Exchange Day

21 November 2026                Hamburg Stock Exchange Day

23 November 2026               German Equity Forum

 

About Baader Bank AG:

Baader Bank is one of Europe’s leading partners for securities and banking services. Its high-performance platform brings together trading and banking in a unique set-up under one roof, providing secure, automated and scalable access to the capital market. As a full-service bank headquartered in Unterschleissheim near Munich and employing around 700 people, Baader Bank operates across the Market Making, Capital Markets, Brokerage, Fund Services, Account Services and Research Services business areas. The Baader Trading brand encompasses Baader Bank’s trading activities and services.

 

 


19.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Baader Bank AG
Weihenstephaner Str. 4
85716 Unterschleissheim
Germany
Phone: +49 89 5150 1044
Fax: +49 89 5150 1111
E-mail: communications@baaderbank.de
Internet: www.baaderbank.de
ISIN: DE0005088108
WKN: 508810
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900JFOPPEDUR61H13
EQS News ID: 2417580

 
End of News EQS News Service

2417580  19.10.2026 CET/CEST

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