EQS-News: Bajaj Mobility AG confirms revenue and earnings for 2025 and publishes the annual report 2025

EQS-News: Bajaj Mobility AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Results

Bajaj Mobility AG confirms revenue and earnings for 2025 and publishes the annual report 2025



26.03.2026 / 06:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Corporate News

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 KR of SIX Swiss Exchange



Mattighofen, March 26, 2026

Bajaj Mobility AG confirms revenue and earnings for 2025 and publishes the annual report 2025

Bajaj Mobility AG confirms the preliminary financial figures for the financial year 2025 published on January 29, 2026:

Strong recovery in 2 nd half of 2025: retail sales increased by approx. 60% compared to 1 st half

retail sales increased by approx. 60% compared to 1 half Restructuring gain: EUR 1,193 million

EUR 1,193 million Revenue: EUR 1.009 billion | Sales: 209,704 units

EUR 1.009 billion | 209,704 units EBITDA: EUR 874 million | EBIT: EUR 748 million | Net profit: EUR 590 million

EUR 874 million | EUR 748 million | EUR 590 million Equity ratio rises to 24.3 % (equity: EUR 385 million)

(equity: EUR 385 million) Net debt significantly reduced to EUR 798 million

to EUR 798 million Inventories reduced by 101,153 units – from 248,580 to 147,427 vehicles

– from 248,580 to 147,427 vehicles 29 motorsport championship titles – the most successful year in the company’s history

The Annual Financial Report 2025 and the Annual Report 2025, including the non-financial statement, and the Corporate Governance Report 2025 are available as of today on the company's website https://www.bajajmobility.com/en under the following link: https://www.bajajmobility.com/en/investor-relations/publications.

About Bajaj Mobility AG (formerly PIERER Mobility AG)

Bajaj Mobility AG (formerly PIERER Mobility AG) is a global leader in premium motorcycles and the listed subsidiary of Bajaj Auto Limited, the world’s most valuable two- and three-wheeler company. As the holding company of KTM AG, Bajaj Mobility AG brings together some of the most iconic and performance-driven brands in the global motorcycle industry – KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles and GASGAS. Headquartered in Austria, the company represents a pinnacle of European engineering excellence across high-performance racing motorcycles, street and offroad bikes, and travel-oriented models, complemented by premium WP components. With an established presence across these segments and a trusted rider base in more than 70 countries, Bajaj Mobility AG is recognized for its innovative engineering and strong product portfolio. Through its parent Bajaj Auto Limited, the group benefits from extensive technological expertise and a worldwide distribution network, enabling decisive execution and long-term value creation. Together, the group continues to set benchmarks in performance, quality, and global reach across the international motorcycle industry.

For further information

Investor Relations

Dipl.-Ök. Stephanie Kniep

Phone: +43 664 2896931

E-Mail: ir@bajajmobility.com

Website: https://www.bajajmobility.com

ISIN: AT0000KTMI02; Swiss Security Number (Switzerland): 41860974; Ticker-Symbol: BMAG; Bloomberg: BMAG SW, BMAG AV; Reuters: BMAG.S, BMAG.VI