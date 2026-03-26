Bajaj Mobility Aktie
WKN DE: A2JKHY / ISIN: AT0000KTMI02
|
26.03.2026 06:00:54
EQS-News: Bajaj Mobility AG confirms revenue and earnings for 2025 and publishes the annual report 2025
|
EQS-News: Bajaj Mobility AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Results
Corporate News
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 KR of SIX Swiss Exchange
Bajaj Mobility AG confirms revenue and earnings for 2025 and publishes the annual report 2025
Bajaj Mobility AG confirms the preliminary financial figures for the financial year 2025 published on January 29, 2026:
The Annual Financial Report 2025 and the Annual Report 2025, including the non-financial statement, and the Corporate Governance Report 2025 are available as of today on the company's website https://www.bajajmobility.com/en under the following link: https://www.bajajmobility.com/en/investor-relations/publications.
About Bajaj Mobility AG (formerly PIERER Mobility AG)
Bajaj Mobility AG (formerly PIERER Mobility AG) is a global leader in premium motorcycles and the listed subsidiary of Bajaj Auto Limited, the world’s most valuable two- and three-wheeler company. As the holding company of KTM AG, Bajaj Mobility AG brings together some of the most iconic and performance-driven brands in the global motorcycle industry – KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles and GASGAS. Headquartered in Austria, the company represents a pinnacle of European engineering excellence across high-performance racing motorcycles, street and offroad bikes, and travel-oriented models, complemented by premium WP components. With an established presence across these segments and a trusted rider base in more than 70 countries, Bajaj Mobility AG is recognized for its innovative engineering and strong product portfolio. Through its parent Bajaj Auto Limited, the group benefits from extensive technological expertise and a worldwide distribution network, enabling decisive execution and long-term value creation. Together, the group continues to set benchmarks in performance, quality, and global reach across the international motorcycle industry.
For further information
Investor Relations
Dipl.-Ök. Stephanie Kniep
Phone: +43 664 2896931
E-Mail: ir@bajajmobility.com
Website: https://www.bajajmobility.com
ISIN: AT0000KTMI02; Swiss Security Number (Switzerland): 41860974; Ticker-Symbol: BMAG; Bloomberg: BMAG SW, BMAG AV; Reuters: BMAG.S, BMAG.VI
26.03.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Bajaj Mobility AG
|Stallhofnerstraße 3
|5230 Mattighofen
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 (0) 7742-6000
|Fax:
|+43 (0)7742-6000300
|E-mail:
|ir@bajajmobility.com
|Internet:
|www.bajajmobility.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000KTMI02
|WKN:
|A2JKHY
|Listed:
|SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2298022
|Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: BMAG Bloomberg: PKTM SW; PKTM AV Reuters: PKTM.S; PKTM.VI
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2298022 26.03.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Bajaj Mobility (ex Pierer Mobility)
Analysen zu Bajaj Mobility (ex Pierer Mobility)
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Bajaj Mobility (ex Pierer Mobility)
|14,66
|1,66%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht fester in den Feierabend -- DAX legt letztlich kräftig zu -- Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- Asiens Börsen schließlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Mittwoch aufwärts. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich mit Aufschlägen. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich mit gut behaupteter Tendenz. Die Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich zur Wochenmitte auf höherem Niveau.