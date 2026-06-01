Basler Aktie

Basler für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 510200 / ISIN: DE0005102008

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01.06.2026 15:58:13

EQS-News: Basler AG shareholders approve agenda items at today’s annual general meeting

EQS-News: Basler AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Basler AG shareholders approve agenda items at today’s annual general meeting

01.06.2026 / 15:58 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

Basler AG shareholders approve agenda items at today’s annual general meeting

 

Ahrensburg, June 1, 2026 – The management board of Basler AG, a leading provider of computer vision technology, hosted its annual general meeting today at the Hamburg Chamber of Commerce.

The annual general meeting approved the following items by a large majority:

  • Appropriation of retained earnings for the 2025 fiscal year – Distribution of a dividend of € 0.11 per dividend-bearing share
  • Discharge of the members of the management board for 2025
  • Discharge of the members of the supervisory board for 2025
  • Appointment of the auditor for the 2026 fiscal year
  • Election of supervisory board member Prof. Dr. Mirja Steinkamp
  • By-election to the supervisory board of Dr. Dietmar Ley
  • Approval of the compensation report for the 2025 fiscal year
  • Approval of the compensation system for the members of the management board
  • Confirmation/determination of an Inflation adjustment bonus for the members of the supervisory board for the fiscal year 2025/2026

Mr. Norbert Basler will continue to serve as chairman of the supervisory board following today’s elections and will be represented in the future by Dr. Dietmar Ley. Dr. Dietmar Ley assumes the position from Horst W. Garbrecht, who stepped down from his position as of the date of the 2026 annual general meeting.

The details of the vote, the presentation from the annual general meeting, the dividend announcement, and all other information related to this topic can be found on the company’s website at: https://www.baslerweb.com/de-de/investoren/annual general meeting/.

-------------------------

Basler AG is a leading international expert with extensive experience in computer vision. The company offers a broad, coordinated portfolio of image processing hardware and software. In addition, it works with customers to solve their vision application challenges and develops custom products or solutions. Founded in 1988, the Basler Group employs approximately 850 people at its headquarters in Ahrensburg as well as at additional sales and development locations in Europe, Asia, and North America

Basler AG, Hardy Mehl (CEO), An der Strusbek 60–62, 22926 Ahrensburg, Tel. +49 (0)4102-463101, ir@baslerweb.com, www.baslerweb.com, ISIN DE 0005102008

 

 


Contact:
Basler AG
Verena Fehling
Tel. +49 4102 463 101
Email: Verena.fehling@baslerweb.com

01.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Basler AG
An der Strusbek 60-62
22926 Ahrensburg
Germany
Phone: 04102-463 0
Fax: 04102-463 109
E-mail: ir@baslerweb.com
Internet: www.baslerweb.com
ISIN: DE0005102008
WKN: 510200
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2337196

 
End of News EQS News Service

2337196  01.06.2026 CET/CEST

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