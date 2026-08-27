EQS-News: Bajaj Mobility AG: Strong Q2-Year-on-Year Recovery: Positive EBIT and significantly improved EBITDA Margin of 8.7%

EQS-News: Bajaj Mobility AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Half Year Results

Bajaj Mobility AG: Strong Q2-Year-on-Year Recovery: Positive EBIT and significantly improved EBITDA Margin of 8.7%



27.08.2026 / 07:03 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Corporate News



Bajaj Mobility AG: Strong Q2-Year-on-Year Recovery: Positive EBIT and significantly improved EBITDA Margin of 8.7%



Group revenue increased to EUR 370.2 mn (+60.5% vs. Q2/25)

Motorcycle revenue¹ improved to EUR 307.3 mn (+117.5% vs. Q2/25)

Motorcycle sales¹: 48,672 motorcycles sold (+71.0% vs. Q2/25)

Positive EBITDA of EUR 32.0 mn; EBITDA margin 8.7%

EBIT improved by EUR 166.0 mn in Q2/26 (vs. Q2/25) - becoming positive for the first time since completion of the restructuring proceedings

Mattighofen, August 27, 2026

Today, Bajaj Mobility AG has published the half-year financial report of 2026. Bajaj Mobility AG has not only continued the progress achieved in the first quarter, but also significantly accelerated it during the second quarter of 2026. Following positive EBITDA in Q1/26, the Group reported a positive EBIT in Q2/26 for the first time since completing the insolvency-related restructuring proceedings. Compared to the same quarter last year, EBIT improved to EUR 1.3 mn (Q2/25 adjusted for restructuring gains: EUR -164.7 mn). EBITDA margin also increased substantially, reaching 8.7% in Q2/26.

The majority of the margin improvement was driven by higher revenues. Approximately 25% was achieved through a reduction in overhead costs. This improvement in costs is due to the restructuring measures initiated in the first quarter of 2026, among other factors. These included the reduction of around 500 positions, primarily in salaried and middle-management functions, as well as organizational streamlining measures. Overall, overhead costs were reduced by EUR 56.9 mn year-on-year in Q2/26.

Since the beginning of the year, the Group and its dealers have reduced their worldwide motorcycle inventories by a further 10,190 units, bringing inventories back to stable levels.

CEO Gottfried Neumeister: "The first quarter showed that the turnaround is real, and the second quarter demonstrated that we are moving in the right direction. These results are neither a coincidence nor down to luck. Behind these figures are people: teams in Mattighofen and around the world who have worked tirelessly during a challenging year to secure the company’s future. With the support of our dealers, we have regained our customers' trust. Backed by our new models and our motorsport successes, we are well positioned for a successful future."

Highlights Q2/26:

Bajaj Mobility AG revenue: EUR 370.2 mn (+60.5% vs. Q2/25: EUR 230.6 mn)

Motorcycle revenue¹: EUR 307.3 mn (+117.5% vs. Q2/25: EUR 141.3 mn)

Motorcycle sales volume¹: 48,672 units (+71.0% vs. Q2/25: 28,471 units)

Overhead costs reduced by EUR 56.9 mn year-on-year (Q2/26: EUR 87.0 mn compared to EUR 143.9 mn in Q2/25)

Positive EBITDA: EUR 32.0 mn | EBITDA margin: 8.7%

EBIT improved to EUR 1.3 mn (vs. Q2/25 adjusted¹: EUR -164.7 mn)



CFO Petra Preining: "The improvement in EBITDA demonstrates that our restructuring program is having a positive effect on our operating performance. We have reduced overhead costs sustainably, secured financing and achieved healthy inventory levels. This provides us with a strong foundation for profitability and cash flow."



Sustained Strong Demand Drives Revenue and Sales Growth

Compared to the same quarter last year, operating performance improved significantly. Motorcycle sales volume increased by 71.0%, while motorcycle revenue rose by 117.5%, more than doubling year-on-year.

A total of 48,672 motorcycles were sold in the second quarter of 2026 (prior year: 28,471 motorcycles). Additionally, Bajaj recorded direct motorcycle sales of 28,387 units in India. This revenue and sales growth are clear evidence of the continued confidence our customers place in our brands.



Product Offensive Strengthens Market Position

The Group's product offensive shaped the entire first half of 2026. In the first quarter alone, KTM introduced eight new models, including the KTM 990 RC R TRACK, KTM 890 SMT, KTM 890 ADVENTURE RALLY, and the 125-390 DUKE range. In the second quarter, KTM launched, among others, the new KTM 1390 SUPER DUKE RR, the limited-edition KTM 1390 SUPER DUKE RR TRACK, and the rally-inspired KTM 450 RALLY REPLICA. Additionally, the Enduro and Motocross model ranges were comprehensively updated for the 2027model year. Husqvarna Motorcycles also updated its Motocross portfolio with new TC and FC models.



Major Motorsport Successes in the First Half of 2026

These sporting achievements underline the strategic importance of motorsport as a development platform for production-relevant technologies and as a global driver of brand value and image.

Luciano Benavides won the Dakar Rally for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, securing KTM's 21st Dakar title

won the Dakar Rally for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, securing KTM's 21st Dakar title Daniel Sanders leads the W2RC Rally-Raid World Championship, with the factory team having won three of the first five rounds

leads the W2RC Rally-Raid World Championship, with the factory team having won three of the first five rounds Billy Bolt claimed his sixth consecutive SuperEnduro World Championship title for Husqvarna Factory Racing

claimed his sixth consecutive SuperEnduro World Championship title for Husqvarna Factory Racing Josep Garcia and Andrea Verona captured the EnduroGP/Enduro1 and Enduro2 World Championship titles respectively for KTM

and captured the EnduroGP/Enduro1 and Enduro2 World Championship titles respectively for KTM Manuel Lettenbichler won the Erzbergrodeo for the fifth consecutive time and leads the Hard Enduro World Championship

won the Erzbergrodeo for the fifth consecutive time and leads the Hard Enduro World Championship Ricardo Bauer became both the EMX125 FIM Junior World Champion and EMX125 European Champion

The partnership with Red Bull, which has lasted more than 20 years, has been extended through a new multi-year agreement. In addition, the Group secured a multi-year MotoGP partnership with betting platform Interwetten.news. For the 2027 season, Álex Márquez and Fabio Di Giannantonio will join the KTM factory MotoGP team. Furthermore, the cooperation with Tech3 has been extended under the leadership of Günther Steiner.



KTM AG Executive Board Expanded, Additional Supervisory Board Member for Bajaj Mobility AG

KTM AG, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bajaj Mobility AG, strengthened its Executive Board during the first half of 2026. Effective April 1, 2026, Stephan Reiff assumed responsibility for Marketing and Sales as Chief Commercial Officer. In June 2026, the appointment of Christof Lischka was announced. The former Vice President Development at BMW Motorrad will join KTM AG as Chief Technology and Product Officer on October 1, 2026, overseeing R&D, vehicle development and the product portfolio. The expanded board structure further strengthens KTM AG's strategic management capabilities. In addition, Abhinav Bindra joined the KTM AG Supervisory Board as an additional independent board member.

The listed parent company Bajaj Mobility AG continues to be run by Gottfried Neumeister and Petra Preining. At the Annual General Meeting on April 24, 2026, the Supervisory Board was expanded from four to five members through the appointment of attorney-at-law Ewald Oberhammer.



Outlook 2026: Focus on Profitability and Innovation

For the second half of 2026, the focus remains on further stabilizing profitability. Portfolio optimization, efficiency improvements and disciplined management of the product and project portfolio are the key priorities. Management continues to closely monitor geopolitical uncertainties and has implemented measures aimed at minimizing component shortages and potential production disruptions.

About Bajaj Mobility AG (formerly PIERER Mobility AG)

Bajaj Mobility AG (formerly PIERER Mobility AG) is a global leader in premium motorcycles and the listed subsidiary of Bajaj Auto Limited, the world’s most valuable two- and three-wheeler company. As the holding company of KTM AG, Bajaj Mobility AG brings together some of the most iconic and performance-driven brands in the global motorcycle industry – KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles and GASGAS. Headquartered in Austria, the company represents a pinnacle of European engineering excellence across high-performance racing motorcycles, street and offroad bikes, and travel-oriented models, complemented by premium WP components. With an established presence across these segments and a trusted rider base in more than 70 countries, Bajaj Mobility AG is recognized for its innovative engineering and strong product portfolio. Through its parent Bajaj Auto Limited, the group benefits from extensive technological expertise and a worldwide distribution network, enabling decisive execution and long-term value creation. Together, the group continues to set benchmarks in performance, quality, and global reach across the international motorcycle industry.

Für weitere Informationen

Investor Relations

Mag. Christoph Brennsteiner, MBA

Tel: +43 676 7912567

E-Mail: ir@bajajmobility.com

Website: https://www.bajajmobility.com

ISIN: AT0000KTMI02; Schweizer Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974; Ticker-Symbol: BMAG; Bloomberg: BMAG SW, BMAG AV; Reuters: BMAG.S, BMAG.VI

1 Of the brands KTM, Husqvarna und GASGAS