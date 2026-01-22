flatexDEGIRO Aktie
EQS-News: BaFin reduces SREP capital requirements (P2R) for flatexDEGIRO Group by 25 basis points to 2.50%
|
EQS-News: flatexDEGIRO SE
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
BaFin reduces SREP capital requirements (P2R) for flatexDEGIRO Group by 25 basis points to 2.50%
The German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) notified flatexDEGIRO that it reduces the bank-specific capital requirements for the flatexDEGIRO SE Group specified in the regular Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP) by 25 basis points from 2.75 percent to 2.50 percent.
The SREP capital requirements of flatexDEGIRO Bank SE remained unchanged at 1.25 percent.
Media contact:
Achim Schreck Phone +49 (0) 69 450001 1700
Laura Hecker Phone +49 (0) 160 3064 404
flatexDEGIRO SE (www.flatexdegiro.com, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR)
Serving more than 3.5 million customers in 16 countries, flatexDEGIRO’s aspiration is to be the leading European investment platform for building wealth. The company holds assets under custody of some € 90 billion and processed in 2025 more than 75 million securities transactions for its customers.
Through three brokerage platforms – DEGIRO, flatex and ViTrade, flatexDEGIRO provides trading access to around 50 stock exchanges in Europe, North America and the Asia-Pacific region as well as to over-the-counter direct trading. Its customers are active and well-informed traders who trade without investment advice. With ViTrade, flatexDEGIRO also serves highly active traders.
Brokerage and banking business related to securities trading are handled by flatexDEGIRO Bank SE, a subsidiary with a full banking license. flatexDEGIRO uses proprietary technology with very high availability along the entire value chain and thus sets standards in platform and service quality.
|14.01.26
|flatexDEGIRO Buy
|UBS AG
|09.01.26
|flatexDEGIRO Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.12.25
|flatexDEGIRO Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|02.12.25
|flatexDEGIRO Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|27.11.25
|flatexDEGIRO Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
