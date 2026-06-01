EQS-News: Basler AG shareholders approve agenda items at today’s annual general meeting

EQS-News: Basler AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Basler AG shareholders approve agenda items at today’s annual general meeting



01.06.2026 / 15:58 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Corporate News

Basler AG shareholders approve agenda items at today’s annual general meeting

Ahrensburg, June 1, 2026 – The management board of Basler AG, a leading provider of computer vision technology, hosted its annual general meeting today at the Hamburg Chamber of Commerce.

The annual general meeting approved the following items by a large majority:

Appropriation of retained earnings for the 2025 fiscal year – Distribution of a dividend of € 0.11 per dividend-bearing share

Discharge of the members of the management board for 2025

Discharge of the members of the supervisory board for 2025

Appointment of the auditor for the 2026 fiscal year

Election of supervisory board member Prof. Dr. Mirja Steinkamp

By-election to the supervisory board of Dr. Dietmar Ley

Approval of the compensation report for the 2025 fiscal year

Approval of the compensation system for the members of the management board

Confirmation/determination of an Inflation adjustment bonus for the members of the supervisory board for the fiscal year 2025/2026

Mr. Norbert Basler will continue to serve as chairman of the supervisory board following today’s elections and will be represented in the future by Dr. Dietmar Ley. Dr. Dietmar Ley assumes the position from Horst W. Garbrecht, who stepped down from his position as of the date of the 2026 annual general meeting.

The details of the vote, the presentation from the annual general meeting, the dividend announcement, and all other information related to this topic can be found on the company’s website at: https://www.baslerweb.com/de-de/investoren/annual general meeting/.

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Basler AG is a leading international expert with extensive experience in computer vision. The company offers a broad, coordinated portfolio of image processing hardware and software. In addition, it works with customers to solve their vision application challenges and develops custom products or solutions. Founded in 1988, the Basler Group employs approximately 850 people at its headquarters in Ahrensburg as well as at additional sales and development locations in Europe, Asia, and North America

Basler AG, Hardy Mehl (CEO), An der Strusbek 60–62, 22926 Ahrensburg, Tel. +49 (0)4102-463101, ir@baslerweb.com, www.baslerweb.com, ISIN DE 0005102008

Contact:Basler AGVerena FehlingTel. +49 4102 463 101Email: Verena.fehling@baslerweb.com