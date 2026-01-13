Bajaj Mobility Aktie

EQS-News: Bajaj Mobility AG (formerly PIERER Mobility AG): Next steps in the restructuring as part of the efficiency program
Mattighofen, January 13, 2026
Bajaj Mobility AG (formerly PIERER Mobility AG): Next steps in the restructuring as part of the efficiency program
As part of an efficiency program, KTM AG is implementing difficult but necessary measures to continue the successful new start of 2025 following the insolvency of KTM AG at the end of 2024. The aim is to sustainably strengthen competitiveness by reducing fixed costs, streamlining structures, focusing the product and project portfolio, and optimizing our international site and leadership network. As part of this necessary realignment, a reduction of around 500 employees – predominantly in salaried positions and middle management – is unavoidable. In addition, the required early warning notifications pursuant to Section 45a of the Austrian Labor Market Promotion Act (AMFG) will be submitted to the competent Public Employment Service (AMS). The headcount as of December 31, 2025, amounted to 3,794 employees.
In 2025, the company had already divested its bicycle business with the sale of FELT Bicycles. The termination of the distribution of CFMOTO and the sale of MV Agusta and X-Bow marked further milestones in the realignment. With a smaller core team in the future and significantly lower structural costs, KTM AG is pursuing its goal of simplification and focus in order to once again become one of the world’s leading motorcycle manufacturers.
With Bajaj Auto International Holdings B.V. as a strong majority shareholder, Bajaj Mobility AG has solid support in accompanying the rightsizing in Austria and worldwide. This is a clear signal that KTM will continue to be positioned as a strong international brand. In 2025, KTM achieved record successes in motorsport with 29 championship titles. With the consistent implementation of cost reductions, economic improvements will also be realized in 2026. Customer and dealer confidence in KTM became clearly evident in the second half of 2025 through inventory reductions, which were carried out faster than expected due to strong demand.
About Bajaj Mobility AG (formerly PIERER Mobility AG)
Bajaj Mobility AG (formerly PIERER Mobility AG) is the holding company of the KTM Group, one of Europe’s leading motorcycle manufacturers. With its brands KTM, Husqvarna, and GASGAS, KTM AG ranks among Europe’s premium motorcycle manufacturers. In addition to motorcycles with internal combustion engines, the product portfolio also includes high-end components (WP) as well as vehicles with innovative electric drivetrains.
For further information
Investor Relations
Dipl.-Ök. Stephanie Kniep
Tel: +43 664 2896931
E-Mail: ir@bajajmobility.com
Website: https://www.bajajmobility.com
