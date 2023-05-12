|
12.05.2023 20:40:05
EQS-News: Basler AG: Basler sells block of shares
|
EQS-News: Basler AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Corporate News
Ahrensburg, May 12, 2023 BASLER AG, a leading provider of image processing components for computer vision applications, has sold a block of shares.
The proceeds from the placement of own shares strengthen the companys equity base and serve the announced interests of the company.
---------------------------------------------------------------
Basler AG is an international leader and experienced expert in computer vision. The company offers a broad coordinated portfolio of vision hardware and software. In addition, it enables customers to solve their vision application issues by developing customer-specific products or solutions. Founded in 1988, the Basler Group employs more than 1,000 people at its headquarters in Ahrensburg, Germany, as well as other sales and development locations throughout Europe, Asia, and North America.
Basler AG, Hardy Mehl (CFO/COO), An der Strusbek 60 62, 22926 Ahrensburg, Tel. +49 (0)4102-463101, ir/baslerweb.com, www.baslerweb.com, ISIN DE 0005102008
Contact:
Basler AG
Verena Fehling
Tel. +49 4102 463 101
Email: Verena.fehling@baslerweb.com
12.05.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|
1632337 12.05.2023 CET/CEST
