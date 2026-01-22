flatexDEGIRO Aktie

flatexDEGIRO für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: FTG111 / ISIN: DE000FTG1111

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
22.01.2026 14:42:03

EQS-News: BaFin reduces SREP capital requirements (P2R) for flatexDEGIRO Group by 25 basis points to 2.50%

EQS-News: flatexDEGIRO SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
BaFin reduces SREP capital requirements (P2R) for flatexDEGIRO Group by 25 basis points to 2.50%

22.01.2026 / 14:42 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BaFin reduces SREP capital requirements (P2R) for flatexDEGIRO Group by 25 basis points to 2.50%

The German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) notified flatexDEGIRO that it reduces the bank-specific capital requirements for the flatexDEGIRO SE Group specified in the regular Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP) by 25 basis points from 2.75 percent to 2.50 percent.

The SREP capital requirements of flatexDEGIRO Bank SE remained unchanged at 1.25 percent.

 

Media contact:

Achim Schreck    Phone +49 (0) 69 450001 1700 
Head of IR & Corporate Communications  achim.schreck@flatexdegiro.com

Laura Hecker      Phone +49 (0) 160 3064 404 
Director of Investor Relations    laura.hecker@flatexdegiro.com

 

flatexDEGIRO SE (www.flatexdegiro.com, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR)

Serving more than 3.5 million customers in 16 countries, flatexDEGIRO’s aspiration is to be the leading European investment platform for building wealth. The company holds assets under custody of some € 90 billion and processed in 2025 more than 75 million securities transactions for its customers.

Through three brokerage platforms – DEGIRO, flatex and ViTrade, flatexDEGIRO provides trading access to around 50 stock exchanges in Europe, North America and the Asia-Pacific region as well as to over-the-counter direct trading. Its customers are active and well-informed traders who trade without investment advice. With ViTrade, flatexDEGIRO also serves highly active traders.

Brokerage and banking business related to securities trading are handled by flatexDEGIRO Bank SE, a subsidiary with a full banking license. flatexDEGIRO uses proprietary technology with very high availability along the entire value chain and thus sets standards in platform and service quality.


22.01.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: flatexDEGIRO SE
Omniturm, Große Gallusstraße 16-18
60312 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 69 450001 0
E-mail: ir@flatexdegiro.com
Internet: www.flatexdegiro.com
ISIN: DE000FTG1111
WKN: FTG111
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2263988

 
End of News EQS News Service

2263988  22.01.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu flatexDEGIRO AG

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu flatexDEGIRO AG

mehr Analysen
14.01.26 flatexDEGIRO Buy UBS AG
09.01.26 flatexDEGIRO Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08.12.25 flatexDEGIRO Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
02.12.25 flatexDEGIRO Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
27.11.25 flatexDEGIRO Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

flatexDEGIRO AG 38,56 2,17% flatexDEGIRO AG

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

18.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 3: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
18.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 3
17.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
17.01.26 KW 3: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
16.01.26 KW 3: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Entspannung im Grönland-Streit: ATX schließt nach Rekordhoch weit im Plus -- DAX beendet Handel fester -- Wall Street schlussendlich freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten am Donnerstag zu. An der Wall Street ging es nach oben. Am Donnerstag bewegten sich die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes auf grünem Terrain.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen