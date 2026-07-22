EQS-News: BaFin Review Concerns Recognition of Pentixapharm Spin-off in 2024 Consolidated Financial Statements. Potential Income from Discontinued Operations Without Impact on Operating Key Figures.

EQS-News: Eckert & Ziegler SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

BaFin Review Concerns Recognition of Pentixapharm Spin-off in 2024 Consolidated Financial Statements. Potential Income from Discontinued Operations Without Impact on Operating Key Figures.



22.07.2026 / 07:26 CET/CEST

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Berlin, July 22, 2026. Eckert & Ziegler SE announces that the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) has initiated a special review of the 2024 consolidated financial statements. BaFin is examining the extent to which Eckert & Ziegler SE’s controlling relationships precluded the off-balance-sheet write-off of Pentixapharm AG’s assets and liabilities—which took place as part of the spin-off of Pentixapharm AG in October 2024—and whether, instead, these items should have been recognized in earnings. This would have resulted in the recognition of additional profit from discontinued operations in the 2024 consolidated financial statements, without affecting other financial key figures or subsequent years. We are in close and constructive communication with BaFin regarding this matter.



About Eckert & Ziegler

Eckert & Ziegler SE with more than 1.000 employees is a leading specialist for isotope-related components in nuclear medicine and radiation therapy. The company offers a broad range of services and products for the radiopharmaceutical industry, from early development work to contract manufacturing and distribution. Eckert & Ziegler shares (ISIN DE0005659700) are listed in the TecDax index of Deutsche Börse.

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Your contact:

Eckert & Ziegler SE, Karolin Riehle, Investor Relations

Robert-Rössle-Str. 10, 13125 Berlin, Germany

Tel.: +49 (0) 30 / 94 10 84-138, karolin.riehle@ezag.de, www.ezag.com

22.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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