EQS-News: Bajaj Mobility AG: Its wholly-owned subsidiary, KTM AG, strengthened its financial base through a successful refinancing, setting a clear course for growth

EQS-News: Bajaj Mobility AG / Key word(s): Financing/Financing

Bajaj Mobility AG: Its wholly-owned subsidiary, KTM AG, strengthened its financial base through a successful refinancing, setting a clear course for growth



27.02.2026 / 13:06 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Corporate News



Mattighofen, 27 February 2026

Bajaj Mobility AG: Its wholly-owned subsidiary, KTM AG, strengthened its financial base through a successful refinancing, setting a clear course for growth

Bajaj Mobility AG announces that KTM AG has successfully secured a loan to refinance its existing debt with Bajaj Auto International Holdings B.V. This refinancing is based on a newly signed loan agreement of EUR 550 million with an international banking consortium consisting of J.P. Morgan SE, HSBC, DBS Bank Limited und MUFG Bank Ltd. The loan is unsecured, has a five-year term, and bears total interest (EURIBOR + margin) in the low to mid-single-digit percentage range.

The new loan fully replaces the EUR 450 million financing granted by Bajaj Auto International Holdings B.V. in 2025 as part of the restructuring process. This refinancing provides KTM AG with a strengthened and long-term financial foundation.

The refinancing comes at a time when KTM AG’s operating performance has shown clear signs of improvement. After a challenging first half of 2025, the second half of the year developed very positively: global retail sales increased by around 60 percent compared to H1 2025, wholesale deliveries were stabilized in line with market demand, and inventory levels were reduced by over 100,000 units.

The group also continued its strong momentum in motorsports. Following the record year 2025 with 29 championship titles – the most successful motorsport season in the company’s history – KTM AG seamlessly built on this success in 2026, winning, among other events, the Rally Dakar and securing additional world championship titles in Motocross and Enduro. These achievements impressively underline the technological strength, competitiveness, and global appeal of the KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles, and GASGAS brands.

CEO Gottfried Neumeister: “The successful refinancing demonstrates the clear confidence that international banks have in KTM AG’s future. An unsecured loan of this magnitude is an exceptionally strong signal and provides us with stability, flexibility, and momentum for the years ahead.”

About Bajaj Mobility AG (formerly PIERER Mobility AG)

Bajaj Mobility AG (formerly PIERER Mobility AG) is a global leader in premium motorcycles and the listed subsidiary of Bajaj Auto Limited, the world’s most valuable two- and three-wheeler company. As the holding company of KTM AG, Bajaj Mobility AG brings together some of the most iconic and performance-driven brands in the global motorcycle industry—KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles and GASGAS. Headquartered in Austria, the company represents a pinnacle of European engineering excellence across high-performance racing motorcycles, street and offroad bikes, and travel-oriented models, complemented by premium WP components. With an established presence across these segments and a trusted rider base in more than 70 countries, Bajaj Mobility AG is recognized for its innovative engineering and strong product portfolio. Through its parent Bajaj Auto Limited, the group benefits from extensive technological expertise and a worldwide distribution network, enabling decisive execution and long-term value creation. Together, the group continues to set benchmarks in performance, quality, and global reach across the international motorcycle industry.

