EQS-News: Bafin completes audit of the Financial Statements 2023

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Bafin completes audit of the Financial Statements 2023



30.06.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Bafin completes audit of the Financial Statements 2023

Bafin has completed its audit of the annual financial statements 2023 and the accompanying combined management and consolidated management reports

No objections to the combined management and consolidated management reports

The only finding concerns the absence of a note regarding the remaining term of receivables from affiliated companies in the notes

Missing disclosure in the published annual financial statements for 2024 and 2025 has already been supplemented, including retrospective presentation for 2023

Munich, June 30, 2026 – The Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (“Bafin”) has completed its review of disclosures in the notes to the financial statements of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (“Mutares”; ISIN: DE000A2NB650) as of December 31, 2023, as well as disclosures in the accompanying combined management and consolidated management reports.

Except for a missing note on the remaining term of receivables from affiliated companies in the annual financial statements 2023, Bafin has no further findings. The corresponding disclosure has already been added to the published annual financial statements 2024 and 2025, including a retrospective presentation as of December 31, 2023. Mutares has thus fully addressed the information needs of the users of the financial statements regarding the remaining term of receivables from affiliated companies even before the completion of the Bafin audit.

Bafin completed its review of the information regarding the expected development in the combined management and consolidated management reports without raising any objections.

Mutares considers this to be confirmation of its view that the forecast for the most significant financial performance indicators – revenue, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA for the Group, and the Company’s net income under German commercial law – fully met the information needs of the users of the financial statements for the fiscal year 2023.

Mutares worked constructively with Bafin throughout the entire process and has already proactively expanded the disclosures in the last two annual financial statements. The completion of the audit ensures transparency and reliability in capital market communications.



Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), is a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Tokyo, Warsaw, and Vienna, that acquires companies in transition that show significant potential for operational improvement and are resold after stabilization and repositioning. The company follows a sustainable minimum dividend policy.

The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “MUX” (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are included in the SDAX selection index.

For more information, please contact:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 89 9292 7760

Email: ir@mutares.de

www.mutares.com

Press Contact in Germany

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333

Email: sh@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de

Press Contact in France

VAE SOLIS COMMUNICATIONS

Marie-Caroline Garnier

Phone: +33 6 22 86 39 17

Email: mutares@vae-solis.com

Press Contact in UK

14:46 Consulting

Tom Sutton

Phone: +44 7796 474940

Email: tsutton@1446.co.uk