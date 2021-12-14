EQS-News: Baloise provides pioneering support for Svizra27 feasibility study

EQS-News: Baloise Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Baloise provides pioneering support for Svizra27 feasibility study



14.12.2021 / 09:00



Basel, 14 December 2021. Baloise is firmly focused on the future today. The company sees Switzerland as a strong, innovative country that is looking forward with optimism. The Svizra27 national exhibition shares this confidence in a successful Switzerland of the future, which visitors to the exhibition will be able to experience in a fun and entertaining way. The recently announced winning project will now be subject to a feasibility study, which is receiving pioneering support from Baloise, among others. 'People - Work - Solidarity'. That is the motto under which Svizra27 has positioned itself as north-western Switzerland's option for the upcoming national exhibition scheduled to take place in 2027. Svizra27 sees itself as a project spanning generations that aims to appeal to Swiss people at every stage of their lives. It represents tradition but also an optimistic spirit of discovery, as well as courage and confidence. Baloise shares all of these values, and also the project's belief in a successful future for Switzerland. This is why it is supporting the feasibility study, due to be conducted from 2022 to 2023. 'Baloise is a European insurance company that has its roots in north-western Switzerland. Svizra27 is the first project to envisage a national exhibition in the five cantons of that region. As an insurance company, we aim to make our economic region stronger, and we are therefore delighted to be able to support this important project,' says Thomas von Planta, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bâloise Holding Ltd. The winning project would stage Svizra27 in the form of a huge, experimental game. The feasibility study will now embark on selecting nine locations within the five cantons of Aargau, Basel-Landschaft, Basel-Stadt, Jura and Solothurn in north-western Switzerland. Eight 'space time capsules' are to be created along the rivers Aare, Birs, Doubs, Limmat, Rhine and Reuss, to tackle the question of what the Switzerland of the future is going to look like. 'As an insurance company we are right at the heart of society, and we are already closely examining changes in technology and society in the context of our Simply Safe strategy. With its theme of People - Work - Solidarity, the focus of Svizra27 corresponds to core areas of activity for Baloise, and we are therefore delighted that as well as benefiting our customers in these areas through our daily activities, as a partner for Svizra27 we are now able to do the same for the entire Swiss nation,' concludes Thomas von Planta. Further information Media information at baloise.com

