Basler Aktie
WKN: 510200 / ISIN: DE0005102008
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01.06.2026 15:58:13
EQS-News: Basler AG shareholders approve agenda items at today’s annual general meeting
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EQS-News: Basler AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Corporate News
Basler AG shareholders approve agenda items at today’s annual general meeting
Ahrensburg, June 1, 2026 – The management board of Basler AG, a leading provider of computer vision technology, hosted its annual general meeting today at the Hamburg Chamber of Commerce.
The annual general meeting approved the following items by a large majority:
Mr. Norbert Basler will continue to serve as chairman of the supervisory board following today’s elections and will be represented in the future by Dr. Dietmar Ley. Dr. Dietmar Ley assumes the position from Horst W. Garbrecht, who stepped down from his position as of the date of the 2026 annual general meeting.
The details of the vote, the presentation from the annual general meeting, the dividend announcement, and all other information related to this topic can be found on the company’s website at: https://www.baslerweb.com/de-de/investoren/annual general meeting/.
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Basler AG is a leading international expert with extensive experience in computer vision. The company offers a broad, coordinated portfolio of image processing hardware and software. In addition, it works with customers to solve their vision application challenges and develops custom products or solutions. Founded in 1988, the Basler Group employs approximately 850 people at its headquarters in Ahrensburg as well as at additional sales and development locations in Europe, Asia, and North America
Basler AG, Hardy Mehl (CEO), An der Strusbek 60–62, 22926 Ahrensburg, Tel. +49 (0)4102-463101, ir@baslerweb.com, www.baslerweb.com, ISIN DE 0005102008
Contact:
Basler AG
Verena Fehling
Tel. +49 4102 463 101
Email: Verena.fehling@baslerweb.com
01.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Basler AG
|An der Strusbek 60-62
|22926 Ahrensburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|04102-463 0
|Fax:
|04102-463 109
|E-mail:
|ir@baslerweb.com
|Internet:
|www.baslerweb.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005102008
|WKN:
|510200
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2337196
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2337196 01.06.2026 CET/CEST
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