EQS-News: Basler AG: Basler sells block of shares

Basler AG: Basler sells block of shares

Basler AG: Basler sells block of shares

Ahrensburg, June 10, 2023 BASLER AG, a leading provider of image processing components for computer vision applications, has sold a block of shares.  

Yesterday, the Basler group sold 500,000 pieces of its own shares over the counter (OTC) at a share price of Euro 19.25 per share, excluding the subscription rights of shareholders.

The proceeds from the sale of own shares strengthen the companys equity base and serve the announced interests of the company.

Basler AG is an international leader and experienced expert in computer vision. The company offers a broad coordinated portfolio of vision hardware and software. In addition, it enables customers to solve their vision application issues by developing customer-specific products or solutions. Founded in 1988, the Basler Group employs more than 1,000 people at its headquarters in Ahrensburg, Germany, as well as other sales and development locations throughout Europe, Asia, and North America. 
 

Basler AG, Hardy Mehl (CFO/COO), An der Strusbek 60 62, 22926 Ahrensburg, Tel. +49 (0)4102-463101, ir/baslerweb.com, www.baslerweb.com, ISIN DE 0005102008 

 


Contact:
Basler AG
Verena Fehling
Tel. +49 4102 463 101
Email: Verena.fehling@baslerweb.com

