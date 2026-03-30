EQS-News: Basler AG Supervisory Board: Horst W. Garbrecht Resigns

EQS-News: Basler AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Basler AG Supervisory Board: Horst W. Garbrecht Resigns



30.03.2026 / 10:27 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Corporate News

Supervisory Board

Basler AG Supervisory Board: Horst W. Garbrecht Resigns

Ahrensburg, March 30, 2026 – The company’s deputy chairman of the supervisory board, Mr. Horst W. Garbrecht, has informed the supervisory board that he will resign from his position on the supervisory board effective at the close of the annual general meeting on June 1, 2026, after more than 10 years of service.

The supervisory board of Basler Aktiengesellschaft is composed, in accordance with the provisions of Sections 95, sentence 3, 96(1), and 101(1) of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) in conjunction with Section 1(1)(1), sentence 1, and Section 4(1) of the German Employee Participation Act (DrittelbG), of four members to be elected by the shareholder representatives and two members to be elected by the employees in accordance with the provisions of the German Employee Participation Act.

Against this background, the election of a new supervisory board member from among the shareholder representatives is required. In a letter dated today, Norbert Basler Holding GmbH submitted a proposal to the supervisory board pursuant to Section 100(2), sentence 1, No. 4 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) to elect Dr. Dietmar Ley as a new member of the supervisory board. Norbert Basler Holding GmbH holds more than 25% of the voting rights in Basler Aktiengesellschaft.

The supervisory board endorses the majority shareholder’s proposal and will submit a corresponding resolution proposal to this year’s annual general meeting based on the requirements of the German Corporate Governance Code and taking into account the objectives set by the supervisory board for its composition.

Norbert Basler, chairman of the supervisory board of Basler AG, extends his heartfelt thanks to Mr. Garbrecht on behalf of the entire supervisory board and management board for his many years of service and valuable contributions to the supervisory board, as well as for the highly trusting and enriching collaboration.

---------------------------------------------

Basler AG is a leading international expert with extensive experience in computer vision. The company offers a broad, coordinated product portfolio of image processing hardware and software. In addition, it works with customers to solve their vision application challenges and develops custom products or solutions. Founded in 1988, the Basler Group employs approximately 850 people at its headquarters in Ahrensburg and at additional sales and development locations in Europe, Asia, and North America

Basler AG, Hardy Mehl (CEO), An der Strusbek 60–62, 22926 Ahrensburg, Tel. +49 (0)4102-463101, ir@baslerweb.com, www.baslerweb.com, ISIN DE 0005102008

Contact:Basler AGVerena FehlingTel. +49 4102 463 101Email: Verena.fehling@baslerweb.com