23.10.2023 14:56:00

EQS-News: Barton Gold to Present at Precious Metals Summit Zurich

EQS-News: Precious Metals Summit Conferences, LLC / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Barton Gold to Present at Precious Metals Summit Zurich

23.10.2023 / 14:56 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Adelaide, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2023) - Barton Gold (FSE: BGD3) (ASX: BGD) is pleased to announce its participation at the 2023 Precious Metals Summit Zurich where it will be delivering a live corporate update on November 13th at 11:15 AM CET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to view the live webcast, accessible via the organizers’ website, www.precioussummit.com.

A replay will be available following the presentation via the Precious Metals Summit Conferences website.

184781_pmsc_zurich_2023.jpg

For more information: https://www.precioussummit.com/event/2023-precious-metals-summit-zurich/

About Barton Gold

Barton Gold is an ASX, OTCQB and Frankfurt Stock Exchange listed Australian gold exploration company with a total attributable 1.3Moz Au JORC Mineral Resources endowment (40.6Mt @ 1.0 g/t Au), a pipeline of advanced exploration projects and brownfield mines, and 100% ownership of the only regional gold mill in the central Gawler Craton of South Australia.

About Precious Metals Summit Conferences:

Precious Metals Summit Conferences is a premier organizer of institutional investor conferences, renowned for bringing professional investors, portfolio managers and sell-side analysts together with developers and explorers from around the globe. Annual Precious Metals Summit events in Zurich and Beaver Creek are universally recognized as top destinations for resource investors and growth-oriented companies. The Summit also manages the official One on One Meetings Program at PDAC in Toronto. Please visit www.precioussummit.com for more details.

For further information:

Alexander Scanlon
MD & CEO
+61 425 226 649
a.scanlon@bartongold.com.au

For additional information contact info@precioussummit.com or visit:

www.precioussummit.com
www.linkedin.com/company/precioussummit/

