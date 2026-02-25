EQS-News: Bardahl selects Intershop to unify global B2B commerce operations

INTERSHOP Communications Aktie
Jena, Germany, February 25, 2026 – Bardahl has chosen Intershop Communications AG to power its new global B2B commerce platform. The international industrial group currently operates multiple e-commerce systems that have evolved independently across its subsidiaries. With Intershop, Bardahl will consolidate these fragmented systems to standardize processes, strengthen governance and support long-term international growth.
The new commerce platform will be embedded in Bardahl’s ERP-centered IT landscape, ensuring that product and commercial data remain managed within core enterprise systems while enabling seamless digital commerce processes. Bardahl also plans to leverage Intershop’s advanced PunchOut capabilities and Customer Engagement Center to integrate efficiently with customers’ procurement environments and support complex B2B sales interactions. The initiative further focuses on automating ordering workflows and enabling customer-specific pricing and catalog structures across business units.
“This replatforming project highlights the increasing demand among industrial enterprises for powerful and scalable B2B commerce solutions that can thrive on a global stage,” says Markus Dränert, CEO of Intershop. "Bardahl's diverse landscape demands robust governance, seamless ERP integration, and adaptable rollout strategies – all of which are strengths where Intershop truly excels."
Florentin Guillemin, Chief Information Officer of Bardahl adds: “Our digital landscape has evolved over time across different business units and markets. With Intershop, we are establishing a strong commerce foundation that enables us to operate more efficiently, align our processes internationally and deliver a consistent experience to our B2B customers. This initiative marks an important step in strengthening our global collaboration and preparing our organization for sustainable growth.”
Phased rollout across international business units
The implementation will follow a phased rollout strategy. The first phase will focus on Bardahl Industrie, establishing a robust core platform before gradually expanding to additional business units, including Automotive, Marine, Agro, Motorcycle and Powersports, Heavy Duty, Racing and Maintenance Solutions.
This structured approach allows Bardahl to validate and refine the platform model before extending it across the broader organization, ensuring scalability while accommodating the specific requirements of each entity.
The project is being delivered in close collaboration with Intershop implementation partner Elosi, whose expertise in complex B2B environments played a key role during the platform selection process.
“Bardahl’s initiative combines strategic platform consolidation with operational complexity across multiple entities and markets,” says Merryl Cocq, Project Manager at Elosi. “Together with Intershop, we are building a scalable and future-proof commerce environment that supports both standardization and the flexibility required at the business-unit level.”
Intershop is built to boost your business.
