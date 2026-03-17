EQS-News: Basler AG: Preliminary financial results for 2025 - Basler closes 2025 at the upper end of its forecast

EQS-News: Basler AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Annual Results

Basler AG: Preliminary financial results for 2025 - Basler closes 2025 at the upper end of its forecast



17.03.2026 / 06:56 CET/CEST

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Corporate News

Preliminary Financial Results / Annual Financial Statements

Preliminary financial results for 2025:

Basler closes 2025 at the upper end of its forecast

Sales EUR 224.5 million (2024: EUR 183.7 million, +22 %)

Incoming orders EUR 237.1 million (2024: EUR 192.4 million, +23 %)

EBITDA EUR 34.9 million (2024: EURT 9.3 million, >100 %)

EBIT EUR 17.7 million (2024 adjusted: EUR -10.1 million, >100 %)

EBT EUR 16.2 million (2024 adjusted: EUR -12.6 million, >100 %)

EBT margin 7.2 % (2024 adjusted: -6.9 %)

Net income EUR 11.6 million (2024 adjusted: EUR -14.2 million)

Free cash flow EUR 18.5 million (2024: EUR 2.6 million)

Ahrensburg, March 17, 2026 – BASLER AG, a leading provider of image processing components for computer vision applications, today released preliminary figures for the 2025 fiscal year.

In fiscal year 2025, the Group’s business performance was very positive overall, resulting in sales revenues and an EBT margin at the upper end of the forecast, which had been raised twice. Compared to the previous year, sales revenues rose by 22 % to EUR 224.5 million (2024: EUR 183.7 million). Incoming orders increased by 23 % to EUR 237.1 million (2024: EUR 192.4 million). As a result, the Basler Group grew significantly faster than the market. This positive performance was primarily driven by major customer projects in China and the U.S., particularly in the fields of logistics, AI hardware production, and battery production, as well as by a revival of European business across a broad range of applications in the second half of 2025. In addition, the structural measures initiated in previous years and the strategic further development of the product and solution portfolio had a positive impact on business performance and earnings contribution. This positive trend steadily increased over the course of the year and continued into the first weeks of the new fiscal year.

Earnings before taxes (EBT) amounted to EUR 16.2 million (previous year adjusted: EUR -12.6 million), corresponding to an EBT margin of 7.2 % (previous year adjusted: -6.9 %). The improvement in earnings was primarily attributable to higher gross profit resulting from the increase in revenue and the improved gross profit margin. In addition, the restructuring measures implemented in previous years significantly reduced the organization’s personnel cost base. The adjustments to the previous year’s results are due to a change in the accounting of leasing effects, which had no impact on total cash flow.

Against the backdrop of positive business performance and the reduction of elevated inventory levels, free cash flow was at a very high level of EUR 18.5 million (previous year: EUR 2.6 million).

With these results, Basler closes the fiscal year in line with the forecast raised at the end of October, which projected sales of between EUR 220.0 million and EUR 225.0 million for fiscal year 2025, with an EBT margin of between 5.5 % and 7.5 %. At the beginning of the fiscal year, the company had initially anticipated sales of EUR 186 million to EUR 198 million and an EBT margin of 0 % to 5 % and raised this forecast twice during the year in light of the positive business performance.

Further background information on the 2025 results and the forecast for the 2026 fiscal year will follow with the publication of the final figures and the annual report on March 31, 2026.

The preliminary figures are subject to audit certification by the auditors and approval by the supervisory board. --------------------------------------------------

Basler AG is a leading international expert in computer vision. The company offers a broad, coordinated product portfolio of image processing hardware and software. It also works with customers to solve their vision application issues and develops customized products or solutions. Founded in 1988, the Basler group employs around 850 people at its headquarters in Ahrensburg and at other sales and development locations in Europe, Asia, and North America.

Basler AG, Hardy Mehl (CCO/COO), An der Strusbek 60–62, 22926 Ahrensburg, Germany, Tel. +49 (0)4102-463101, ir/baslerweb.com, www.baslerweb.com, ISIN DE 0005102008

Contact:Basler AGVerena FehlingTel. +49 4102 463 101Email: Verena.fehling@baslerweb.com