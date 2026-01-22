EQS-News: BaFin reduces SREP capital requirements (P2R) for flatexDEGIRO Group by 25 basis points to 2.50%

EQS-News: flatexDEGIRO SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

BaFin reduces SREP capital requirements (P2R) for flatexDEGIRO Group by 25 basis points to 2.50%



22.01.2026 / 14:42 CET/CEST

BaFin reduces SREP capital requirements (P2R) for flatexDEGIRO Group by 25 basis points to 2.50%

The German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) notified flatexDEGIRO that it reduces the bank-specific capital requirements for the flatexDEGIRO SE Group specified in the regular Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP) by 25 basis points from 2.75 percent to 2.50 percent.

The SREP capital requirements of flatexDEGIRO Bank SE remained unchanged at 1.25 percent.

