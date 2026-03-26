EQS-News: Bajaj Mobility AG Annual Financial Report 2025: Successful Turnaround Following an Intensive Year of Restructuring – Operational Stabilization and Record Motorsport Season

EQS-News: Bajaj Mobility AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Results

Bajaj Mobility AG Annual Financial Report 2025: Successful Turnaround Following an Intensive Year of Restructuring – Operational Stabilization and Record Motorsport Season



26.03.2026 / 06:06 CET/CEST

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Corporate News

Bajaj Mobility AG Annual Financial Report 2025: Successful Turnaround Following an Intensive Year of Restructuring – Operational Stabilization and Record Motorsport Season



Mattighofen, March 26, 2026



Clear turnaround in the second half of the year – Solid foundation established for profitable growth

Bajaj Mobility AG (formerly PIERER Mobility AG) continues on its recovery path: following a restructuring-driven start to the 2025 financial year, the second half of the year shows clear operational stabilization. The consistent restructuring measures are reflected in the positive results.



Key results 2025: Strong recovery in H2 2025: retail sales increased by around 60 % compared to H1

retail sales increased by around 60 % compared to H1 Restructuring gain: EUR 1,193 million

EUR 1,193 million Revenue: EUR 1.009 billion | Sales volume: 209,704 units

EUR 1.009 billion | 209,704 units EBITDA: EUR 874 million | EBIT: EUR 748 million | Net profit: EUR 590 million

EUR 874 million | EUR 748 million | EUR 590 million Equity ratio rises to 24.3 % (equity: EUR 385 million)

(equity: EUR 385 million) Net debt significantly reduced to EUR 798 million

to EUR 798 million Inventory reduced by 101,153 units – from 248,580 to 147,427 vehicles

– from 248,580 to 147,427 vehicles 29 motorsport championship titles – most successful year in the company’s history Financial reorganization completed – Refinancing strengthens the foundation

CFO Petra Preining: “2025 was a year of intensive financial reorganization. Through consistent inventory reduction, a focus on a sustainable cost structure and successful refinancing measures, we have clearly strengthened our financial base. We have created the conditions for a more profitable 2026.”

The restructuring and realignment measures initiated in 2025 are also reflected in several steps to strengthen the capital structure. A key milestone and strong signal of confidence from the financial markets: KTM AG secured an unsecured loan of EUR 550 million from an international banking consortium consisting of J.P. Morgan SE, HSBC, DBS Bank Limited and MUFG Bank Ltd. The five-year unsecured financing at exceptionally favorable terms underlines the renewed confidence of leading financial institutions in the company’s business strategy and operational strength. This refinancing replaces the existing, significantly higher-interest loan from Bajaj Auto amounting to EUR 450 million, thereby substantially improving the group’s financial stability and flexibility and creating the liquidity base for the planned growth phase. Additionally, KTM AG secured a new factoring facility of EUR 150 million and a working capital facility of EUR 50 million.

At the same time, the company sharpened its strategic focus on its core motorcycle business. Non-strategic business areas were divested: MV Agusta, KTM X-Bow and the entire bicycle segment.

Motorsport dominance confirms technological leadership

With 29 championship titles, 2025 marks the most successful motorsport year in the company’s history. KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles and GASGAS underline their technological leadership.

This success continues seamlessly into 2026: Luciano Benavides wins the 2026 Dakar Rally for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing – the most prestigious off-road title

wins the for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing – the most prestigious off-road title Billy Bolt secures the 2026 SuperEnduro World Championship for Husqvarna Factory Racing

secures the for Husqvarna Factory Racing Eli Tomac is competing for the title in the AMA Supercross Championship

is competing for the title in the KTM secures interwetten.news as a new MotoGP sponsor in multi-year partnership

Outlook 2026: Focus on profitability and innovation

For the 2026 financial year, the focus is on further improving profitability. This includes efficiency gains, streamlined structures, focused management of the product and project portfolio, as well as strengthening the international production and sales organization.



2026 is also characterized by important new models such as the KTM 990 RC R, the KTM 1390 Super Adventure S Evo, new LC4 models and updated Husqvarna 701 models. At the same time, the Premium Manufacturer’s Warranty has been expanded: the four-year warranty now applies, for the first time, to all street-legal KTM and Husqvarna models from model year 2025 onwards, accompanying the launch of the new model generations. This expansion represents a key pillar of a broader quality initiative and underlines the company’s commitment to enhanced reliability, durability and customer satisfaction.



CEO Gottfried Neumeister: “We have made an outstanding start to 2026. It is particularly encouraging that our new models are being received very positively by our customers. As of today, we have already sold more than twice as many motorcycles as in the first quarter of the previous year. Inventory reduction is also progressing extremely well.”

Note: Management is aware of the current geopolitical uncertainties and their potential negative impact and is continuously monitoring developments. Appropriate countermeasures are being evaluated.



About Bajaj Mobility AG (formerly PIERER Mobility AG)

Bajaj Mobility AG (formerly PIERER Mobility AG) is a global leader in premium motorcycles and the listed subsidiary of Bajaj Auto Limited, the world’s most valuable two- and three-wheeler company. As the holding company of KTM AG, Bajaj Mobility AG brings together some of the most iconic and performance-driven brands in the global motorcycle industry – KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles and GASGAS. Headquartered in Austria, the company represents a pinnacle of European engineering excellence across high-performance racing motorcycles, street and offroad bikes, and travel-oriented models, complemented by premium WP components. With an established presence across these segments and a trusted rider base in more than 70 countries, Bajaj Mobility AG is recognized for its innovative engineering and strong product portfolio. Through its parent Bajaj Auto Limited, the group benefits from extensive technological expertise and a worldwide distribution network, enabling decisive execution and long-term value creation. Together, the group continues to set benchmarks in performance, quality, and global reach across the international motorcycle industry.

For further information

Investor Relations

Dipl.-Ök. Stephanie Kniep

Tel: +43 664 2896931

Email:

Website:

ISIN: AT0000KTMI02; Swiss Valor Number (Switzerland): 41860974; Ticker Symbol: BMAG; Bloomberg: BMAG SW, BMAG AV; Reuters: BMAG.S, BMAG.VI

Mattighofen, March 26, 2026Bajaj Mobility AG (formerly PIERER Mobility AG) continues on its recovery path: following a restructuring-driven start to the 2025 financial year, the second half of the year shows clear operational stabilization. The consistent restructuring measures are reflected in the positive results.CFO Petra Preining: “2025 was a year of intensive financial reorganization. Through consistent inventory reduction, a focus on a sustainable cost structure and successful refinancing measures, we have clearly strengthened our financial base. We have created the conditions for a more profitable 2026.”The restructuring and realignment measures initiated in 2025 are also reflected in several steps to strengthen the capital structure. A key milestone and strong signal of confidence from the financial markets: KTM AG secured anfrom an international banking consortium consisting of. Theunderlines the renewed confidence of leading financial institutions in the company’s business strategy and operational strength. This refinancing replaces the existing, significantly higher-interest loan from Bajaj Auto amounting to EUR 450 million, thereby substantially improving the group’s financial stability and flexibility and creating the liquidity base for the planned growth phase. Additionally, KTM AG secured a new factoring facility of EUR 150 million and a working capital facility of EUR 50 million.At the same time, the company sharpened its strategic focus on its core motorcycle business. Non-strategic business areas were divested: MV Agusta, KTM X-Bow and the entire bicycle segment.With, 2025 marks the most successful motorsport year in the company’s history. KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles and GASGAS underline their technological leadership.This success continues seamlessly into 2026:For the 2026 financial year, the focus is on further improving profitability. This includes efficiency gains, streamlined structures, focused management of the product and project portfolio, as well as strengthening the international production and sales organization.2026 is also characterized by important new models such as the KTM 990 RC R, the KTM 1390 Super Adventure S Evo, new LC4 models and updated Husqvarna 701 models. At the same time, the Premium Manufacturer’s Warranty has been expanded: the four-year warranty now applies, for the first time, to all street-legal KTM and Husqvarna models from model year 2025 onwards, accompanying the launch of the new model generations. This expansion represents a key pillar of a broader quality initiative and underlines the company’s commitment to enhanced reliability, durability and customer satisfaction.CEO Gottfried Neumeister: “We have made an outstanding start to 2026. It is particularly encouraging that our new models are being received very positively by our customers. As of today, we have already sold more than twice as many motorcycles as in the first quarter of the previous year. Inventory reduction is also progressing extremely well.”Note: Management is aware of the current geopolitical uncertainties and their potential negative impact and is continuously monitoring developments. Appropriate countermeasures are being evaluated.Bajaj Mobility AG (formerly PIERER Mobility AG) is a global leader in premium motorcycles and the listed subsidiary of Bajaj Auto Limited, the world’s most valuable two- and three-wheeler company. As the holding company of KTM AG, Bajaj Mobility AG brings together some of the most iconic and performance-driven brands in the global motorcycle industry – KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles and GASGAS. Headquartered in Austria, the company represents a pinnacle of European engineering excellence across high-performance racing motorcycles, street and offroad bikes, and travel-oriented models, complemented by premium WP components. With an established presence across these segments and a trusted rider base in more than 70 countries, Bajaj Mobility AG is recognized for its innovative engineering and strong product portfolio. Through its parent Bajaj Auto Limited, the group benefits from extensive technological expertise and a worldwide distribution network, enabling decisive execution and long-term value creation. Together, the group continues to set benchmarks in performance, quality, and global reach across the international motorcycle industry.Investor RelationsDipl.-Ök. Stephanie KniepTel: +43 664 2896931Email: ir@bajajmobility.com Website: https://www.bajajmobility.com ISIN: AT0000KTMI02; Swiss Valor Number (Switzerland): 41860974; Ticker Symbol: BMAG; Bloomberg: BMAG SW, BMAG AV; Reuters: BMAG.S, BMAG.VI

26.03.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group



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