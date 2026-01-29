EQS-News: Bajaj Mobility (formerly PIERER Mobility AG): Preliminary unaudited key figures 2025

EQS-News: Bajaj Mobility AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Preliminary Results

Mattighofen, 29 January 2026

Bajaj Mobility AG (formerly PIERER Mobility AG): Preliminary unaudited key figures 2025

Revenue EUR 1,009 million (-46 %)

Restructuring gain of EUR 1,193 million EBITDA: EUR 874 million

EBIT: EUR 748 million

Equity: EUR 385 million

Equity ratio increases to 24.3%

Significant reduction of the net debt to EUR 798 million

Most successful motorsport year with 29 championship titles

Outlook 2026: Focus on the motorcycle core business, efficiency gains through cost reduction, notable growth in revenue and unit sales planned

Bajaj Mobility AG reports on a financial year shaped by extensive structural adjustments and the implementation of key restructuring measures. Despite operational constraints in the first half of 2025, the overall annual trajectory shows a clear stabilization of the economic foundation.



In the first half of 2025 (H1), restructuring measures and the temporary production shutdown had a significant impact on sales volumes and revenue. A total of 50,334 motorcycles were sold in H1, supplemented by 34,950 units via strategic partner Bajaj Auto. With production resuming during summer, the second half of the year (H2) developed markedly more positively: 80,464 motorcycles were sold (+60% H2 vs. H1), plus an additional 43,956 units via Bajaj Auto. Total sales volume for 2025 amounted to 209,704 units (-28% year-on-year).



As part of the strategic realignment, several business areas were divested or discontinued in 2025. These included the KTM Sportcar/X-BOW activities, the ownership stake in MV Agusta, and the entire bicycle segment. As a result, the Group is focused on the core premium motorcycle business. The workforce decreased accordingly to 3,782 employees (vs. 5,310 in the previous year).



Another key area was the normalization of supply chain and inventory structures. Groupwide motorcycle inventories were reduced by 101,153 units during the year – from 248,580 units at year-end 2024 to 147,427 at year-end 2025.



In addition, the Group achieved the most successful motorsport year in its history in 2025, securing a total of 29 championship titles. The 2026 season started just as strongly: Luciano Benavides won the 2026 Rally Dakar for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Lukas Höllbacher became Supermoto world champion, and Eli Tomac won the first two supercross races in North America. .

For the 2026 financial year, the focus is on further reducing costs. Key measures include enhancing efficiency, streamlining structures and prioritizing the product and project portfolio.

2026 will also be marked by several new model launches, including the KTM 990 RC R, the KTM 1390 Super Adventure S Evo, new LC4 models, and updated Husqvarna 701 models. These products will generate momentum in the markets and further strengthen the Group’s positioning in the premium segment.

CEO Gottfried Neumeister commented: “In 2026, our clear focus is on the consistent and systematic continuation of the restructuring path we have set. We have made a strong start to the new year: our newly introduced models are being very well received, and our recent motorsport successes are providing additional momentum – visibly contributing to sales growth.”



The audited annual financial report and the sustainability report for the 2025 financial year, as well as the corporate governance report, will be available from March 26, 2026, on the company’s website www.bajajmobility.com at the following links:



https://www.bajajmobility.com/investor-relations/publikationen

https://www. bajajmobility.com/nachhaltigkeit/publikationen



About Bajaj Mobility AG (formerly PIERER Mobility AG)

Bajaj Mobility AG is the holding company of KTM AG, one of Europe’s leading motorcycle manufacturers. With a strong focus on performance and innovation, Bajaj Mobility unites the brands KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles, and GASGAS under one roof. This strong brand portfolio spans high-performance racing motorcycles, versatile street and offroad bikes, and travel-oriented models. Complementing this range are premium components from WP, ensuring a complete offering for riders worldwide. Through its global presence and commitment to cutting-edge technology, Bajaj Mobility continues to set benchmarks in the international motorcycle industry.

For further information:

Investor Relations

Dipl.-Ök. Stephanie Kniep

Phone: +43 664 2896931

E-Mail:

Website:

ISIN: AT0000KTMI02; Schweizer Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974; Ticker: BMAG; Bloomberg: BMAG SW, BMAG AV; Reuters: BMAG.S, BMAG.VI



